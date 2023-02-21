Did you ever ask yourself why Pfizer jabs are not stated to include an Adjuvant?

Adjuvants are normally added to many vaccines to deliberately insult the body and create systemic reaction so that the innoculation material is made the centre of attention with recruitment of immune cells to the area of the jab.

The Pfizer jabs work just the same as adjuvants, causing intense local Pain, Inflammation at the local jab site and Fatigue, Headache, Muscle and Joint Pain, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain, and Fever.

As outlined in an earlier article, I think residual Endotoxins at the level of many picograms per jab are primarily responsible for these common Pfizer reactions.

Endotoxin Damages the Family Jewels

Endotoxin in mRNA jabs attacks Male Fertility as illustrated here with bright green Endotoxin (LPS bottom left) creating Cytokine Storm in Human Testis and Epididymis, reducing messenger RNA and Type 1 Parathyroid Hormone Receptor (PTH1R) expression.

Fever following Pfizer Jabs

Fever, whether resulting from Jabs or Infection, causes serious systemic effects, including Death. The focus here is on Male Fertility.

A Danish study found that the duration of Fever is important in Sperm damage.

A fever of 39°–40°C, as routinely observed in Pfizer trials and mass rollout, caused reduced total sperm count, motility rapidly progressive: grade a and slowly progressive grade b, and vitality for 79 days for a volunteer semen donor.

A study to evaluate frequency and severity of Adverse Events following the second dose of BNT162b2 vaccine among Healthcare Workers of a large university hospital in Milan, Italy found Fever in 26.2% of staff.

Pfizer found Male Fertility problems in Trials

Ms Amy Kelly of the DailyClout team has written about the cases of male fertility jab damage in the Pfizer trial involving under 10,000 men and how they were ignored.

In this figure, add Jabbing as the cause of the damage done to the Family Jewels.

Inflammation Direct Damage to the Testes

Inflammatory markers increased by Pfizer jabs and Endotoxins include TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8 and IFN-γ.

Pfizer reported numerous cases (numbers in parentheses) of Testicular Adverse Events in a document obtained by FOI demand to the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia. The document reveals 338 different types of "Reproductive system and breast disorders" which helps to dilute the warning signals.

These included Testicular Pain (385), Swelling (90), Infertility (60), Orchitis (52), Orchitis noninfective (20), Disorder (22), Testis discomfort (16), Torsion (10), Oedema (4), Cyst (3), Infarction (3), Abscess, Haemorrhage, Injury, Neoplasm, Retraction (2 cases each), Atrophy, Hypertrophy, Mass, Microlithiasis, Necrosis, Oligoasthenoteratozoospermia, Orchidectomy, Sperm analysis abnormal, Spermatic cord haemorrhage (1 case each).

Sperm Damage

Pfizer reported Spermatozoa abnormal (4), Sperm count decreased (9) to 16 April 2022. A refereed publication, behind a paywall, reports Pfizer jab damage 3 months after jabbing in a formal prospective study of 37 sperm donors.

A fever of 38°-39°C is sufficient to produce reduced sperm head size.

Complete absence of sperm, Azoospermia, can result from fever.

Seminal Fluid Abnormalities

Pfizer reported Haematospermia (43), Semen discolouration (1).

Prostate Damage

Pfizer reported Prostatitis (99), Prostatic specific antigen increased (63), Prostate cancer (35), Benign prostatic hyperplasia (26), Prostatomegaly (18), Prostatic disorder (13), Prostatic pain (8) and 17 other Prostate disorders.

Erectile Dysfunction and Penile Disorders

Pfizer reported Balanoposthitis (22), Genital tract inflammation (19), Ejaculation disorder (18), Ejaculation failure (18), Oedema genital (18), Organic erectile dysfunction (17), Priapism (17), Spontaneous penile erection (15), Genital blister (16), Genital erythema (16), Genital paraesthesia (16), Penile oedema (13), Varicocele (13), Genital lesion (11), Penile haemorrhage (11), Genital hypoaesthesia (10), Penile erythema (10), Penile vein thrombosis (10), Scrotal erythema (10), Peyronie’s disease (9), Genital discharge (8), Painful erection (8), Penile blister (7), Penile rash (7), Scrotal oedema (7), Penile size reduced (6), Painful ejaculation (5), Penile discharge (5), Penile discomfort (5), Epididymal cyst (4), Penile exfoliation (4), Penile haematoma (4), Scrotal discomfort (4), Spermatocele (2).

Antipsperm Antibodies

Pfizer reported known harms, including Oedema, Varicocele and Testicular Torsion listed above that can cause destruction of sperm via Antisperm Antibody attack.

Removing ASA permanently is not possible, the damage is permanent.

Male Hormone Disruption

Pfizer reported Blood testosterone abnormal, Blood testosterone decreased (15), Blood testosterone increased (8).

Testosterone Immediately Collapses after Jabbing

South Australian researchers collaborating with a German lab demonstrated collapse of Testosterone levels after jabbing with Testosterone. Chronic low-level endotoxin exposure, results from Jab Leaky Gut and impaired androgen synthesis.

Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress has been identified as a factor in low sperm count.

Pro-inflammatory mediators in inflammatory reactions can induce a respiratory burst resulting in oxidative stress.

The Reactive Oxygen Species formed can lead to Leukocytospermia.

Elevated Nitric Oxide levels associated with Leukocytes can damage sperm.

Adolescent Males More Vulnerable?

Data from the AusVaxSafety Decoy survey shows that Adolescents report more fever than the older jabbees.

Spike Protein from Pfizer found in Testes

Pathologist Professor Arne Burkhardt identified synthetic Spike Protein using specific staining in the testis of a 28 year old man who died.

The Spike is accumulated in all organs where it attaches to the ACE2 enzyme.

Undoubtedly this will contribute to infertility.

Conclusion

Regular booster mRNA jabs will be an effective method of global population reduction by reducing male fertility.