Will Anne Ruston be the next Federal Health Minister in Australia ?
Look at who this Jab Pusher is directing her preferences to, and ask yourself WHY
The opinion polls are saying that Peter Dutton needs a magical reversal in vote prediction if he is to lead the predicted Minority Government after 3 May 2025.
Ipsos Australia reported that their poll on Dutton produced "the lowest approval rating we have measured for an Opposition leader this century," at the National Press Conference yesterday.1
On the first day of polling yesterday a record 542,000 votes were cast, with part of the explanation being that people want to get it done with due to School Holidays.
Those votes won’t be counted until 3 May.
The Australian Electoral Commission said they have issued 2,200,000 Postal votes that won’t be counted until well after the close of polls.
This is Dutton’s current Shadow Minister for Health and Aged Care, Shadow Minister for Sport, Senator for South Australia and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.
She has done some very interesting deals behind the scenes.
Please click to enlarge.
National Party - number 2
Obligatory because they are the LibNut Coalition.
Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party - number 3
Love to hear from readers what they think.
One Nation are being rewarded for telling people to put Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots2 Last.
I wonder what One Nation candidate Tony Nikolic thinks3 about the preference deals?
Family First - number 4
To be expected due to the Big Mining control.
Libertarian Party - number 5
See above, they were previously the Liberal Democrats.
They have in turn done a deal with Nuclear pushing Gerard Rennick and Socialist Bob Katter4, but note Anne Rushton does not want you to vote for the Heart Party.
Bob Katter supports Sustainable Australia Party plans to reverse Privatization of taxpayer owned assets but of course won’t preference them.5
Jacqui Lambie Network - number 6
Very interesting due to the ferocity of this famous Jab Mandator. Enjoy this video.
Interesting contradiction given that Rex Patrick and Jacqui toured South Australia6 with a focus on AUKUS and its required High Level Nuclear Waste Dump.
https://www.sustainableaustralia.org.au/privatisation_and_public_assets
Personally I suspect liberal arw trying to throw this, with a gimp like Albanese and this is the best WEF Dutton can do? About to lose another unlosable election if we aren't careful.
As for One Nation Geoff-
One of the founders of One nation works for the UN
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Ettridge
I can forgive one issue but this isn't the only one by far
How is it that in Malcolm Roberts "WA vs the premier" the last speaker was a WEF stooge, Gigi Foster.
- She was there as a representative of the unsw as shown by her using their trademarked brand/logo.
- Unsw is almost heavily implicated in crimes against humanity as the premiers. Children mandated to be forced into a gene therapy.
- She even brought up the UN sustainable development goals as a potential importance, like wtaf and to millions of viewers around the world.
- There is no way Roberts or Hanson would not have clearly known 2 of the 3 above points so they must be aligned
Personally i cngaf about the whole Jewish thing as a rule because they're the same as us for the most part.
i.e.
The jewish have been attacked by their own government like the rest of the west.
She appears owned especially after the hate speech debacle and the above. It would explains why she has gone no where as a force and how she rose from the ashes
Everyone can choose for themselves and between a one nation representative and the usual suspects One nation is in front but for me I havezero faith in the party a similar in the main figureheads.