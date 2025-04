Just saw another promotion of this antiemetic drug, so I popped over to the US FAERS and Australian DAEN databases to update Deaths from this molecule and its Hydrochloride. See my previous report that mentioned it briefly.

Wikipedia entry looks like it was written by an enthusiastic marketer avoiding use of the Death word, but does slip in mention of Fatal

Use of ondansetron has been associated with prolongation of the QT interval, which can lead to a potentially fatal heart rhythm known as torsades de pointes.

CTD data and references

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database lists 406 entries for associated diseases with Heart Attack (Myocardial Infarction) at the top of the list.

Note there has been Human curation of the effects.

The main genes accounting for the Deaths and Injuries have been identified.

Please click to enlarge.

FAERS Deaths

FAERS has a number of relevant pages, with Deaths listed for:

Zofran 587 Deaths

Zofran ODT 26 Deaths

Note Maternal and Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy that I find alarming.

Ondansetron 2,192 Deaths

Rising exponentially due to expensive advertorials on American morning televsion.

FAERS Symptoms

In descending order of prevalence, including issues and investigations.

Can you spare a few minutes to look at all the Birth Defects, Spontaneous Abortions and Sudden Infant Deaths? The word Congenital appears 100 times.

Nausea

Vomiting

Off Label Use

Pyrexia

Drug Ineffective

Dyspnoea

Electrocardiogram Qt Prolonged

Drug Interaction

Pain

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Product Use In Unapproved Indication

Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy

Maternal Exposure During Pregnancy

Serotonin Syndrome

Erythema

Fatigue

Rash

Headache

Hypotension

Abdominal Pain

Hypersensitivity

Malaise

Cardiac Arrest

Hypertension

Anxiety

Exposure During Pregnancy

Thrombocytopenia

Hyperhidrosis

Tachycardia

Cough

Pruritus

Condition Aggravated

Asthenia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Back Pain

Injury

Toxicity To Various Agents

Somnolence

Torsade De Pointes

Emotional Distress

Decreased Appetite

Death

Acute Kidney Injury

Confusional State

Anaemia

Ventricular Fibrillation

Chest Pain

Loss Of Consciousness

Anaphylactic Reaction

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

Hepatic Cytolysis

Seizure

Dizziness

Tremor

Febrile Neutropenia

Overdose

Cardio-Respiratory Arrest

Product Use Issue

Intentional Product Misuse

Hyponatraemia

Ventricular Tachycardia

Abdominal Distension

Drug Intolerance

Chills

Urticaria

Premature Baby

Oxygen Saturation Decreased

Rash Erythematous

Pneumonia

Neutropenia

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Completed Suicide

Bradycardia

General Physical Health Deterioration

Chest Discomfort

Sepsis

Fall

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Blood Pressure Increased

Asthma

Rash Maculo-Papular

Psoriasis

Contraindicated Product Administered

Weight Decreased

Infusion Related Reaction

Abdominal Pain Upper

Hypoxia

Dehydration

Dystonia

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

Anaphylactic Shock

Cardiogenic Shock

Pain In Extremity

Muscle Spasms

Ascites

Hypokalaemia

Arthralgia

Joint Swelling

Paraesthesia

Unresponsive To Stimuli

Agitation

Palpitations

Hepatic Enzyme Increased

Encephalopathy

Stress

Heart Disease Congenital

Rhinorrhoea

Prescribed Overdose

Flushing

Dysphagia

Anhedonia

Treatment Failure

Feeling Abnormal

Appendicitis

Muscular Weakness

Immunodeficiency

Atrial Septal Defect

Fluid Retention

Food Allergy

Foetal Death

Heart Rate Increased

Appendicolith

Pulmonary Embolism

Speech Disorder

Insomnia

Bacterial Infection

Premature Delivery

Leukopenia

Dry Mouth

Alopecia

Nasopharyngitis

Skin Exfoliation

Urinary Tract Infection

Myalgia

Generalised Tonic-Clonic Seizure

Swelling

Neuropathy Peripheral

Gait Disturbance

Renal Failure

Congenital Anomaly

Pancytopenia

Vision Blurred

Infection

Blood Pressure Decreased

Cholestasis

Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

Illness

Myoclonus

Sinusitis

Thrombosis

Respiratory Distress

Oedema Peripheral

Dyskinesia

Therapy Non-Responder

Cardiac Murmur

Pleural Effusion

Dysarthria

Angioedema

Sleep Disorder

Drug Ineffective For Unapproved Indication

Temperature Regulation Disorder

Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease

Respiratory Failure

Blood Phosphorus Increased

Discomfort

Syncope

Aphasia

Depression

Coeliac Disease

Feeling Hot

Depressed Level Of Consciousness

Bursitis

Pancreatitis Acute

Incorrect Route Of Product Administration

Atelectasis

Ventricular Septal Defect

Weight Increased

Cardiac Failure

Atrial Fibrillation

Influenza

Foetal Growth Restriction

Visual Impairment

Blood Cholesterol Increased

Aspartate Aminotransferase Increased

Migraine

Alanine Aminotransferase Increased

Oropharyngeal Pain

Intentional Overdose

Bronchospasm

Eating Disorder

Clonus

Acute Generalised Exanthematous Pustulosis

Oculogyric Crisis

Blood Creatinine Increased

Coma

Long Qt Syndrome

Cerebrovascular Accident

Wheezing

Interstitial Lung Disease

Sedation

Arrhythmia

Disease Progression

Neuralgia

Gamma-Glutamyltransferase Increased

Hot Flush

Septic Shock

Influenza Like Illness

Cyanosis

Sinus Tachycardia

Cataract

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Tachypnoea

Body Temperature Increased

Diabetes Mellitus

Haemoglobin Decreased

White Blood Cell Count Decreased

Malignant Neoplasm Progression

Toxic Skin Eruption

Blood Uric Acid Increased

Medication Error

Respiratory Arrest

Cystitis

C-Reactive Protein Increased

Angina Pectoris

Myasthenia Gravis

Ventricular Extrasystoles

Muscle Spasticity

Mental Status Changes

Hypophosphataemia

Nightmare

Pulmonary Oedema

Hallucination

Low Birth Weight Baby

Metabolic Acidosis

Nasal Congestion

Musculoskeletal Stiffness

Peripheral Swelling

Arthritis

Face Oedema

Dyspepsia

Neck Pain

Blood Alkaline Phosphatase Increased

Hemiparesis

Intestinal Obstruction

Cardiomegaly

Febrile Bone Marrow Aplasia

Cardiac Disorder

Muscle Rigidity

Jaundice

Drug Reaction With Eosinophilia And Systemic Symptoms

Iron Deficiency

Covid-19

Sneezing

Rash Pruritic

Left-To-Right Cardiac Shunt

Hypoaesthesia

Haemorrhage

Epistaxis

Eosinophilia

Hyperphosphataemia

Suicide Attempt

Vertigo

Hypoglycaemia

Mucosal Inflammation

Transaminases Increased

Sensory Loss

Motor Dysfunction

Swelling Face

Arterial Occlusive Disease

Mydriasis

Hyperthermia

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome

Product Dose Omission Issue

Drug Withdrawal Syndrome

Abdominal Discomfort

Flatulence

Disorientation

Haematuria

Maternal Drugs Affecting Foetus

Gangrene

Pallor

Agranulocytosis

Troponin Increased

Ulcer

Akathisia

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection

Cellulitis

Oral Pain

Affect Lability

Extrapyramidal Disorder

Oedema

Therapeutic Product Effect Incomplete

Haematochezia

Coordination Abnormal

Lymphopenia

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Sinus Disorder

Respiratory Tract Congestion

Pericardial Effusion

Injection Site Pain

Hemiplegia

Sinus Congestion

Restlessness

Skin Haemorrhage

Nephrolithiasis

Oropharyngeal Discomfort

Pancreatitis

Accidental Overdose

Lethargy

Renal Impairment

Hypomagnesaemia

Haematemesis

Personality Disorder

Carotid Artery Thrombosis

Neurologic Neglect Syndrome

Rhabdomyolysis

Lung Disorder

Clostridium Difficile Colitis

Adjustment Disorder

Epilepsy

Pharyngitis

Suicidal Ideation

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Dysphonia

Developmental Delay

Hepatotoxicity

Hyperreflexia

Inflammation

Hepatitis

Purpura

Tricuspid Valve Incompetence

Live Birth

Type I Hypersensitivity

Analgesic Therapy

Platelet Count Decreased

Metastases To Liver

Contusion

Circulatory Collapse

Sinus Bradycardia

Sleep Disorder Therapy

Colitis

Respiratory Depression

Ear Pain

Lip Swelling

Drug Dependence

Wrong Technique In Product Usage Process

Emotional Disorder

Blood Bilirubin Increased

Blister

White Blood Cell Count Increased

Apnoea

Vaginal Haemorrhage

Rash Papular

Urinary Retention

Muscle Twitching

Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysaesthesia Syndrome

Shock

Multiple Congenital Abnormalities

Jaundice Neonatal

Cleft Palate

Normal Newborn

Delirium

Drug Abuse

Gastroenteritis

Hypothermia

Inappropriate Schedule Of Product Administration

Hypertonia

Dermatitis Bullous

Neutrophil Count Decreased

Ear Infection

Cytokine Release Syndrome

Drug Therapy

Movement Disorder

Nervousness

Mouth Ulceration

Product Prescribing Error

Poor Feeding Infant

Pulse Absent

Balance Disorder

Disturbance In Attention

Lymphadenopathy

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Ventricular Tachyarrhythmia

Blood Potassium Decreased

Hypophagia

Skin Disorder

Dysuria

Post Procedural Complication

Eczema

Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy

Failure To Thrive

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Ventricular Arrhythmia

Hyperkalaemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Memory Impairment

Bronchitis

Altered State Of Consciousness

Ill-Defined Disorder

Hypertransaminasaemia

Gout

Conjunctivitis

Hepatocellular Injury

Colitis Ischaemic

Product Quality Issue

Otitis Media

Bone Pain

Acute Hepatic Failure

Cardiotoxicity

Venoocclusive Liver Disease

Respiratory Disorder

Urinary Incontinence

Fungal Infection

Coma Scale Abnormal

Depressed Mood

Cardiomyopathy

Blood Pressure Systolic Increased

Incorrect Dose Administered

Viral Infection

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Prolonged

Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

Right Ventricular Hypertrophy

Stress Cardiomyopathy

Amnesia

Dry Skin

Mental Disorder

Skin Discolouration

Aortic Stenosis

Renal Tubular Necrosis

Stridor

Platelet Count Increased

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Hepatic Failure

Abnormal Behaviour

Sudden Death

Hyperbilirubinaemia

Hepatitis Cholestatic

Livedo Reticularis

Dermatitis Exfoliative Generalised

Otitis Media Chronic

Crohn's Disease

Acute Pulmonary Oedema

Ejection Fraction Decreased

Burning Sensation

Congenital Aplasia

Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome

Status Epilepticus

Brain Injury

Otitis Media Acute

Blood Glucose Increased

Taste Disorder

Hyperlipidaemia

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Premature Labour

Pulseless Electrical Activity

Haemolytic Anaemia

Bundle Branch Block Right

Caesarean Section

Haemorrhoids

End Stage Renal Disease

Rash Macular

Hepatomegaly

Decreased Immune Responsiveness

Fixed Eruption

Head Injury

Cerebral Haemorrhage

Drug Level Increased

Intentional Product Use Issue

Myelosuppression

Deafness

Product Taste Abnormal

Retching

Chronic Kidney Disease

Nephropathy Toxic

Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Acute Respiratory Failure

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection

Wrong Product Administered

Myocardial Infarction

Gastritis

Liver Function Test Abnormal

Myocardial Ischaemia

Arthropathy

Stomatitis

Intestinal Ischaemia

Arteriospasm Coronary

Cytomegalovirus Viraemia

Brain Death

Trismus

Lymphoid Tissue Hypoplasia

Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Tinnitus

Abortion Spontaneous

Hypocalcaemia

Adverse Drug Reaction

Mitral Valve Incompetence

Ileus

Small Intestinal Obstruction

Bronchiolitis

Computerised Tomogram Thorax Abnormal

Human Herpesvirus 6 Infection

Disseminated Aspergillosis

Extrasystoles

Productive Cough

Bone Marrow Failure

Feeding Disorder

Liver Injury

Parkinsonism

Paraesthesia Oral

Electrocardiogram Abnormal

Thymus Hypoplasia

Irritability

Staphylococcal Infection

Electrocardiogram T Wave Inversion

Rhinitis Allergic

Product Administration Error

Dermatitis

Drug Diversion

Aspiration

Torticollis

Impaired Gastric Emptying

Haemoptysis

Dilatation Intrahepatic Duct Acquired

Pulmonary Hypertension

Change Of Bowel Habit

Mobility Decreased

Pneumothorax

Faecaloma

Pre-Eclampsia

Electrocardiogram St Segment Depression

Extravasation

Blood Phosphorus Decreased

Pulmonary Artery Stenosis Congenital

Scar

Therapeutic Product Effect Decreased

Limb Discomfort

Liver Disorder

Electrolyte Imbalance

Skin Lesion

Blood Magnesium Decreased

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Haemodynamic Instability

Heart Rate Decreased

Blindness Transient

Diarrhoea Haemorrhagic

Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Circumstance Or Information Capable Of Leading To Medication Error

