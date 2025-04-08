I first became aware of Tony Nikolic when he appeared in a now famous legal battle against Mandatory Jabbing. We have been chatting via X since August 2023.

Read more about his action.

He has over 10,000 followers on X.

Today he announced via TikTok that he is running in the designated “safe” