In 2011 Mei Liu and Guoying Bing wrote a very useful short review covering the Parkinson’s Disease Animal model with 70 references covering the period 1992 to 2010.

Note the Endotoxin (LPS) and the Endotoxin (LPS) Binding Protein (LBP) and the Positive Feedback Loop in the middle.

The rest of this article details a proposal to try using LBP as a treatment for Parkinson’s Disease from Big Pharma Endotoxin experts who proved that white fibrous conformal amyloid clots and microclots observed in Jabbee Autopsies are caused by Endotoxin. The experiments were done on Blood from Human volunteers.