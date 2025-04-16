Has Brad Battin done a Nuclear deal with Dutto ?
Both are former police officers, both from the same political party. Victorian State legislation banning Nuclear Power would have to be repealed. Brad says wait until 4 May to find out.
Leader of the Opposition in Victoria Brad Battin is very slippery when asked about Peter Dutton’s Socialist plan to buy 7 taxpayer owned Nuclear Reactors that would supply only a projected 4% of baseload power at an estimated cost of $600,000,000,000
In an interview with The Guardian1
Battin said the federal Coalition would need state parliament to overturn Victoria’s Nuclear Activities (Prohibitions) Act of 1983, which bans the construction and operation of nuclear facilities in the state. Asked if he would be happy with that law being overturned, he said: “I’ll let you know on 4 May.”
The accompanying video shows the Australians most at risk
Victorian Cardiologist Chris Neil is backing the Nuclear Plan for Victoria.2
