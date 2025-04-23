The opinion polls are saying that Peter Dutton needs a magical reversal in vote prediction if he is to lead the predicted Minority Government after 3 May 2025.

Ipsos Australia reported that their poll on Dutton produced "the lowest approval rating we have measured for an Opposition leader this century," at the National Press Conference yesterday.

On the first day of polling yesterday a record 542,000 votes were cast, with part of the explanation being that people want to get it done with due to School Holidays.

Those votes won’t be counted until 3 May.

The Australian Electoral Commission said they have issued 2,200,000 Postal votes that won’t be counted until well after the close of polls.

This is Dutton’s current Shadow Minister for Health and Aged Care, Shadow Minister for Sport, Senator for South Australia and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

She has done some very interesting deals behind the scenes.

National Party - number 2

Obligatory because they are the LibNut Coalition.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party - number 3

One Nation are being rewarded for telling people to put Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots Last.

I wonder what One Nation candidate Tony Nikolic thinks about the preference deals?

Family First - number 4

To be expected due to the Big Mining control.

Libertarian Party - number 5

See above, they were previously the Liberal Democrats.

They have in turn done a deal with Nuclear pushing Gerard Rennick and Socialist Bob Katter, but note Anne Rushton does not want you to vote for the Heart Party.

Bob Katter supports Sustainable Australia Party plans to reverse Privatization of taxpayer owned assets but of course won’t preference them.

Jacqui Lambie Network - number 6

Very interesting due to the ferocity of this famous Jab Mandator. Enjoy this video.

Interesting contradiction given that Rex Patrick and Jacqui toured South Australia with a focus on AUKUS and its required High Level Nuclear Waste Dump.

