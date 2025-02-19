Clive Palmer has appointed a leader already.

Meet Suellen Wrightson, the lady you might have seen on TV. Follow her on X.

She is standing for the New South Wales seat of Hunter, currently held by the Australian Labor Party.

The Trumpet of Patriots website is still under development and short on announced Policies but I am sure that will be updated soon.

Will they create local member branches and strive to achieve a democratic party, or will members be inducted by top-down Groupthink?

Here is a picture of the Party Campaign Launch with other candidates behind Clive.

I had the pleasure of meeting Suellen on a couple of occasions and if she can beat the odds I am sure she would be a great parliamentarian after serving on the staff of Senator Babet in Canberra.

Not knowing their policies, I can’t endorse Trumpet of Patriots.

I will be very interested to see if they support or oppose AUKUS.

Watch this space!