Opisthotonus

Therapy Partial Responder

Proteinuria

Cardiovascular Disorder

Peritonitis

Oesophagitis

Hydronephrosis

Hepatic Steatosis

Ventricular Hypokinesia

Rash Morbilliform

Drug Withdrawal Syndrome Neonatal

Lung Opacity

Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Ischaemic Stroke

Rectal Haemorrhage

Photophobia

Blood Lactic Acid Increased

Product Dispensing Error

Rhinitis

Pulmonary Valve Incompetence

Blood Pressure Abnormal

Hyperthermia Malignant

Tongue Oedema

Performance Status Decreased

Total Lung Capacity Decreased

Interleukin Level Increased

Electrocardiogram St Segment Elevation

Throat Irritation

Laryngospasm

Transient Ischaemic Attack

Throat Tightness

Toxic Encephalopathy

Product Solubility Abnormal

Large Intestine Perforation

Neutropenic Sepsis

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy

Petit Mal Epilepsy

Neonatal Respiratory Distress

Choking

Right Ventricular Dilatation

Negative Pressure Pulmonary Oedema

Eye Swelling

Blood Sodium Decreased

Gait Inability

Red Blood Cell Count Decreased

Dysgeusia

Intestinal Perforation

Cleft Lip And Palate

Gestational Diabetes

Hyperventilation

Selective Eating Disorder

Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Congenital

Myoglobinuria

Alpha Tumour Necrosis Factor Increased

Monocyte Chemotactic Protein-1 Increased

Urine Output Decreased

Atrioventricular Block Complete

Cholelithiasis

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Cardiac Failure Congestive

Hepatic Function Abnormal

Therapeutic Response Unexpected

Anuria

Liver Function Test Increased

No Adverse Event

Pulmonary Congestion

Hypokinesia

Cleft Lip

Behaviour Disorder

Product Prescribing Issue

Maternal Exposure During Delivery

Hyperbilirubinaemia Neonatal

Product Packaging Confusion

Crying

Injection Site Erythema

Cognitive Disorder

Treatment Noncompliance

Hallucination, Visual

Anaphylactoid Reaction

Neoplasm Progression

Emphysema

Metastases To Lymph Nodes

Ageusia

Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Eye Movement Disorder

Neonatal Tachypnoea

Transposition Of The Great Vessels

Blood Urea Increased

Psychomotor Hyperactivity

Candida Infection

Psychotic Disorder

Product Substitution Issue

Haematocrit Decreased

Second Primary Malignancy

Atrioventricular Block Second Degree

Subileus

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

Dermatitis Diaper

Sepsis Neonatal

Cardiac Dysfunction

Eyelid Oedema

Coagulopathy

Aggression

Oral Candidiasis

Acute Sinusitis

Brain Oedema

Hiccups

Paralysis

Melaena

Blood Calcium Increased

Ataxia

Gestational Hypertension

Anorectal Disorder

Phlebitis

Procedural Vomiting

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour

Laevocardia

Computerised Tomogram Thorax

International Normalised Ratio Increased

Leukocytosis

Dysstasia

Limb Injury

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Osteoarthritis

Blood Lactate Dehydrogenase Increased

Regurgitation

Pollakiuria

Presyncope

Accidental Exposure To Product By Child

Skin Abrasion

Adenovirus Infection

Product Label Confusion

Coarctation Of The Aorta

Infantile Apnoea

Hepatitis Fulminant

Postictal State

Stoma Site Pain

Food Aversion

Bronchial Hyperreactivity

Otorrhoea

Sense Of Oppression

Panic Attack

Pelvic Pain

Anal Incontinence

Skin Laceration

Diplopia

Withdrawal Syndrome

Hypoalbuminaemia

Lipase Increased

Blood Pressure Fluctuation

Musculoskeletal Chest Pain

Bilirubin Conjugated Increased

Eructation

Snoring

Self-Medication

Skin Necrosis

Diverticulitis

Nystagmus

Injection Site Vesicles

Sputum Discoloured

Peripheral Coldness

Hypospadias

Anticoagulant Therapy

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Extensor Plantar Response

Tryptase Increased

Foetal Heart Rate Abnormal

Bacteroides Infection

Prescription Drug Used Without A Prescription

Antacid Therapy

Iritis

Product Storage Error

Tonic Clonic Movements

Hepatitis Acute

Hypoacusis

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Increased

Skin Reaction

Joint Injury

Restless Legs Syndrome

Skin Ulcer

Abdominal Pain Lower

Hypothyroidism

Neoplasm Malignant

Procedural Nausea

Neutrophil Count Increased

Deformity

Blood Glucose Decreased

Heart Rate Irregular

Laryngeal Oedema

Glossodynia

Respiration Abnormal

Pharyngeal Oedema

Barrett's Oesophagus

Needle Issue

Right-To-Left Cardiac Shunt

Product Appearance Confusion

Neurotoxicity

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Accidental Exposure To Product

Musculoskeletal Pain

Delusion

Lip And/Or Oral Cavity Cancer

Quality Of Life Decreased

Stillbirth

Hepatic Necrosis

Feeling Cold

Panic Reaction

Impaired Work Ability

Muscle Contractions Involuntary

Fear

Gastroenteritis Viral

Photosensitivity Reaction

Hypoglycaemia Neonatal

Pharyngitis Streptococcal

Gastrointestinal Sounds Abnormal

Long Qt Syndrome Congenital

Language Disorder

Dysmorphism

Fine Motor Skill Dysfunction

Cyanosis Neonatal

Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Right Ventricular Enlargement

Ventilation Perfusion Mismatch

Pulmonary Hypoplasia

Necrotising Retinitis

Atelectasis Neonatal

Hospitalisation

Hypotonia

Hypervolaemia

Meningitis

Skin Burning Sensation

Incoherent

Disease Recurrence

Body Temperature Decreased

Atrial Flutter

Weight Fluctuation

Pharyngeal Erythema

Maternal Exposure Timing Unspecified

Blood Urine Present

Thermal Burn

Odynophagia

Nodal Rhythm

Vitamin B12 Decreased

Skin Hyperpigmentation

Metastases To Peritoneum

Atrioventricular Block

Pyelocaliectasis

Anticholinergic Syndrome

Acidosis

Anaemia Neonatal

Hyperammonaemia

Communication Disorder

Cell Death

Otospondylomegaepiphyseal Dysplasia

Methaemoglobinaemia

Sialoadenitis

Fallot's Tetralogy

Malnutrition

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Haematoma

Salivary Hypersecretion

Nervous System Disorder

Osteopenia

Renal Disorder

Haemorrhoidal Haemorrhage

Blindness

Pregnancy

Respiratory Rate Increased

Blood Test Abnormal

Injection Site Urticaria

Cerumen Impaction

Ileus Paralytic

Blood Calcium Decreased

Intercepted Product Administration Error

Rales

Ulcerative Keratitis

Metastasis

Fear Of Injection

Terminal State

Psoriatic Arthropathy

Weight Bearing Difficulty

Product Use Complaint

Faeces Soft

Gastroschisis

Pulmonary Valve Stenosis

Neurological Symptom

Neoplasm Skin

Product Used For Unknown Indication

Pseudomonal Sepsis

Phimosis

Electrocardiogram Qt Shortened

Food Intolerance

Locked-In Syndrome

Pharyngeal Paraesthesia

Drug Effective For Unapproved Indication

Eye Pain

Unevaluable Event

Gallbladder Disorder

Pulmonary Mass

Hiatus Hernia

Priapism

Retinal Detachment

Adverse Event

Road Traffic Accident

Breast Pain

Dermatitis Atopic

Therapeutic Response Decreased

Respiratory Tract Infection

Poisoning

Bruxism

Metastases To Bone

Sciatica

Myopathy

Oligohydramnios

Faeces Discoloured

Obstructive Airways Disorder

Poisoning Deliberate

Faeces Hard

Tonsillar Hypertrophy

Sedation Complication

Abdominal Rigidity

Electrocardiogram Pr Shortened

Blood Pressure Measurement

Seizure Like Phenomena

Palatal Oedema

Phrenic Nerve Paralysis

Kounis Syndrome

Skull Fracture

Croup Infectious

Mixed Liver Injury

Tracheal Deviation

Ventricular Hypoplasia

Cerebellar Stroke

Vasodilatation

Oliguria

Hypovolaemia

Deafness Neurosensory

Pneumonia Aspiration

Visual Field Defect

Dysphemia

Vulvovaginal Mycotic Infection

Breast Cancer

Lactic Acidosis

Hyperglycaemia

Exposure Via Breast Milk

Hallucination, Auditory

Immune Thrombocytopenia

Haematotoxicity

Prothrombin Time Prolonged

Injection Site Bruising

Injection Site Swelling

Hypertensive Crisis

Respiratory Acidosis

Frequent Bowel Movements

Ischaemia

Areflexia

Hyperacusis

Hypochloraemia

Hallucinations, Mixed

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Organising Pneumonia

Appetite Disorder

Conduction Disorder

Adenoidal Hypertrophy

Papule

Chorea

Central Obesity

Congenital Cardiovascular Anomaly

Gross Motor Delay

Feeding Intolerance

Cervix Neoplasm

Calcium Ionised Decreased

Right Aortic Arch

Facial Paralysis

Eye Disorder

Foetal Malformation

Lung Cancer Metastatic

Foot Fracture

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex Prolonged

Injection Site Mass

Choking Sensation

Hypersomnia

Shock Haemorrhagic

Renal Infarct

Haemoglobin Abnormal

Premature Rupture Of Membranes

Head Discomfort

Mucosal Dryness

Paradoxical Drug Reaction

Hepatic Lesion

Aortic Valve Incompetence

Blood Osmolarity Decreased

Disinhibition

Intestinal Infarction

Lung Infiltration

Depersonalisation/Derealisation Disorder

Red Blood Cell Sedimentation Rate Increased

Hypernatraemia

Meningitis Aseptic

Plantar Fasciitis

Duodenitis

Double Outlet Right Ventricle

Foetal Hypokinesia

Penile Oedema

Palmar Erythema

Labelled Drug-Drug Interaction Medication Error

Tonic Convulsion

Polydipsia

Inhibitory Drug Interaction

C-Reactive Protein Abnormal

Spinal Deformity

Secondary Hypogonadism

Right Atrial Dilatation

Right Atrial Enlargement

Tonsil Cancer

Anal Atresia

Myocardial Reperfusion Injury

Craniofacial Deformity

Electrocardiogram T Wave Biphasic

Petechiae

Full Blood Count Decreased

Spinal Pain

Ovarian Cyst

Night Sweats

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Dyspnoea Exertional

Swollen Tongue

Dental Caries

Facial Pain

Pneumonitis

Hypoaesthesia Oral

Red Cell Distribution Width Increased

Cold Sweat

Hypopnoea

Blood Pressure Diastolic Decreased

Polyneuropathy

Temperature Intolerance

Upper-Airway Cough Syndrome

Azotaemia

Herpes Simplex

Ketoacidosis

Atrioventricular Septal Defect

Autonomic Nervous System Imbalance

Blood Creatinine Decreased

Myocardial Injury

Gaze Palsy

Neonatal Respiratory Failure

Weight Gain Poor

Cerebellar Syndrome

Large Intestinal Obstruction

Respiratory Alkalosis

Palmoplantar Pustulosis

Product Commingling

Neonatal Hypoxia

Conductive Deafness

Congenital Megaureter

Administration Site Inflammation

Suspected Suicide

Injection Site Reaction

Loss Of Personal Independence In Daily Activities

Generalised Oedema

Coronary Artery Disease

Amylase Increased

Angina Unstable

Polyarthritis

Herpes Zoster

Catheter Site Pain

Osteoporosis

Sensory Disturbance

Orthostatic Hypotension

Lymphocyte Count Decreased

Cerebral Disorder

Foot Deformity

Thyroid Disorder

Atrioventricular Block First Degree

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome

Portal Hypertension

Strabismus

Yawning

Feeling Of Despair

Tonsillitis

Neutrophil Count Abnormal

Lung Hyperinflation

Frustration Tolerance Decreased

Wound

Congenital Pulmonary Valve Atresia

Gastrointestinal Pain

Congenital Hand Malformation

Prurigo

Electroencephalogram Abnormal

Bradyarrhythmia

Hyperammonaemic Encephalopathy

Vascular Purpura

Blood Immunoglobulin E Increased

Laryngeal Discomfort

Abdominal Sepsis

Breast Cancer Stage Ii

Vasculitic Rash

Epidermolysis

Body Temperature Abnormal

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Hyporesponsive To Stimuli

Inflammatory Pain

Mononeuropathy Multiplex

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumour Metastatic

5-Hydroxyindolacetic Acid

Malignant Catatonia

Hair Colour Changes

Accidental Death

Muscle Atrophy

Brain Fog

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis

Oesophageal Ulcer

Cutaneous Vasculitis

Hepatic Encephalopathy

Potentiating Drug Interaction

Obesity

Hypertriglyceridaemia

Ischaemic Cardiomyopathy

Atypical Pneumonia

Abortion Induced

Skin Toxicity

Pyelonephritis

Erythema Multiforme

Adrenal Insufficiency

Monocyte Count Decreased

Feeling Of Body Temperature Change

Hepatic Cirrhosis

Left Atrial Dilatation

Mania

Abdominal Tenderness

Talipes

Keratitis

Ventricular Hypertrophy

Dizziness Postural

Flank Pain

Hydrocele

Intestinal Haemorrhage

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Angiopathy

Pulmonary Alveolar Haemorrhage

Panic Disorder

Rash Pustular

Congenital Hydronephrosis

Sinoatrial Block

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Skin Infection

Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome

Kidney Malformation

Dysaesthesia

Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Congenital Anomaly In Offspring

Vascular Pain

Sinus Arrhythmia

Seminoma

Nasal Ulcer

Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection

Gastrointestinal Malformation

Documented Hypersensitivity To Administered Product

Decreased Eye Contact

Hand-Foot-And-Mouth Disease

Hyponatraemic Seizure

Testicular Germ Cell Cancer Metastatic

Left Atrial Hypertrophy

Product Packaging Difficult To Open

Segmental Diverticular Colitis

Hypotensive Crisis

Anger

Injection Site Pruritus

Eye Discharge

Upper Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Sopor

Impaired Healing

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Thinking Abnormal

Increased Appetite

Acne

Gastric Haemorrhage

Injection Site Haemorrhage

Lip Oedema

Localised Oedema

Blood Iron Decreased

Splenomegaly

Fracture

Scab

Platelet Count Abnormal

Anal Fissure

Appendicitis Perforated

Acute Polyneuropathy

Tetany

Cholangitis

Proctalgia

Monoplegia

Right Ventricular Failure

Craniofacial Fracture

Leukoencephalopathy

Hypercalcaemia

Self-Injurious Ideation

Bicuspid Aortic Valve

Nodule

Dermatitis Contact

Serum Sickness

Drug Resistance

Cerebral Thrombosis

Posturing

Folate Deficiency

Myelitis Transverse

Supraventricular Extrasystoles

Lip Dry

Cholestatic Liver Injury

Postpartum Haemorrhage

Vena Cava Thrombosis

Cryptorchism

Formication

Abdominal Compartment Syndrome

Orthostatic Intolerance

Device Related Sepsis

Vascular Access Complication

Viraemia

Pulmonary Oedema Neonatal

Plagiocephaly

Human Herpesvirus 6 Infection Reactivation

Post Procedural Hypotension

Neonatal Hypotension

Tethered Oral Tissue

Metapneumovirus Infection

Sars-Cov-2 Test Positive

Bone Lesion

Blood Disorder

Oral Disorder

Joint Stiffness

Renal Tubular Disorder

Dry Eye

Organ Failure

Hip Fracture

Clostridium Difficile Infection

Aphthous Ulcer

Muscle Tightness

Product Complaint

Tachyarrhythmia

Swelling Of Eyelid

Bacteraemia

Product Formulation Issue

Parosmia

Premature Separation Of Placenta

Blood Pressure Systolic Decreased

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Cerebral Ischaemia

Hypercapnia

Myocarditis

Bundle Branch Block Left

Gastrointestinal Inflammation

Subarachnoid Haemorrhage

Metastases To Spine

Thirst

Morbid Thoughts

Ankle Fracture

Feeling Jittery

Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Sudden Cardiac Death

Anaemia Macrocytic

Somatic Symptom Disorder

Impetigo

Kidney Infection

Product Physical Issue

Wound Infection

Intracranial Pressure Increased

Venoocclusive Disease

Pupil Fixed

Electric Shock Sensation

Tongue Discomfort

Arthropod Bite

Hyporeflexia

Hepatic Pain

Posture Abnormal

Hyperlactacidaemia

Therapeutic Product Effect Prolonged

Maternal Exposure During Breast Feeding

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex

Jaw Fracture

Capillary Leak Syndrome

Nodal Arrhythmia

Microcephaly

Amaurosis

Sinus Pain

Cardiac Septal Defect

Periorbital Cellulitis

Cytopenia

Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder

Moaning

Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorder

Micrognathia

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography

Umbilical Cord Abnormality

Periorbital Swelling

Neutropenic Colitis

Symptom Masked

Oxygen Saturation Immeasurable

Protein Urine

Drug Titration Error

Congenital Aortic Valve Incompetence

Gitelman's Syndrome

Pedal Pulse Abnormal

Contraindicated Product Prescribed

Euglycaemic Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Term Birth

Ocular Hyperaemia

Hypoventilation

Underdose

Mood Altered

Blood Triglycerides Increased

Bradyphrenia

Tenderness

Anxiety Disorder

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Hypercreatininaemia

Device Related Infection

Aphonia

Abscess

Pulse Abnormal

Subcutaneous Emphysema

Urine Abnormality

Injection Site Rash

Syndactyly

Plasma Cell Myeloma

Breast Tenderness

Abnormal Loss Of Weight

Haemorrhage Intracranial

Decreased Activity

Tardive Dyskinesia

Mental Impairment

Vitamin D Deficiency

Irregular Breathing

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Abnormal

Fibromyalgia

Pulmonary Toxicity

Surgery

Chromaturia

Micturition Urgency

Haemothorax

Pancreatitis Haemorrhagic

Eosinophilic Pneumonia

Bowel Movement Irregularity

Thrombotic Microangiopathy

Respiratory Tract Infection Viral

Eyelid Ptosis

Ligament Sprain

Enterocolitis

Dyschezia

Congenital Central Nervous System Anomaly

Intussusception

Pathogen Resistance

Middle Ear Effusion

Vancomycin Infusion Reaction

Creatinine Renal Clearance Decreased

Alkalosis

Infusion Site Swelling

Thrombocytopenia Neonatal

Apallic Syndrome

Anaesthetic Complication

Aorta Hypoplasia

Vasogenic Cerebral Oedema

Umbilical Hernia

Extremity Contracture

Faeces Pale

Klebsiella Infection

Blood Pressure Diastolic Increased

Intercepted Product Dispensing Error

Rebound Effect

Breath Sounds Abnormal

Sinus Rhythm

Hyperlipasaemia

Renal Injury

Hyperkinesia

Bradycardia Neonatal

Foot Amputation

Dacryostenosis Congenital

Nuchal Rigidity

Neuromuscular Block Prolonged

Parasomnia

Procalcitonin Increased

Nose Deformity

Tooth Demineralisation

Mean Cell Volume Increased

Fever Neonatal

Convulsive Threshold Lowered

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Motor Developmental Delay

Tremor Neonatal

Faecal Calprotectin Increased

Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome

Cerebral Microhaemorrhage

Subchorionic Haemorrhage

Pulmonary Artery Stenosis

Laryngeal Dyspnoea

Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome

Velopharyngeal Incompetence

Wrong Product Stored

Eye Pruritus

Vasculitis

Osteomyelitis

Drooling

Skin Fissures

Nephrotic Syndrome

Chest X-Ray Abnormal

Pain In Jaw

Colon Cancer

Bradykinesia

Serum Ferritin Increased

Sleep Apnoea Syndrome

Vaginal Discharge

Pharyngeal Swelling

Herpes Virus Infection

Tension Headache

Central Nervous System Lesion

Liquid Product Physical Issue

Expired Product Administered

Incorrect Product Administration Duration

Asphyxia

Pupillary Reflex Impaired

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Hyperaesthesia

Poor Quality Sleep

Psychiatric Symptom

Blood Chloride Decreased

Graft Versus Host Disease

Antibiotic Level Above Therapeutic

Drug Screen Positive

Cardiac Failure Acute

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Gene Mutation

Cachexia

Renal Pain

Product Contamination

Normochromic Normocytic Anaemia

Pericarditis

Blood Albumin Decreased

Binocular Eye Movement Disorder

Infusion Site Erythema

Adverse Reaction

Oral Discomfort

Vaginal Infection

Joint Effusion

Neonatal Tachycardia

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Left Atrial Enlargement

Hypertonia Neonatal

Myofascial Pain Syndrome

Metastases To Lung

Cystitis Haemorrhagic

Infusion Site Extravasation

Pancreatic Disorder

Ulcer Haemorrhage

Haemolysis

Left Ventricular Dilatation

Tearfulness

Partial Seizures

Uterine Leiomyoma

Renal Cyst

Left Ventricular Failure

Gastric Ph Decreased

Sinus Arrest

Infusion Site Pain

Underweight

Enteritis

Hodgkin's Disease

Poor Quality Product Administered

Cogwheel Rigidity

Injection Site Oedema

Anion Gap Increased

Infusion Site Haemorrhage

Procedural Hypotension

Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Cardiac Ventricular Thrombosis

Troponin I Increased

Tumour Marker Increased

Anisocoria

Staphylococcus Test Positive

Nipple Disorder

Tympanic Membrane Perforation

Metabolic Alkalosis

Amniotic Cavity Infection

Pleocytosis

Tricuspid Valve Disease

Uterine Hypertonus

Therapy Interrupted

Complication Of Pregnancy

Speech Disorder Developmental

Skin Test Positive

Injection Site Hypersensitivity

Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder Of Skull

Klebsiella Test Positive

Meningitis Streptococcal

Infantile Diarrhoea

Congenital Tricuspid Valve Atresia

Multiple Cardiac Defects

Right Ventricular Dysfunction

Infusion Site Bruising

Poor Weight Gain Neonatal

Wernicke's Encephalopathy

Cytotoxic Oedema

Diaphragmatic Rupture

Anaesthetic Complication Neurological

Heterotaxia

Brief Resolved Unexplained Event

Pulmonary Artery Dilatation

Univentricular Heart

Choroidal Effusion

Sensitivity To Weather Change

Laryngomalacia

Teething

Congenital Scoliosis

Amputation Stump Pain

Speech Sound Disorder

Postoperative Hypertension

Administration Site Oedema

Renal Tubular Injury

Plasma Cell Myeloma Refractory

Eye Irritation

Right Ventricle Outflow Tract Obstruction

Lacrimation Increased

Foaming At Mouth

Drug Eruption

Sunburn

Polyuria

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Cyst

Complication Associated With Device

Nerve Injury

Intervertebral Disc Protrusion

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Decreased

Tooth Abscess

Tumour Lysis Syndrome

Product Packaging Issue

Jaundice Cholestatic

Varicose Vein

Protein Total Decreased

Hysterectomy

Hunger

Back Injury

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Yellow Skin

Seborrhoea

Bronchiectasis

Haemangioma

Prescribed Underdose

Fibrosis

Scoliosis

Atrophy

Oropharyngeal Swelling

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Blood Culture Positive

Cardiac Tamponade

Learning Disorder

Iron Deficiency Anaemia

Astigmatism

Crepitations

Gastrointestinal Motility Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Brain Natriuretic Peptide Increased

Hospice Care

Craniosynostosis

Tooth Discolouration

Mucosal Disorder

Ophthalmoplegia

Spinal Fracture

Fungaemia

Periorbital Oedema

Injection Site Extravasation

Skin Atrophy

Venous Thrombosis Limb

Product Container Issue

Enuresis

Metastases To Central Nervous System

Product Blister Packaging Issue

Accident

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome

Peripheral Venous Disease

Limb Deformity

Viral Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

Akinesia

Pulmonary Artery Atresia

Myopia

Apnoeic Attack

Staring

Neonatal Hyponatraemia

Steatorrhoea

Adrenal Disorder

Pco2 Increased

Neutrophilia

Congenital Inguinal Hernia

Abortion Missed

Respiratory Rate Decreased

Social Avoidant Behaviour

Cytogenetic Abnormality

Hypermetropia

Painful Respiration

Preterm Premature Rupture Of Membranes

Placental Insufficiency

Seborrhoeic Keratosis

Product Label Issue

Type Iv Hypersensitivity Reaction

Cardiac Output Decreased

Punctate Keratitis

Single Functional Kidney

Electrocardiogram T Wave Amplitude Decreased

Pigmentation Disorder

Tongue Coated

Exposure Via Ingestion

Decerebrate Posture

Anaphylactoid Shock

Infected Cyst

Delayed Recovery From Anaesthesia

Cervix Haemorrhage Uterine

Dextrocardia

Mesothelioma

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumour

Serum Amyloid A Protein Increased

Febrile Convulsion

Gastrointestinal Anastomotic Leak

Protein Total Abnormal

Oedematous Pancreatitis

Foetal Exposure During Delivery

Iiird Nerve Disorder

Procedural Dizziness

Mechanical Ventilation Complication

Left Ventricular Enlargement

Uterine Hypotonus

Inspiratory Capacity Decreased

Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor-Associated Periodic Syndrome

Autoinflammatory Disease

Right Ventricular Hypertension

Allergy Test Negative

Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome

Cerebral Infarction

Drug Clearance Decreased

Procedural Pain

Inguinal Hernia

Coronary Artery Stenosis

Full Blood Count Abnormal

Dialysis

Ammonia Increased

Device Dislocation

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

Procedural Complication

Mass

Blood Potassium Increased

Muscle Strain

Persecutory Delusion

Reaction To Excipient

Thrombocytosis

Lung Consolidation

Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Arteriosclerosis

Rotator Cuff Syndrome

Extremity Necrosis

Injury Associated With Device

Arteriosclerosis Coronary Artery

Pemphigoid

Nephropathy

Aortic Aneurysm

Photopsia

Lung Neoplasm Malignant

Foetal Distress Syndrome

Neoplasm

Chronic Sinusitis

Generalised Anxiety Disorder

B-Cell Lymphoma

Vulvovaginal Dryness

Pneumomediastinum

Hypercholesterolaemia

Urosepsis

Blood Sodium Increased

Laryngitis

Clavicle Fracture

Amblyopia

Dry Throat

Disability

Concomitant Disease Aggravated

Cardiopulmonary Failure

Lymphocyte Percentage Decreased

Neonatal Disorder

Concussion

General Physical Condition Abnormal

Initial Insomnia

Eosinophil Count Increased

Hepatic Mass

Peripheral Sensory Neuropathy

Intermittent Claudication

Ecchymosis

Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome

Gastric Polyps

Thyroid Mass

Endotracheal Intubation

Screaming

Abdominal Infection

Metabolic Disorder

Secretion Discharge

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Microcytic Anaemia

Bacterial Sepsis

Anal Fistula

Brain Herniation

Abnormal Faeces

Poor Venous Access

Respiratory Disorder Neonatal

Miosis

Antinuclear Antibody Positive

Cystic Fibrosis

Large For Dates Baby

Arrhythmia Supraventricular

Varices Oesophageal

Cardioversion

Molluscum Contagiosum

Gingival Abscess

Stupor

Rectocele

Small For Dates Baby

Ligament Rupture

Electrocardiogram T Wave Peaked

Seasonal Allergy

Myositis

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Decreased

Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Pneumocystis Jirovecii Pneumonia

Monocyte Count Increased

Synovitis

Ebstein's Anomaly

Pneumonia Klebsiella

Cerebral Vasoconstriction

Heart Valve Incompetence

Therapeutic Product Effect Variable

Congenital Bladder Anomaly

Scleroderma

Conjunctival Hyperaemia

Rash Vesicular

Slow Speech

Congenital Pulmonary Hypertension

Congenital Aortic Stenosis

Trisomy 21

Hypotonia Neonatal

Neonatal Pneumonia

Single Umbilical Artery

Acute Abdomen

Nasal Injury

Uterine Contractions During Pregnancy

Dermatitis Acneiform

Delusional Disorder, Persecutory Type

Vulvovaginal Pruritus

Noninfective Gingivitis

Listeriosis

Syringe Issue

Morning Sickness

Eyelid Function Disorder

Judgement Impaired

Lymphadenopathy Mediastinal

Pseudolymphoma

Hemianopia Homonymous

Blood Ph Decreased

Urine Output Increased

Sticky Skin

Anterograde Amnesia

Slow Response To Stimuli

Carbohydrate Antigen 15-3 Increased

Skin Warm

Compartment Syndrome

Otitis Externa

Drug Monitoring Procedure Not Performed

Resuscitation

Macrocephaly

Pneumoperitoneum

Intellectual Disability

Congenital Arterial Malformation

Conjunctivitis Allergic

Grunting

Emergency Care

Bundle Branch Block

Haemoperitoneum

Leukodystrophy

Use Of Accessory Respiratory Muscles

Aversion

Transcription Medication Error

Coagulation Factor V Level Decreased

Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Allergic

Amniotic Band Syndrome

Renal Fusion Anomaly

Allergy Test Positive

Gastroenteritis Radiation

Pancreatic Carcinoma Recurrent

Intestinal Malrotation

Transient Tachypnoea Of The Newborn

Anaemia Of Pregnancy

Tracheal Injury

Autoimmune Colitis

Prepuce Redundant

Nail Toxicity

Vipoma

Critical Illness

Vessel Puncture Site Inflammation

Vascular Access Site Infection

Pik3ca-Activated Mutation

Vascular Access Site Thrombosis

Arterial Angioplasty

Covid-19 Immunisation

Treatment Delayed

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Pain Of Skin

Visual Acuity Reduced

Escherichia Sepsis

Grip Strength Decreased

Coronary Artery Occlusion

Intentional Self-Injury

Ocular Icterus

Near Death Experience

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

Erection Increased

Glomerular Filtration Rate Decreased

Clonic Convulsion

Skin Irritation

Hyperpyrexia

Walking Aid User

Mouth Swelling

Skin Plaque

Rib Fracture

Dementia

Infarction

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Femur Fracture

Oral Herpes

Hair Disorder

Middle Insomnia

Papilloedema

Incontinence

Glycosylated Haemoglobin Increased

Product After Taste

Musculoskeletal Discomfort

Skin Mass

Developmental Hip Dysplasia

Cardiac Valve Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Spinal Compression Fracture

Tooth Disorder

Intervertebral Disc Degeneration

Diverticulum Intestinal

Dermatitis Exfoliative

Macrocytosis

Laboratory Test Abnormal

Abnormal Dreams

Facial Paresis

Major Depression

Pulmonary Pain

Goitre

Placental Disorder

Joint Range Of Motion Decreased

Dissociation

Growth Retardation

Biliary Obstruction

Uterine Prolapse

Venous Thrombosis

Urethral Pain

Abdominal Neoplasm

Congenital Tricuspid Valve Incompetence

Vocal Cord Paralysis

Blood Creatine Increased

Neurological Decompensation

Poikilocytosis

Atrial Tachycardia

International Normalised Ratio Abnormal

Peripheral Artery Thrombosis

Toothache

Psychomotor Retardation

Gingival Erythema

Larynx Irritation

Gluten Sensitivity

Electrocardiogram St Segment Abnormal

Diastolic Dysfunction

Thrombophlebitis

Orthopnoea

Folliculitis

Eyelid Margin Crusting

Metastases To Thorax

Blood Potassium Abnormal

Cheilitis

Carbohydrate Antigen 125 Increased

Prerenal Failure

Escherichia Urinary Tract Infection

Tongue Neoplasm Malignant Stage Unspecified

Tracheitis

Limb Reduction Defect

Anisocytosis

Ventricular Dysfunction

Aspiration Pleural Cavity

Skin Hypertrophy

Coombs Positive Haemolytic Anaemia

Fibrin D Dimer Increased

Epidermal Necrosis

Borderline Personality Disorder

Pelvic Kidney

Therapy Cessation

Polyhydramnios

Congenital Aortic Anomaly

Asthmatic Crisis

Arterial Thrombosis

Negative Thoughts

Induration

Dermatitis Allergic

Ischaemic Hepatitis

Mouth Injury

Placenta Praevia

Digeorge's Syndrome

Blood Cholesterol Abnormal

Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

Logorrhoea

Injection Site Inflammation

Colon Neoplasm

Body Tinea

Mucosal Erosion

Fractured Sacrum

Polyp

Angiodysplasia

Pneumatosis Intestinalis

Reticulocyte Count Increased

Quadriparesis

Suffocation Feeling

Rhinalgia

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Reflux Gastritis

Incision Site Haemorrhage

Ketosis

Blood Electrolytes Abnormal

Hepatorenal Syndrome

Pityriasis Rosea

Elliptocytosis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Bronchiolitis

Breathing-Related Sleep Disorder

Acarodermatitis

Polychromasia

Exposure To Toxic Agent

Hypocapnia

Oxygen Saturation

Fat Tissue Increased

Aortic Dilatation

Enterobacter Infection

Morton's Neuralgia

Cardiac Ventricular Disorder

Perinatal Depression

Pneumonia Mycoplasmal

Brain Hypoxia

High Density Lipoprotein Abnormal

Alveolitis

Blood Urea Abnormal

Blood Gases Abnormal

Female Sterilisation

Dysentery

Hypertrophy

Retrognathia

Chylothorax

Asterixis

Learning Disability

Radiation Pneumonitis

Congenital Hydrocephalus

Renal Aplasia

Forced Expiratory Volume Decreased

Accidental Underdose

Haemorrhagic Erosive Gastritis

Congenital Tricuspid Valve Stenosis

Nikolsky's Sign Positive

Cytogenetic Analysis Abnormal

Dysplasia

N-Terminal Prohormone Brain Natriuretic Peptide Increased

Enterovirus Test Positive

Eosinophil Count Abnormal

Xerosis

Cephalhaematoma

Labelled Drug-Drug Interaction Issue

Eyelid Rash

Aplasia Cutis Congenita

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Bile Output Increased

Aminoaciduria

Pulmonary Air Leakage

Viral Diarrhoea

Discordant Twin

Product Distribution Issue

Hyperdynamic Left Ventricle

Congenital Torticollis

Congenital Skin Dimples

Colorectal Cancer Stage Iv

Foetal Damage

Symmetrical Drug-Related Intertriginous And Flexural Exanthema

Toxic Shock Syndrome Staphylococcal

Urinary Tract Infection Neonatal

Herpangina

Hoigne's Syndrome

Ophthalmia Neonatorum

Corpus Callosotomy

Congenital Tongue Anomaly

Congenital Great Vessel Anomaly

Blood Osmolarity

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumour Disease

Toxic Erythema Of Chemotherapy

Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rouleaux Formation

Myocardial Stunning

Thyroid Dysfunction In Pregnancy

Symptom Recurrence

Starvation Ketoacidosis

Restless Arm Syndrome

Blepharospasm

Eye Infection

Prothrombin Level Decreased

Breast Cancer Metastatic

Chlamydial Infection

Encephalitis

Short Stature

Hypoproteinaemia

Cytomegalovirus Infection

Erectile Dysfunction

Blindness Unilateral

Hernia

Nail Disorder

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Gastric Ulcer

Coronary Artery Thrombosis

Lower Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage

Face Injury

Obstruction

Hair Texture Abnormal

Conversion Disorder

Pancreatic Carcinoma

Pancreatic Enzymes Increased

Arteriovenous Malformation

Normocytic Anaemia

Product Name Confusion

Substance Abuse

Splenic Infarction

Blood Glucose Abnormal

Aortic Valve Disease

Hepatic Cancer

Gingival Bleeding

Ear Discomfort

Sight Disability

Gynaecomastia

Product Packaging Quantity Issue

Gastric Ulcer Haemorrhage

Embolism

Cervical Dysplasia

Pharyngeal Disorder

Tooth Loss

Immune System Disorder

Spinal Osteoarthritis

Skeletal Injury

Diabetes Mellitus Inadequate Control

Drug Level Decreased

Tongue Biting

Radius Fracture

Extra Dose Administered

Pseudomonas Infection

Fistula

Radiculopathy

Groin Pain

Spondylolisthesis

Decubitus Ulcer

Abdominal Mass

Catatonia

Colitis Ulcerative

Hepatitis C

Metabolic Encephalopathy

Dysgraphia

Anorectal Discomfort

Apgar Score Low

Paranoia

Procedural Headache

Superficial Vein Thrombosis

Impaired Driving Ability

Product Colour Issue

Product Deposit

Neonatal Hepatomegaly

Device Breakage

Tongue Paralysis

Peptic Ulcer

Fine Motor Delay

Injection Site Induration

Choreoathetosis

Post-Traumatic Neck Syndrome

Necrosis

Nocturia

Hepatic Fibrosis

Device Malfunction

Tendon Rupture

Vitreous Floaters

Duodenal Ulcer Perforation

Product Size Issue

Tachycardia Foetal

Victim Of Sexual Abuse

Abdominal Adhesions

Congenital Mitral Valve Incompetence

Macule

Madarosis

Oedema Genital

Stem Cell Transplant

Necrotising Enterocolitis Neonatal

Apraxia

Pancreatitis Necrotising

Foetal Disorder

Eye Injury

Fluid Intake Reduced

Placental Transfusion Syndrome

Contraindication To Medical Treatment

Candida Sepsis

Oropharyngeal Blistering

Red Blood Cell Count Increased

Autoimmune Disorder

Carotid Arteriosclerosis

Bradypnoea

Pulmonary Thrombosis

Muscle Injury

Breech Presentation

Streptococcal Infection

Neonatal Infection

Dyspnoea At Rest

Skin Tightness

Pleurisy

Procedural Haemorrhage

Wound Dehiscence

Malignant Melanoma

Rhinovirus Infection

Oxygen Saturation Abnormal

Cervix Disorder

Gingival Pain

Lip Disorder

Intercepted Medication Error

Bacterial Vulvovaginitis

Gastrointestinal Necrosis

Essential Hypertension

Helicobacter Infection

Metastases To Abdominal Cavity

Laparotomy

Blood Pressure Immeasurable

Carbon Dioxide Decreased

Breast Disorder

Bacteriuria

Skin Papilloma

Death Neonatal

Synovial Cyst

Anosmia

Immobile

Hydrocephalus

Tracheomalacia

Blood Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Increased

Nasal Disorder

Gastrointestinal Toxicity

Haematocrit Increased

Allodynia

Oedema Mucosal

Furuncle

Increased Bronchial Secretion

Urine Flow Decreased

Hemianopia

Jugular Vein Thrombosis

Drug Withdrawal Headache

Qrs Axis Abnormal

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Congenital Vesicoureteric Reflux

Rib Deformity

Meningitis Bacterial

Cancer Pain

Ear Haemorrhage

Raynaud's Phenomenon

Incorrect Drug Administration Rate

Gonorrhoea

Mutism

Congenital Nose Malformation

Gastric Fistula

Atrophic Vulvovaginitis

Intention Tremor

Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

Carcinoid Syndrome

Haemoglobin Increased

Congenital Oral Malformation

Ejection Fraction Abnormal

Acquired Oesophageal Web

Polydactyly

Congenital Heart Valve Disorder

Blood Bilirubin Abnormal

Erosive Duodenitis

Serum Serotonin Increased

Xanthopsia

Chapped Lips

Necrotising Colitis

Periventricular Leukomalacia

Electrocardiogram Repolarisation Abnormality

Skin Erosion

Twin Pregnancy

Oedema Neonatal

Intestinal Fistula

Muscle Contracture

Heart Rate Abnormal

Pemphigus

Product Administered To Patient Of Inappropriate Age

Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Lactose Intolerance

Gastritis Erosive

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Lice Infestation

Acute Left Ventricular Failure

Neuromyopathy

Oesophageal Atresia

Uterine Spasm

Amylase Decreased

Allergic Sinusitis

No Reaction On Previous Exposure To Drug

Menopausal Symptoms

Neonatal Seizure

Weight Decrease Neonatal

C-Reactive Protein Decreased

Central Nervous System Stimulation

Electrolyte Depletion

Perineal Pain

Congenital Tracheomalacia

Mean Cell Volume Decreased

Violence-Related Symptom

Hypogonadism

Hidradenitis

Hypothermia Neonatal

Salivary Duct Obstruction

Stereotypy

Vulvovaginal Injury

Product Availability Issue

Lividity

Blood Alkaline Phosphatase Decreased

Carbon Dioxide Abnormal

Small Intestinal Perforation

Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Cholinergic Syndrome

Recurrent Cancer

Peritoneal Disorder

Product Selection Error

Myocardial Fibrosis

Chloroma

Intraventricular Haemorrhage

Ecg Signs Of Myocardial Ischaemia

Pancreatitis Relapsing

Nasal Mucosal Disorder

Oxygen Therapy

Arrhythmia Neonatal

Adenoiditis

Enterovirus Infection

Postural Tremor

Transient Psychosis

Starvation

Anosognosia

Gastritis Haemorrhagic

Anorectal Swelling

Precocious Puberty

Laryngeal Pain

Keratosis Pilaris

Exercise Lack Of

Echopraxia

Burn Oral Cavity

Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer

Urethral Valves

Pyloric Stenosis

Lip Pruritus

Vesicoureteric Reflux

Dysbiosis

Lipase Decreased

Vacterl Syndrome

Erythrosis

Meconium Abnormal

Genitourinary Tract Infection

Ileal Ulcer

Rectal Obstruction

Congenital Renal Disorder

Congenital Mitral Valve Stenosis

Infusion Site Urticaria

Pregnancy With Advanced Maternal Age

Mitral Valve Atresia

Hypofibrinogenaemia

Hemivertebra

Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder Of Spine

Mitral Valve Dysplasia

Pelvic Bone Injury

Pneumocephalus

Perseveration

Nasal Turbinate Hypertrophy

Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation

Recalled Product Administered

Dermoid Cyst

Visceral Oedema

Middle Ear Disorder

Dermal Absorption Impaired

Congenital Genital Malformation

Left Ventricle Outflow Tract Obstruction

Acute Interstitial Pneumonitis

Congenital Pulmonary Artery Anomaly

Tibial Torsion

Viral Rash

Respiratory Tract Malformation

Foreign Body In Ear

High Arched Palate

Cardiomyopathy Neonatal

Lactobacillus Infection

Vein Rupture

Brachial Plexopathy

Traumatic Arthritis

Mental Status Changes Postoperative

Congenital Diaphragmatic Anomaly

Cardiac Malposition

Product Supply Issue

Specific Gravity Urine Decreased

Endocardial Fibroelastosis

Breath Sounds Absent

Tumour Marker Abnormal

Aids Related Complication

Calcification Metastatic

Eyelid Haemangioma

Candida Nappy Rash

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome Congenital

Neonatal Hypocalcaemia

Foetal Anaemia

Nail Cuticle Fissure

Clinical Death

Generalised Bullous Fixed Drug Eruption

Abnormal Sensation In Eye

Nephrosclerosis

Ear Disorder

Amenorrhoea

Retinopathy

Therapeutic Product Effect Delayed

Metastases To Meninges

Onychoclasis

Bone Cancer

Oesophageal Pain

Glomerulonephritis

Mood Swings

Pre-Existing Condition Improved

Dacryostenosis Acquired

Ocular Discomfort

Hand Deformity

Catheter Site Infection

Urinary Tract Obstruction

Sensitive Skin

Lymphadenitis

Diabetic Neuropathy

Refusal Of Treatment By Patient

Tendonitis

Tongue Disorder

Abnormal Weight Gain

Hypertonic Bladder

H1n1 Influenza

Mouth Haemorrhage

Pustule

Chemical Burn

Dysmenorrhoea

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Cor Pulmonale

Knee Arthroplasty

Duodenal Ulcer Haemorrhage

Inflammatory Marker Increased

Anal Inflammation

Menstruation Irregular

Menstruation Delayed

Maternal Exposure Before Pregnancy

Schizophrenia

Transplant Rejection

Dermatomyositis

Volvulus

Cerebellar Haemorrhage

Hyperphagia

Phonophobia

Hypovolaemic Shock

Autoimmune Haemolytic Anaemia

Bedridden

Neutrophil Percentage Increased

Drug Level Above Therapeutic

Internal Haemorrhage

Premenstrual Syndrome

Cranial Nerve Paralysis

Breast Discharge

Inadequate Analgesia

General Symptom

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Graft Versus Host Disease In Gastrointestinal Tract

Nasal Dryness

Obliterative Bronchiolitis

Wheelchair User

Neutropenia Neonatal

Retrograde Amnesia

Rheumatic Fever

Chronic Gastritis

Cerebral Ventricle Dilatation

Cholecystitis Acute

Localised Infection

Hepatic Cyst

Glucose Tolerance Impaired

Sluggishness

Clostridial Infection

Granulocyte Count Decreased

Arthritis Bacterial

Infrequent Bowel Movements

Loss Of Employment

Feeling Guilty

Blindness Cortical

Bile Duct Stone

Personality Change

Listless

Multiple Sclerosis Relapse

Pco2 Decreased

Uterine Haemorrhage

Postmenopausal Haemorrhage

Therapeutic Product Effect Increased

Impulsive Behaviour

Peroneal Nerve Palsy

Product Contamination Physical

Uterine Cancer

Hypogammaglobulinaemia

Hepatosplenomegaly

Nasal Discomfort

Opportunistic Infection

Hypersexuality

Bone Neoplasm

Product Dosage Form Issue

Pleuritic Pain

Urine Odour Abnormal

Economic Problem

Oral Mucosal Blistering

Energy Increased

Congenital Aortic Valve Stenosis

Neck Injury

Protein Urine Present

Congestive Hepatopathy

Endocarditis

Cardiac Hypertrophy

Gastrointestinal Infection

Demyelination

Bacterial Vaginosis

Oral Mucosal Exfoliation

Cholecystitis Chronic

Breast Mass

Connective Tissue Disorder

Incisional Hernia

Low Density Lipoprotein Increased

Hyperaemia

Therapeutic Response Delayed

Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome

Spontaneous Haematoma

Injection Site Warmth

Congenital Genitourinary Abnormality

Lichen Sclerosus

Paronychia

Cystocele

Hepatic Infection Bacterial

Liver Abscess

Tongue Discolouration

Dependence

Wound Complication

Blood Fibrinogen Increased

Abdominal Hernia

Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis

Subcutaneous Abscess

Complication Of Delivery

Incision Site Pain

Portal Vein Thrombosis

Hypercalciuria

Small Intestinal Haemorrhage

Vascular Device Infection

Reading Disorder

Implant Site Infection

Low Set Ears

Product Residue Present

Dilatation Ventricular

Renal Atrophy

False Positive Investigation Result

Tachyphrenia

Suicidal Behaviour

Carcinoid Tumour

Epigastric Discomfort

Muscle Disorder

Product Lot Number Issue

Liver Transplant

Drug Tolerance

Gastric Ulcer Perforation

Enterococcus Test Positive

Intercepted Product Prescribing Error

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Increased

Mean Platelet Volume Decreased

Exophthalmos

Bladder Dilatation

Retinopathy Of Prematurity

Meningioma

Pyuria

Hypertrichosis

Craniocerebral Injury

Limb Asymmetry

Gastrointestinal Erosion

Leukaemia

Eosinophil Count Decreased

Haemorrhagic Diathesis

Spina Bifida

Arnold-Chiari Malformation

Anencephaly

Dysphoria

Malabsorption

Cushingoid

Polymenorrhoea

Non-Cardiac Chest Pain

Urine Ketone Body Present

Exercise Tolerance Decreased

Tongue Blistering

Parainfluenzae Virus Infection

Sacroiliitis

Mastication Disorder

Effusion

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Renal Vein Thrombosis

Restrictive Pulmonary Disease

Infusion Site Streaking

Gastric Bypass

Blood Bicarbonate Decreased

Systolic Dysfunction

Chloasma

Tumour Haemorrhage

Systolic Hypertension

Gastrointestinal Perforation

Pulmonary Vascular Disorder

Blood Urea Decreased

Rest Regimen

Oropharyngeal Spasm

Amyotrophy

Renal Dysplasia

Congenital Foot Malformation

Ear Malformation

Enterococcal Sepsis

Arterial Disorder

Psychomotor Skills Impaired

Palatal Disorder

Vertical Infection Transmission

Leukaemia Recurrent

Laboratory Test Interference

Eclampsia

Vesical Fistula

Myopericarditis

Neonatal Asphyxia

Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of Lung

Lung Adenocarcinoma

Upper Respiratory Tract Congestion

Alanine Aminotransferase Decreased

Endometriosis

Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder Of Limbs

Injection Site Phlebitis

Ureteric Obstruction

Paraplegia

Hepatitis A

Lumbar Radiculopathy

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Deafness Bilateral

Food Poisoning

Head Titubation

Traumatic Haematoma

Psychological Trauma

Analgesic Drug Level Increased

Joint Hyperextension

Distributive Shock

Escherichia Test Positive

Costovertebral Angle Tenderness

Costochondritis

Vulvovaginitis

Early Satiety

Acute Leukaemia

Foetal Arrhythmia

Malignant Ascites

Eye Haemorrhage

Therapeutic Procedure

Rheumatoid Factor Positive

Body Temperature Fluctuation

Brugada Syndrome

Hyperplasia

Oesophageal Stenosis

Plasmacytoma

Adjustment Disorder With Depressed Mood

Electrocardiogram T Wave Abnormal

Overweight

Vascular Calcification

Grimacing

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

Viral Pharyngitis

Corneal Opacity

Intentional Underdose

Takayasu's Arteritis

Device Infusion Issue

Vascular Rupture

Pulmonary Function Test Decreased

Glycosuria

Coma Hepatic

Reduced Facial Expression

Ureteric Dilatation

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Immediate Post-Injection Reaction

Enterococcal Infection

Amphetamines Positive

Prolonged Labour

Electrocardiogram Qt Interval Abnormal

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Haemorrhagic Infarction

Glossoptosis

Blood Phosphorus Abnormal

Benign Neoplasm Of Skin

Peripheral Motor Neuropathy

Diaphragmatic Disorder

Perineal Injury

Orbital Oedema

Cross Sensitivity Reaction

Gingival Disorder

Facial Spasm

Gallbladder Polyp

Metastases To Thyroid

Foetal Heart Rate Deceleration Abnormality

Cytomegalovirus Chorioretinitis

Aura

Bradycardia Foetal

Congenital Anaemia

Femoral Nerve Injury

Infantile Vomiting

Encephalopathy Neonatal

Pneumocystis Jirovecii Infection

Adrenal Neoplasm

Heart Sounds Abnormal

Bronchoalveolar Lavage Abnormal

Ketonuria

Silent Myocardial Infarction

Malocclusion

Hypoprothrombinaemia

Post Procedural Oedema

Low Cardiac Output Syndrome

Grandiosity

Ulna Fracture

Neonatal Respiratory Depression

Drug Dependence, Antepartum

Lip Ulceration

Adrenal Mass

Salivary Gland Calculus

Palindromic Rheumatism

Nasal Pruritus

Micturition Frequency Decreased

Glare

Cerebral Palsy

Excessive Eye Blinking

Injection Related Reaction

Fibroadenoma Of Breast

Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Increased

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Concentration Decreased

Drug Dispensed To Wrong Patient

Hyperchloraemia

Piloerection

Adrenogenital Syndrome

Pulmonary Malformation

Hepatorenal Failure

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Chordee

Fanconi Syndrome

Infection Parasitic

Resorption Bone Increased

Reflexes Abnormal

Retroperitoneal Lymphadenopathy

Congenital Coronary Artery Malformation

Microtia

Gastrointestinal Tract Adenoma

High Density Lipoprotein Increased

Abortion Threatened

Haemangioma Of Skin

Respiratory Gas Exchange Disorder

Cellulitis Orbital

Pulse Pressure Decreased

Medication Overuse Headache

Dyslexia

Pneumonia Viral

Hepatic Vein Thrombosis

Foetal Cardiac Disorder

Congenital Umbilical Hernia

Nasal Septum Perforation

Tachyphylaxis

Non-Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema

Bicytopenia

Bartter's Syndrome

Plantar Fascial Fibromatosis

Meningomyelocele

Differentiation Syndrome

Infusion Site Mass

Uterine Atony

Cor Pulmonale Chronic

Reproductive Tract Disorder

Occipital Neuralgia

Laryngeal Stenosis

Renal Vasculitis

Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula

Enterococcal Bacteraemia

Acute Stress Disorder

Hypertelorism

Fluid Imbalance

Protrusion Tongue

Transmission Of An Infectious Agent Via Product

Dermatosis

Hypermagnesaemia

Congenital Hypothyroidism

Complications Of Bone Marrow Transplant

Chronic Tonsillitis

Coronary Ostial Stenosis

Eczema Nummular

Eczema Eyelids

Post Concussion Syndrome

Jaundice Acholuric

Congenital Pulmonary Valve Disorder

Shoulder Dystocia

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

Pectus Excavatum

Abdominal Wall Anomaly

Body Height Below Normal

Truncus Arteriosus Persistent

Urinary Tract Malformation

Microgenia

Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia

Chronic Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Light Chain Analysis Increased

