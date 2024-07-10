I was talking to my friend a couple of days ago about the value of tracing research outputs of individuals involved in mass Jabbing and their detailed knowledge of Endotoxin Harms.

I have looked at some leading lights including Peter Hotez, Patrick Vallance and others in order to narrow the focus in mining the thousands of people who have researched, driven and published the disastrous effects of Endotoxin.

Anthony Fauci was nominated as a priority.

Fauci has 50 years of Endotoxin Human experimental Jabbing experience and perhaps his most important contribution was showing that Endotoxin induces Human Immunodefiency Virus (HIV) replication.

Try searching on X for “Fauci Endotoxin” and you might like to tell me what you find, or maybe try your other favourite social media.

Here is one result:

This post by Australian RefugeOfSinners showed a clip of my friend and Endotoxin expert, Kevin McKernan, who actually measures how much is in Jabs, talking on Epoch Times about the Fatal risk of Anaphylaxis caused by the supertoxin.

This article is the first of my planned series that help to build a picture of Anthony Fauci the Endotoxin Jab Expert.