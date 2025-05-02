As I have mentioned a number of times, Endotoxin Jabbing experiments have mostly excluded Women because it has been known for decades that they suffer more than Men and the risk of Birth Defects and Spontaneous Abortion is ever present.

So I was surprised to find a 2025 study, available as a preprint, where 56 male and 54 female volunteers, described as healthy, were exploited by Dutch researchers, opening their veins twice, 7 days apart.

The paper, if it had been sent to me for review, would have been immediately sent back to the authors to gather the prior vaccination history of all 110 people, as there is absolutely no consideration of this fundamental issue in the current version.

Perhaps we can assume that all volunteers were subjected to multiple Endotoxin contaminated Covid19 Jabs? That would have contributed to variation in Tolerance.

Luckily pregnancy was excluded prior to Endotoxin administration on both days by using a human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) urine dipstick test.

The victims, prior to Endotoxin Intravenous administration, were given prehydration fluids (1.5 liters of 2.5% glucose / 0.45% sodium 291 chloride in 45 minutes) “to reduce the risk of vasovagal responses”.

A bolus of 1 ng/kg LPS (E. coli Type O113, Lot no. 94332B1; List Biological Laboratories, Campbell, USA). This safer than a Jab in the Arm, attacking your Lymphatic system, which bypasses the protective effect of circulating Endotoxin Binding Protein in your Blood.

Remember that E.coli Type O:113 was only introduced in 1999, with claimed less toxic properties for Human experiments, but removing comparability with all previous Endotoxin Jabbing experiments using other strains.

The dose used in the 2025 Dutch study is known to always result in Fever and migration of Leukocytes to the injection site.

Hydration fluids (2.5% glucose / 0.45% sodium chloride) were administered at a rate of 150 mL/h continuously throughout the experiment to add some protection to the volunteers.

Concentrations of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), interleukin (IL)-1 receptor antagonist (Ra), IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, macrophage inflammatory protein (MIP)-1α, monocyte chemoattractant protein (MCP)-1, granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) and interferon-γ induced protein (IP)-10 were measured after each jab.

Apart from the Differentially Expressed Genes in collected Monocytes, I did not find much of interest in the paper. Similar studies have been done before.

It confirmed Men suffer a higher increase in body temperature than women on contraceptives, which I have shown is related to reduced birth rates in the Covid19 Jab Frenzy Era caused by reduced viable sperm production.

Here is their Supplementary Figure 7 showing how the volunteers suffered.

Note the wide variation in individal response, studied by Anthony Fauci since 1974.

Caption:

Differences in peak scores of individual symptoms and composite symptom score during the first (day 0) and second (day 7) LPS challenge. Data displayed as jitter plots with the crossbar indicating the median. CSS = composite symptom score. ns = not significant; * = p≤0.05; ** = p<0.01; ♀+ = HC+ women; ♀- = HC- women; ♂ = men

Please have a read of their draft and let me know if it contributes anything new.

I could not find the Clinical Trial NCT06801873 that they cite for this opening of antebrachial veins to Endotoxin.