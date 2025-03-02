Cardiologist Chris Neil Senate Candidate
Former Liberal Gerard Rennick's People First Party has chosen Dr Chris Neil as their Senate candidate for the state of Victoria.
Pity the party is promoting Nuclear power, otherwise I might have voted for Chris.12
He is President of the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS).
Chris was a great help in editing my chapter on Endotoxin in the AMPS book.3
He has a PhD on top of his medical degree and has published over 60 peer-reviewed papers, some of which are found in a simple PubMed search.4
Chris Neil Senate nomination will become formal whenever the election is called and was announced at a meeting in Melbourne on Saturday 1 March that was well attended.
I recognize a number of people in this picture. Can you name a few?
Read more about Chris on the party website.5
Chris describes himself as Libertarian/conservative advocate of Medical Free Speech in Australia. on X.6
Wishing Chris and his family all the best as I know what is involved in Federal, State and Local government campaigns.