Upper Airway Obstruction

Granulocyte Count Increased

Anti-Cyclic Citrullinated Peptide Antibody Positive

Faecal Vomiting

Postpericardiotomy Syndrome

Thymus Disorder

Dysaesthesia Pharynx

Hepatic Infarction

Epiphyses Delayed Fusion

Congenital Hearing Disorder

Tethered Cord Syndrome

Inferior Vena Caval Occlusion

Acquired Plagiocephaly

Blood Oestrogen Decreased

Hypermobility Syndrome

Rash Neonatal

Urine Potassium Increased

Sensory Processing Disorder

Pulmonary Valve Disease

Caudal Regression Syndrome

Blood Creatinine

Hypotelorism Of Orbit

Congenital Jaw Malformation

Vascular Resistance Pulmonary Increased

Congenital Infection

Systemic Mastocytosis

Congenital Hepatobiliary Anomaly

Anaphylactoid Syndrome Of Pregnancy

Procedural Hypertension

Cestode Infection

Urinoma

Swollen Joint Count Increased

Intestinal Atresia

Gastrointestinal Disorder Congenital

Conjunctivitis Bacterial

Radiation Mucositis

Congenital Oesophageal Anomaly

Foreign Body In Respiratory Tract

Decorticate Posture

Infant

Neonatal Multi-Organ Failure

Airway Peak Pressure Increased

Somatic Dysfunction

Late Metabolic Acidosis Of Newborn

Aorticopulmonary Septal Defect

Cold Type Haemolytic Anaemia

Birth Trauma

Placental Hypertrophy

Oral Contusion

Heart Alternation

Laryngeal Cleft

Testicular Cancer Metastatic

Alcohol Test False Positive

Oral Lichenoid Reaction

Severe Cutaneous Adverse Reaction

Megaloblasts Increased

Pulmonary Vein Stenosis

Pulmonary Vein Occlusion

Soft Tissue Swelling

Chemical Phlebitis

Echovirus Test Positive

Bicuspid Pulmonary Valve

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

Third Stage Postpartum Haemorrhage

Testicular Malignant Teratoma

Mirror Syndrome

Drug Use Disorder

Disturbance Of Thermoregulation Of Newborn

Allergic Reaction To Excipient

Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Defiant Behaviour

Immature Granulocyte Percentage Increased

Postoperative Delirium

Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome

Wrong Drug

Congenital Vas Deferens Absence

High Grade B-Cell Lymphoma Burkitt-Like Lymphoma Recurrent

Drug-Genetic Interaction

Lupus-Like Syndrome

Osteonecrosis Of Jaw

Vitreous Detachment

Staphylococcal Sepsis

Self-Destructive Behaviour

Drug Abuser

Euphoric Mood

Subdural Haemorrhage

Osteonecrosis

Imprisonment

Iodine Allergy

Blood Testosterone Decreased

Libido Decreased

Bipolar I Disorder

Back Disorder

Gastrointestinal Oedema

Cushing's Syndrome

Nail Discolouration

Bronchial Obstruction

Breast Cancer Recurrent

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Retinal Degeneration

Wrong Dose

Subdural Haematoma

Haemodialysis

Syringomyelia

Hypercoagulation

Thyroid Function Test Abnormal

Device Expulsion

Fungal Skin Infection

Hyperhomocysteinaemia

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Post Procedural Infection

Menometrorrhagia

Blood Pressure Inadequately Controlled

Escherichia Infection

Lower Limb Fracture

Exfoliative Rash

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour

Culture Positive

Jaw Disorder

Temporomandibular Pain And Dysfunction Syndrome

Genital Herpes

Chondrocalcinosis

Intermenstrual Bleeding

Cerebrovascular Disorder

Trichorrhexis

Coronary Artery Bypass

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leakage

Retinal Haemorrhage

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Amimia

Oedema Mouth

Neoplasm Recurrence

International Normalised Ratio Decreased

Hypoperfusion

Product Container Seal Issue

Hair Growth Abnormal

Catheter Site Erythema

Subcutaneous Haematoma

Hyperkeratosis

Application Site Swelling

Skin Injury

Lip Neoplasm Malignant Stage Unspecified

Blood Chloride Increased

Blood Chromogranin A Increased

Implant Site Pain

Diabetes Insipidus

Pneumonia Bacterial

Streptococcus Test Positive

Pulmonary Haemorrhage

Muscle Necrosis

Joint Contracture

Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia

Micturition Disorder

Solar Lentigo

Vocal Cord Paresis

Encephalomalacia

Ototoxicity

Ear Congestion

Sjogren's Syndrome

Tic

Cholecystitis

Staphylococcal Bacteraemia

Prostate Cancer

Renal Haemorrhage

Intraocular Pressure Increased

Glaucoma

Bone Loss

Heart Transplant Rejection

Product Odour Abnormal

Transfusion

Anaemia Postoperative

Vascular Insufficiency

Onychomycosis

Blood Prolactin Increased

Flat Affect

Poor Peripheral Circulation

Hypomania

Monocyte Percentage Increased

Infectious Mononucleosis

Paranasal Sinus Hypersecretion

Corneal Lesion

Foreign Body

Blood Fibrinogen Decreased

Renal Tubular Atrophy

Tuberculosis

Lymphocyte Count Increased

Graft Versus Host Disease In Liver

Bone Erosion

Decreased Interest

Peripheral Artery Occlusion

Intracranial Aneurysm

Cervical Radiculopathy

Neuritis

Joint Dislocation

Dermatophytosis

Exostosis

Gallbladder Enlargement

Intervertebral Disc Space Narrowing

Peripheral Artery Stenosis

Sinus Node Dysfunction

Sarcoma

Eye Inflammation

Tendon Pain

Pneumonia Pneumococcal

Abscess Limb

Metastases To Pancreas

Neck Mass

Salivary Gland Neoplasm

Induced Labour

Pulmonary Infarction

Paresis

Haemorrhage In Pregnancy

Vestibular Disorder

Biliary Tract Disorder

Iatrogenic Injury

Splenic Rupture

Conjunctival Haemorrhage

Dyspareunia

Bladder Pain

Psychogenic Seizure

Intracranial Calcification

Device Issue

Pustular Psoriasis

Aplastic Anaemia

Immunosuppression

Vitreous Opacities

Duodenal Ulcer

Intraventricular Haemorrhage Neonatal

Acanthosis

Functional Gastrointestinal Disorder

Loss Of Proprioception

Educational Problem

Uterine Pain

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Radiotherapy

Sputum Increased

Hyposmia

Hyperthyroidism

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Pregnancy On Contraceptive

Post Procedural Haemorrhage

Tenosynovitis

Sensation Of Foreign Body

Application Site Reaction

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Adenocarcinoma Pancreas

Application Site Pain

Renal Hypertension

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

International Normalised Ratio Fluctuation

Agitation Neonatal

Contrast Media Reaction

Neutropenic Infection

Haemorrhagic Cerebral Infarction

Calculus Urinary

Bronchial Wall Thickening

Legal Problem

Uveitis

Flight Of Ideas

Glossitis

Injection Site Abscess

Intracranial Hypotension

Pelvic Fracture

Nicotine Dependence

Adenocarcinoma

Affective Disorder

Pachymeningitis

Mucormycosis

Spinal Fusion Surgery

Macrosomia

Breast Cancer Stage Iii

Blood Electrolytes Decreased

Neurological Examination Abnormal

Prostatic Specific Antigen Increased

Meningeal Disorder

Soft Tissue Injury

Gastric Infection

Disease Complication

Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus

Drug Tolerance Decreased

Dyslalia

Sleep Terror

Ear Pruritus

Knee Operation

Hip Arthroplasty

Tangentiality

Contrast Media Allergy

Xanthoma

Deafness Unilateral

Anoxia

Trisomy 18

Echolalia

Gingivitis

Therapeutic Response Changed

Dairy Intolerance

Milk Soy Protein Intolerance

Stress Ulcer

Compulsive Shopping

Lichen Planus

Haemoglobinuria

Aneurysm

Facet Joint Syndrome

Protein Total Increased

Body Fat Disorder

Defaecation Urgency

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura

Lymphatic Malformation

Anal Abscess

Scratch

Pleural Fibrosis

Bone Deformity

Cardiac Operation

Melanocytic Naevus

Blood Insulin Increased

Intestinal Mass

Oral Mucosal Erythema

Faecal Volume Increased

Ureterolithiasis

Brain Operation

Carbon Dioxide Increased

Distractibility

Urinary Tract Disorder

Delusion Of Grandeur

Obsessive Thoughts

Skin Swelling

Haemorrhage Neonatal

Endometritis

Coronavirus Infection

Body Height Decreased

Uterine Rupture

Antisocial Behaviour

Renal Function Test Abnormal

Vomiting Projectile

Galactorrhoea

Cystitis Interstitial

Brain Neoplasm

Pleural Disorder

Cytomegalovirus Test Positive

Rhonchi

Muscle Hypertrophy

Fibula Fracture

Spinal Operation

Parotitis

Knee Deformity

Kyphosis

Persistent Left Superior Vena Cava

Malignant Pleural Effusion

Large Intestinal Ulcer

Enamel Anomaly

Product Sterility Issue

Stress Fracture

Leg Amputation

Body Mass Index Increased

Holoprosencephaly

Septic Embolus

Focal Dyscognitive Seizures

Onychomadesis

Lymphoma

Renal Hypertrophy

Empyema

Lacunar Infarction

Monoparesis

Central Pain Syndrome

Shone Complex

Endocarditis Bacterial

Oesophageal Disorder

Jaundice Hepatocellular

Incorrect Product Dosage Form Administered

Stenotrophomonas Infection

Escherichia Bacteraemia

Oropharyngeal Candidiasis

Gastric Perforation

Thoracic Vertebral Fracture

Nasal Septum Deviation

Blood Alkaline Phosphatase Abnormal

Postoperative Thoracic Procedure Complication

Diarrhoea Infectious

Visceral Congestion

Ingrowing Nail

Postoperative Wound Infection

Congenital Ureteric Anomaly

Pulmonary Calcification

Tooth Erosion

Tuberculin Test Positive

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Abnormal Clotting Factor

Rhinoplasty

Invasive Ductal Breast Carcinoma

Tibia Fracture

Puncture Site Haemorrhage

Panniculitis

White Blood Cell Count Abnormal

Metastases To Gastrointestinal Tract

Implantable Defibrillator Insertion

Infusion Site Infection

Endometrial Cancer

Dilatation Atrial

Cerebral Haematoma

Alpha 2 Globulin Increased

Pneumonia Legionella

Arthroscopy

Proctitis

Vitamin D Decreased

Myoclonic Epilepsy

Wound Secretion

Peripheral Ischaemia

Neonatal Cardiac Failure

Base Excess Negative

Drug Specific Antibody Present

Pancreatic Failure

Colonic Abscess

Wound Haemorrhage

Female Genital Tract Fistula

Paraneoplastic Syndrome

Hirsutism

Congenital Pyelocaliectasis

Oesophageal Candidiasis

Combined Immunodeficiency

Intestinal Dilatation

Vein Disorder

Calcinosis

Air Embolism

Sudden Onset Of Sleep

Large Intestine Benign Neoplasm

Uterine Polyp

Central Venous Catheterisation

Cerebellar Ataxia

Cerebral Cyst

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Mb Increased

Enterobacter Sepsis

Cor Pulmonale Acute

Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

Breast Cyst

Lactation Insufficiency

Sickle Cell Anaemia

Food Craving

Tenosynovitis Stenosans

Eye Operation

Neurogenic Shock

Chronic Respiratory Failure

Umbilical Cord Around Neck

Persistent Foetal Circulation

Onycholysis

Catheter Placement

Cerebral Hypoperfusion

Executive Dysfunction

Oesophageal Dilatation

Infusion Site Reaction

Brain Abscess

Salmonellosis

Globulins Increased

Cardiac Fibrillation

Ectropion

Urethritis

Cervical Cyst

Pseudomonal Bacteraemia

Application Site Oedema

Sensorimotor Disorder

Hypothalamo-Pituitary Disorder

Ectopic Pregnancy

Dyshidrotic Eczema

Urinary Bladder Haemorrhage

Bone Marrow Transplant

Renal Failure Neonatal

Bloody Discharge

Rubber Sensitivity

Sleep Disorder Due To General Medical Condition, Insomnia Type

Tongue Injury

Noonan Syndrome

Trigger Finger

Optic Atrophy

Metastatic Malignant Melanoma

Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Consciousness Fluctuating

Penis Disorder

Mumps

Capillary Disorder

Mucosal Ulceration

Haemochromatosis

Ovarian Mass

Axonal Neuropathy

Pancreatic Cyst

Joint Destruction

Bone Contusion

Colorectal Adenoma

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Lymphangitis

Autonomic Neuropathy

Alcohol Abuse

Post Procedural Discharge

Mitral Valve Disease

Adhesion

Blepharitis

Penile Ulceration

Lymphangiopathy

Anastomotic Stenosis

Pharyngotonsillitis

Hepatitis Toxic

Surgical Procedure Repeated

Paroxysmal Arrhythmia

Perinephric Collection

Meningitis Viral

Ankle Operation

Venous Occlusion

Gastrointestinal Tract Irritation

Vitamin B1 Deficiency

Animal Bite

Haptoglobin Decreased

Tonsillitis Streptococcal

Foetal Macrosomia

Pulmonary Function Test Abnormal

Extradural Abscess

Congenital Intestinal Malformation

Delivery

Campylobacter Gastroenteritis

Hellp Syndrome

Malignant Peritoneal Neoplasm

Lymphocyte Count Abnormal

Granulocytopenia

Gastric Mucosal Lesion

Skin Discomfort

Genital Erosion

Neutrophil Percentage Decreased

Granulomatous Liver Disease

Dislocation Of Vertebra

Feeling Of Relaxation

Idiosyncratic Drug Reaction

Porphyria

Infected Bite

Abscess Intestinal

Alopecia Totalis

Hyperchlorhydria

Vith Nerve Paralysis

Pelvic Fluid Collection

Gastric Operation

Arterial Injury

Hyperprolactinaemia

Lip Injury

Eczema Herpeticum

Hepatic Enzyme Abnormal

Hilar Lymphadenopathy

Lymphangiosis Carcinomatosa

Nasal Obstruction

Myocardial Necrosis Marker Increased

Hepatic Cancer Stage Iv

Chronic Kidney Disease-Mineral And Bone Disorder

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Increased

Lymphoid Tissue Hyperplasia

Urethral Stenosis

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Neural Tube Defect

Bacterial Disease Carrier

Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

Daydreaming

Infectious Pleural Effusion

Electrocardiogram Change

Diplegia

Large Intestinal Stenosis

Prothrombin Level Increased

Prothrombin Time Shortened

Brain Stem Haemorrhage

Immunosuppressant Drug Level Decreased

Pneumonia Pseudomonal

Occult Blood Positive

Blood Osmolarity Increased

Lip Haemorrhage

Optic Neuropathy

Nasal Septum Disorder

Bladder Obstruction

Mucocutaneous Rash

Factitious Disorder

Pneumonia Respiratory Syncytial Viral

Hypergammaglobulinaemia

Cranial Nerve Disorder

Congenital Choroid Plexus Cyst

Adnexal Torsion

Abdominal Operation

Corneal Scar

Paranasal Sinus Discomfort

Stomach Mass

Blood Immunoglobulin M Increased

Incision Site Erythema

Lipoatrophy

Traumatic Fracture

Anal Ulcer

Encephalocele

Stoma Site Infection

Thrombosis In Device

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Therapy Change

Visual Pathway Disorder

Complications Of Transplanted Heart

Rickets

Exomphalos

Polycystic Ovaries

Microembolism

Genital Ulceration

Diabetic Complication

Intercepted Product Selection Error

Haemosiderosis

Adenocarcinoma Of Colon

Gingival Oedema

Prinzmetal Angina

Cardiac Asthma

Oesophageal Cancer Metastatic

Ovarian Enlargement

Hypoosmolar State

Cardiac Arrest Neonatal

Embolism Venous

Serum Serotonin Decreased

Clostridium Test Positive

Chronic Respiratory Disease

Infusion Site Inflammation

Thought Blocking

Retinitis

Microphthalmos

Sudden Visual Loss

Genital Tract Inflammation

Malignant Melanoma In Situ

Hyperproteinaemia

Crime

Pulmonary Arterial Pressure Increased

Foreign Body In Gastrointestinal Tract

Granuloma Skin

Implant Site Inflammation

Debridement

Asthenopia

Thyrotoxic Crisis

Tongue Exfoliation

Tongue Spasm

Sinusitis Bacterial

Chromosomal Deletion

Transient Global Amnesia

Aspartate Aminotransferase Decreased

Infusion Site Pruritus

Pharyngeal Ulceration

Cardiac Aneurysm

Eosinophilic Oesophagitis

Deep Vein Thrombosis Postoperative

Gastrointestinal Wall Thickening

Butterfly Rash

Product Coating Issue

Blood Urea Nitrogen/Creatinine Ratio Increased

Physical Deconditioning

Burns First Degree

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Decreased

Bulbar Palsy

Leiomyoma

Metastases To Stomach

Infusion Site Nodule

Labile Blood Pressure

Anaesthetic Complication Cardiac

Gastrostomy Tube Site Complication

Implant Site Extravasation

Intestinal Prolapse

Injection Site Thrombosis

Genital Rash

Parotid Gland Enlargement

Salivary Gland Pain

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Calculus Bladder

Coombs Test Positive

Intra-Abdominal Haemorrhage

Epileptic Aura

Congenital Eye Disorder

Congenital Nail Disorder

Vasculitis Necrotising

Brain Malformation

Post Herpetic Neuralgia

Pulmonary Granuloma

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Febrile Infection

Scleritis

Developmental Coordination Disorder

Migraine With Aura

Cerebral Arteriosclerosis

Nasal Oedema

Cleft Uvula

Urethral Disorder

Thyroid Hormones Increased

Mucosal Haemorrhage

Oesophageal Injury

Allergy To Arthropod Sting

Post Procedural Fever

Heart Valve Stenosis

Stenotrophomonas Test Positive

Bronchospasm Paradoxical

Benign Neoplasm

Uterine Contractions Abnormal

Bronchopneumopathy

Epstein-Barr Virus Test Positive

Arrested Labour

Head Deformity

Blood Brain Barrier Defect

Tongue Erythema

Bone Marrow Oedema

Endotracheal Intubation Complication

Ligament Pain

Nephrocalcinosis

Kawasaki's Disease

Rash Scarlatiniform

Haemorrhagic Transformation Stroke

Vulvitis

Brain Scan Abnormal

Miller Fisher Syndrome

Drug Detoxification

Protein C Decreased

High Risk Pregnancy

Respiratory Symptom

Myelitis

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Fungal

Lower Respiratory Tract Inflammation

Hepatosplenic Candidiasis

Prothrombin Time Abnormal

Electrocardiogram Qrs Complex Shortened

Nasal Polyps

Post Lumbar Puncture Syndrome

Accidental Poisoning

Metanephrine Urine Increased

Dyspraxia

Red Blood Cells Urine Positive

Bronchial Secretion Retention

Roseolovirus Test Positive

Wrong Patient Received Product

Endocrine Disorder

Physical Product Label Issue

Foetal Monitoring Abnormal

Amyloidosis

Milia

Cholesterosis

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Congenital Small Intestinal Atresia

Nodal Osteoarthritis

Product Closure Issue

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia Recurrent

Intestinal Ulcer

Muscle Swelling

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Male Reproductive Tract Disorder

