I surf between TV channels and must have seen the Australian Labor Party concentrating on the cost of Dutton’s Nuclear Power plans, which involve American Uranium reactors with huge Water consumption, over 20 times.

They must have spent $ Millions on this as their main attack ad.

Rupert Murdoch is not pleased, as seen from the lead article in his Daily Telegraph.

Labor strategists avoided the Nuclear Meltdown threat, knowing that the subconscious reaction is sufficient to trigger alarm.

They don’t mention Fukushima, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island etc.

Fifty-seven accidents or severe incidents have occurred since the Chernobyl disaster, and about 60% of all nuclear-related accidents/severe incidents have occurred in the USA.

The Wellness Company bases its entire Big Pharma marketing on Fear, and as I pointed out has introduced Nuclear Meltdown Fear in its latest promotional price gouging efforts.

Hear from Pollsters on 22 April 2025

A special Australian National Press Club meeting should be most interesting.

11:30 am - 1:30 pm.

Their website page for the meeting was not working when I wrote this, so I will edit later. I met Kos Samaras when I was still trying to reform the ALP from within.

Latest polling in the state of Victoria shows Dutton is unlikely to gain a Federal seat.

This was not helped by his own state party leaders.

On 19 April 2025, Kos Samaras published part of a detailed study of voting intention tracking in key seats showing where the preferences flow by generation.

RedBridge and Accent Research latest commissioned Federal Key Seats track. The biggest collapse I have seen in all my years of producing and consuming political polling, especially in Victoria and it’s not good news for the Coalition. In 20 key seats (see link in thread), Labor’s two-party-preferred vote now sits at 54.5%. These seats are likely to decide who forms government after May 3rd. Key takeouts: •The generational divide is stark. This is why we don’t lump Gen X in with Boomers as their political behaviours are fundamentally different. As for Gen Z - wow…. •Since our first wave in late February, the Coalition’s primary vote has collapsed by 11% in Victoria and 9% nationally. •That lost vote hasn’t all flowed to Labor. But the scatter of preferences across the field is proving highly decisive. *Attached graph combines wave 3 and 4.

In other news it is interesting that ABC 24 hour news channel ran a banner nearly all day stating that Trumpet of Patriots party was directing its preferences away from all incumbent MPs.

Time to ramp up AUKUS Fear ?

Labor party members are smug because they know Dutton can’t retaliate, as in this reply to my reply to Roy Morgan Research, whose analysis also found Labor’s two-party-preferred vote now sits at 54.5%.

I see Dutton as just another John Hewson, who failed by threatening a regressive new Goods and Services Tax, since adopted by the 3 major parties.