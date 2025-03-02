Pity the party is promoting Nuclear power, otherwise I might have voted for Chris.

He is President of the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS).

Chris was a great help in editing my chapter on Endotoxin in the AMPS book.

He has a PhD on top of his medical degree and has published over 60 peer-reviewed papers, some of which are found in a simple PubMed search.

Chris Neil Senate nomination will become formal whenever the election is called and was announced at a meeting in Melbourne on Saturday 1 March that was well attended.

I recognize a number of people in this picture. Can you name a few?

Chris describes himself as Libertarian/conservative advocate of Medical Free Speech in Australia. on X.

Wishing Chris and his family all the best as I know what is involved in Federal, State and Local government campaigns.