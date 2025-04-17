Easter Egg Special
When I visited Moscow in 1980, one of the highlights was getting up close to Fabergé eggs, and they make me think of Aesop's Fable
Fascinating objects like this
Photo credit.1
At the time I had no idea that I was related to the Tsars.
The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs
The story is all about GREED.2
And that brings me to my main Easter message.
I am hoping that the US $1200 per person latest Big Pharma offering from Foster Coulson’s “The Wellness Company” helps to expose the greedy pill and Jab pushers.
The Kit now includes Potassium Iodide tablets to help you deal with a Nuclear Meltdown.3
It contains the Birth Defect causing Zofran Ondansetron.4
I won’t list all the items in the latest US $1200 Kit, but you can check what is in some cheaper offerings from TWC.5
the price could almost buy a Faberge egg! good grief these people stand for nothing.. 1200$ for a box of garbage. I wonder how many people will be tempted to buy that - desperate, of course, and tempted by the name of a few uppeties that fell off their pedestal.
Happy Easter Dr Geoff and thanks again for warning people about these greedy grabbers.