Personally I suspect liberal arw trying to throw this, with a gimp like Albanese and this is the best WEF Dutton can do? About to lose another unlosable election if we aren't careful.

As for One Nation Geoff-

One of the founders of One nation works for the UN

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Ettridge

I can forgive one issue but this isn't the only one by far

How is it that in Malcolm Roberts "WA vs the premier" the last speaker was a WEF stooge, Gigi Foster.

- She was there as a representative of the unsw as shown by her using their trademarked brand/logo.

- Unsw is almost heavily implicated in crimes against humanity as the premiers. Children mandated to be forced into a gene therapy.

- She even brought up the UN sustainable development goals as a potential importance, like wtaf and to millions of viewers around the world.

- There is no way Roberts or Hanson would not have clearly known 2 of the 3 above points so they must be aligned

Personally i cngaf about the whole Jewish thing as a rule because they're the same as us for the most part.

i.e.

The jewish have been attacked by their own government like the rest of the west.

She appears owned especially after the hate speech debacle and the above. It would explains why she has gone no where as a force and how she rose from the ashes

Everyone can choose for themselves and between a one nation representative and the usual suspects One nation is in front but for me I havezero faith in the party a similar in the main figureheads.