Bladder Diverticulum

Dermal Sinus

Eustachian Tube Disorder

Testicular Retraction

Metal Poisoning

Thalamic Infarction

Urine Amphetamine Positive

Pressure Of Speech

Device Inversion

Animal Scratch

Stenotrophomonas Sepsis

Lung Adenocarcinoma Stage Iv

Oral Viral Infection

Optic Nerve Hypoplasia

Influenza A Virus Test Positive

Disorganised Speech

Metastatic Bronchial Carcinoma

Gastrointestinal Ischaemia

Bronchitis Viral

Medical Device Site Erosion

Nasal Inflammation

Device Related Thrombosis

Keratopathy

Mediastinal Disorder

Hepatic Haemorrhage

Plicated Tongue

Nail Bed Tenderness

Postoperative Respiratory Distress

Multiple Drug Therapy

Product Preparation Error

Physical Examination Abnormal

Biopsy Bone Marrow Abnormal

Hyperplasia Adrenal

Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

Herpes Simplex Test Positive

Ear Swelling

Foetal Malpresentation

Lhermitte's Sign

Cough Variant Asthma

Muscle Tone Disorder

Diabetic Gastroparesis

Mitral Valve Disease Mixed

Hypertensive Urgency

Eating Disorder Symptom

Groin Abscess

Time Perception Altered

Drug Monitoring Procedure Incorrectly Performed

Retained Placenta Or Membranes

Myopathy Toxic

Diaphragmatic Paralysis

Synostosis

Hypersplenism

Aortic Valve Disease Mixed

Vitreous Degeneration

Large Intestine Infection

Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Abnormal

Troponin T Increased

Cytokine Storm

Congenital Urinary Tract Obstruction

Infusion Site Discolouration

Hepatic Iron Overload

Allergic Oedema

Pelvi-Ureteric Obstruction

Splinter Haemorrhages

Trichomoniasis

Trigeminal Nerve Disorder

Red Blood Cell Schistocytes Present

Mean Cell Haemoglobin Concentration Increased

Renal Amyloidosis

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Pulmonary Pneumatocele

X-Ray Abnormal

Hepatosplenomegaly Neonatal

Electrocardiogram U-Wave Abnormality

Post Cholecystectomy Syndrome

Carbuncle

Hepatic Artery Occlusion

Electrocardiogram St-T Segment Abnormal

Sports Injury

Dumping Syndrome

Gastroenteritis Bacterial

Myometritis

Cardiolipin Antibody Positive

Heart Rate

Compulsive Lip Biting

B-Cell Lymphoma Recurrent

Autosomal Chromosome Anomaly

Implant Site Discharge

Mean Cell Haemoglobin

Dysmetria

Rheumatoid Factor Increased

Spherocytic Anaemia

Congenital Brain Damage

Meningitis Pneumococcal

Duodenal Atresia

Pneumatosis

Perioral Dermatitis

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Recurrent

Bilirubin Conjugated

Boredom

Venous Pressure Jugular Increased

Breath Holding

Adrenal Haemorrhage

Platelet Destruction Increased

Poor Sucking Reflex

Unwanted Awareness During Anaesthesia

Product Compounding Quality Issue

Plasma Cell Myeloma Recurrent

Drug Chemical Incompatibility

Guttate Psoriasis

Vulvovaginal Erythema

Normetanephrine Urine Increased

Radiculitis Brachial

Infusion Site Haematoma

Graft Versus Host Disease In Lung

Mycobacterium Chelonae Infection

Breast Engorgement

Hypertensive Emergency

Substance Use

Paranasal Sinus Mucosal Hypertrophy

Nasal Discharge Discolouration

Sickle Cell Trait

Coagulation Factor X Level Decreased

Analgesic Drug Level Above Therapeutic

Congenital Megacolon

Corynebacterium Sepsis

Magnesium Deficiency

Foetal Chromosome Abnormality

Choanal Atresia

Endocarditis Staphylococcal

Vascular Malformation

Chronic Pigmented Purpura

Congenital Flat Feet

Medical Device Site Discharge

Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Present

Vulval Oedema

Steatohepatitis

Asplenia

Tricuspid Valve Stenosis

Drop Attacks

Malignant Mesenteric Neoplasm

Interruption Of Aortic Arch

Phenylketonuria

Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Lagophthalmos

Foetal Exposure Timing Unspecified

Cholestasis Of Pregnancy

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Paracentesis

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Spleen Malformation

Respiratory Depth Decreased

Vulval Abscess

Chemical Poisoning

Anaesthesia Oral

Infected Dermal Cyst

Cerebral Haemorrhage Foetal

Vascular Wall Hypertrophy

Malignant Melanoma Stage Iii

Pulmonary Interstitial Emphysema Syndrome

Hyposomnia

Osteochondroma

Conjunctival Erosion

Placental Infarction

Otitis Externa Fungal

Retroperitoneal Mass

Enanthema

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Viral

Congenital Gastric Anomaly

Hepatic Calcification

Adjustment Disorder With Anxiety

Cranial Nerve Injury

Coma Scale

Haematocrit

Paraproteinaemia

Ventricular Flutter

Cardiac Septal Hypertrophy

Bronchitis Haemophilus

In Vitro Fertilisation

Platelet Transfusion

Pharyngeal Stenosis

Dacryocystitis

Hydrops Foetalis

Shunt Occlusion

Vascular Stent Occlusion

Colon Injury

Administration Related Reaction

Kidney Duplex

Osteosarcoma

Nsaid Exacerbated Respiratory Disease

Neuromuscular Blockade

Umbilical Cord Haemorrhage

Tender Joint Count

Haemoglobin

Encopresis

Skin Malformation

Genital Labial Adhesions

Ectopia Cordis

Device Programming Error

Dermatitis Infected

Follicular Lymphoma

Full Blood Count Increased

Retinal Pigmentation

Helplessness

Blood Immunoglobulin G Abnormal

Laryngeal Obstruction

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Oesophagobronchial Fistula

Ovarian Haemorrhage

Neutrophil Count

Coeliac Artery Stenosis

Peripheral Paralysis

Congenital Diaphragmatic Eventration

Ectrodactyly

Aspartate Aminotransferase

Iatrogenic Infection

Listeria Sepsis

Congenital Emphysema

Tinea Capitis

Congenital Pneumonia

Pancreatic Enzymes Abnormal

Ventricle Rupture

Myocardial Haemorrhage

Hypertension Neonatal

Implant Site Erosion

Gastrointestinal Hypermotility

Early Onset Primary Dystonia

Tooth Development Disorder

Stiff Person Syndrome

Pica

Hypnagogic Hallucination

Tumour Ulceration

Rectal Lesion

Withdrawal Hypertension

Ovarian Cancer Stage Iii

Brachiocephalic Vein Thrombosis

Alexia

Cutaneous Calcification

Abdominoplasty

Multiple-Drug Resistance

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Seronegative Arthritis

Congenital Aortic Dilatation

Neuroprosthesis Implantation

Peritoneal Haematoma

Impaired Quality Of Life

Tumour Thrombosis

Right Atrial Hypertrophy

Epispadias

Erythromelalgia

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Bacterial

Bacillus Bacteraemia

Subendocardial Ischaemia

C-Reactive Protein

Thoracic Spinal Stenosis

Allergic Colitis

Aspiration Bone Marrow Abnormal

Congenital Muscle Absence

Cervix Cancer Metastatic

Liver Function Test

Body Surface Area Decreased

Atypical Mycobacterium Test Positive

Oesophageal Motility Disorder

Benign Congenital Hypotonia

Ventricular Dyskinesia

Leukopenia Neonatal

Supernumerary Teeth

Extravasation Of Urine

Adrenal Insufficiency Neonatal

Prealbumin Decreased

Kidney Malrotation

Brain Stem Glioma

Allergy To Arthropod Bite

Electrocardiogram T Wave Amplitude Increased

Ureteritis

Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Spinal Myelogram Abnormal

Paraesthesia Mucosal

Aortic Valve Atresia

Nasal Flaring

Roseola

Hypoaldosteronism

Diastasis Recti Abdominis

Congenital Pharyngeal Anomaly

Genitalia External Ambiguous

Neonatal Respiratory Acidosis

Angiodermatitis

Product Barcode Issue

Subcorneal Pustular Dermatosis

Congenital Melanocytic Naevus

Congenital Aortic Atresia

Congenital Uterine Anomaly

Heart Block Congenital

Umbilical Haemorrhage

Vitamin A Deficiency

Subchorionic Haematoma

Urethral Repair

Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome

Apgar Score Abnormal

Stomatitis Haemorrhagic

Coagulation Factor Vii Level Decreased

Oesophageal Prosthesis Insertion

Scaphocephaly

Victim Of Chemical Submission

Skin Test Negative

Pulmonary Sequestration

Cardiac Murmur Functional

Congenital Pseudarthrosis

Epidermal Naevus

Bronchomalacia

Velo-Cardio-Facial Syndrome

Ectopic Ureter

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Bladder Agenesis

Malformation Venous

Microsomia

Congenital Nystagmus

Genital Neoplasm Malignant Female

Prolonged Rupture Of Membranes

Subvalvular Aortic Stenosis

Adjustment Disorder With Mixed Anxiety And Depressed Mood

Craniofacial Dysostosis

Pancreatic Islets Hyperplasia

Near Drowning

Precursor B-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Rectourethral Fistula

Hyperphosphaturia

Toe Walking

Hyperleukocytosis

Tonsillar Haemorrhage

Birth Mark

Epiphyseal Injury

Amblyopia Strabismic

Diaphragmatic Aplasia

Epilepsy Congenital

Myringosclerosis

Radiation Sickness Syndrome

Cloacal Exstrophy

Femoral Anteversion

Blepharophimosis

Meningitis Noninfective

Infective Thrombosis

Muscle Operation

Eye Irrigation

Peritoneal Effluent Leukocyte Count Increased

Thrombin-Antithrombin Iii Complex Decreased

Haemoglobinopathy

Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania

Reflux Nephropathy

Buccoglossal Syndrome

Optic Glioma

Rheumatoid Factor

Chest Expansion Decreased

Eczema Infantile

Salivary Gland Mucocoele

Dwarfism

Congenital Large Intestinal Atresia

Sandifer's Syndrome

Ovarian Dysfunction

Exeresis

Micropenis

Ear Canal Stenosis

Oral Allergy Syndrome

Tympanosclerosis

Child Maltreatment Syndrome

Tracheal Atresia

Supravalvular Aortic Stenosis

Blood Pressure Management

Superior Vena Cava Dilatation

Parent-Child Problem

Abdominal Migraine

Meningococcal Infection

Peritoneal Effluent Erythrocyte Count Increased

Photokeratitis

Venous Recanalisation

Venom Poisoning

Congenital Hiatus Hernia

Infection Prophylaxis

Light Chain Analysis Decreased

Progressive Facial Hemiatrophy

Transgender Operation

Product Dose Omission In Error

Retinopathy Haemorrhagic

Glucose Tolerance Impaired In Pregnancy

Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency

Hepatitis Neonatal

Cerebral Ventricle Collapse

Peritoneal Candidiasis

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

Adrenoleukodystrophy

Urticaria Vesiculosa

Pathologic Myopia

Extrarenal Pelvis

Idiopathic Angioedema

Medulloblastoma Recurrent

Endosalpingiosis

Ankyloglossia Acquired

Therapeutic Agent Urine Positive

Duane's Syndrome

Sclerodactylia

Meningitis Neonatal

Blood Bilirubin Unconjugated

Congenital Iris Anomaly

Small Airways Disease

Penile Adhesion

Caput Succedaneum

Chronic Villitis Of Unknown Etiology

Buried Penis Syndrome

Funisitis

Defaecation Disorder

Lupus Vulgaris

Stickler's Syndrome

Pudendal Canal Syndrome

Drug Effect Less Than Expected

Junctional Ectopic Tachycardia

Product Impurity

Adrenocortical Insufficiency Neonatal

Cor Triatriatum

Varicose Veins Vaginal

Skin Test

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Decreased

Penoscrotal Fusion

Cardiac Septal Defect Residual Shunt

Umbilical Granuloma

Pulmonary Artery Occlusion

Renal Vessel Congenital Anomaly

Pseudohermaphroditism

Congenital Pancreatic Anomaly

Corrected Transposition Of Great Vessels

Perforation

Product Communication Issue

Refeeding Syndrome

Infusion Site Injury

Phaces Syndrome

Acne Infantile

Adverse Food Reaction

Intercepted Product Storage Error

Intercepted Product Preparation Error

Nontherapeutic Agent Blood Positive

Drug Level Abnormal

Venous Hypertension

Palatal Ulcer

Complement Deficiency Disease

Asymmetric Gluteal Fold

Straddling Tricuspid Valve

Scatolia

Ear Canal Abrasion

Tonsillar Exudate

Product Administration Interrupted

Gastrointestinal Mucocoele

Packaging Design Issue

Delayed Myelination

Dehiscence

Discouragement

Subcutaneous Drug Absorption Impaired

Drug-Device Incompatibility

Suspected Covid-19

Nasal Valve Collapse

Product Design Confusion

Rubella In Pregnancy

Local Anaesthetic Systemic Toxicity

Growth Disorder

Congenital Thrombocytopenia

Infusion Related Hypersensitivity Reaction

Constricted Ear Deformity

Radial Head Dislocation

Congenital Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus

Product Confusion

Sars-Cov-2 Test Negative

Human Rhinovirus Test

Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Increased

Placental Calcification

Neonatal Sinus Tachycardia

Congenital Nasal Septum Deviation

Denys-Drash Syndrome

Tandem Gait Test

Chiari Network

Inappropriate Schedule Of Product Discontinuation

Troponin Decreased

Hepatic Neuroendocrine Tumour

Gastrooesophageal Reflux In Neonate

Norepinephrine

Urocele

Did the mail order prescribers ensure Informed Consent by showing prospects this list?

Australian Deaths

TGA DAEN lists 11 Deaths to 30 March 2025 when searching Zofran.

Searching Ondansetron finds another 17 Deaths.

Israeli Big Pharma among suppliers

Ask vendors where their Ondansetron was made, or does it say on the label?

Will Trump’s Tariffs impact its price in USA?