Here is their official How-to-Vote card for the seat of Maranoa, currently held by David Littleproud.

Note that the HTV card, which shows Rennick and Katter running a shared column, encourages voting above the line in the Senate, stopping at selection of One Nation at column Q.

On the other hand voters must fill in every square on the green House of Representatives (HOR paper).

Littleproud of the Liberal Nationals (formerly Country Party) loves Nuclear Power proposed by his Coalition partner Peter Dutton.

Note that Rennick and Katter don’t want voters to focus on the Independents or other Party affiliations, so they don’t identify them on the HTV card.

For this example seat of Maranoa, the candidates are better understood by reference to this table where I include their suggested preference direction.

Candidate Name Party

DRAPER, Rod 1 Gerard Rennick People First

LITTLEPROUD, David 6 LNP

JOHNSTON, Elizabeth 8 The Greens

OFFERDAHL, Michael 2 Libertarian

WHITTLE, John Matthew 3 Family First

NEWMAN, Alex 7 Australian Labor Party

CUMES, Jonathan Allen 5 Trumpet of Patriots

DUNCAN, Sharon 4 Pauline Hanson's One Nation

In all the seats where Rennick’s party are spending money, the main target in their sights are the Greens.

Socialist Katter History

Fully Jabbed during the Covid19 Pandemic, Bob Katter famously objected to showing proof of his Jab Status, resulting in him being refused entry to a Tamworth (NSW) pub in 2021.

He was recently featured on the ABC Australian Story TV special.

Katter was a Queensland parliamentarian with the then-Country Party in 1974 and, later, a state minister.

He moved to federal parliament in 1993, ditched the National Party to sit on the crossbenches as an independent in 2001.

He formed his own Katter's Australian Party in 2011. In February 2020, Bob Katter handed the leadership of the party to his son Robbie Katter, a Queensland state MP, who is signing the endorement of Rennick that appears on the HTV cards.

Katter wants to stop and reverse Privatization of state owned assets .

How does that fit with the other parties that are part of the preference swap deals?