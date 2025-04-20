Recently I recommended subscribers tune in to a National Press Club meeting next Tuesday 22 April 2025. Let’s look at who is pumping money into the Club.

Note former Liberal Party Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The Club invites You to offer money

Build a profile in the nation’s capital and position your organisation amongst the political elite, investigators, storytellers and culture shapers of our nation. The National Press Club of Australia proudly partners with organisations that share our commitment to quality, independent journalism. Aligning your brand with the National Press Club is an opportunity for unparalleled engagement in the Australian political debate and announces that your organisation is part of the business culture in Canberra.

I found it interesting to see the major sponsors displayed with larger logos.

Top left we see

Rare Cancers Australia

It is using money raised as a Charity to buy influence.

On 24 March 2025 they appointed former Liberal Party MP Tony Smith as their official Patron “to represent the charity and help drive its mission”.

Tony Smith also has current part-time position as a Professor in the Practice of Politics at the Australian National University and Executive Co-Chair position at the bi-partisan Australian-American Leadership Dialogue.

Rare Cancers Australia will be worth watching as it helps to drive Genomic DNA and a staggering list of Big Pharma Clinical Trials.

Note they work with Pfizer BioNTech among their partners.

Moderna

Of course we expect them to be on board subsidizing lunches.

Five Eyes Consulting

Very interesting given my experience when working for Telstra, one of the major NPC sponsors.

Nomura Research Institute (NRI)

A leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan.

Famous for its “extremely high employee salary level”, with an average annual salary of 12,421,000 yen in FY2023. That’s not particularly high, equating to AUS $136,556, but is high compared to many Japanese office and factory workers.

Which Sponsors Interest You ?

Subscribers might like to help by looking at other NPC sponsors.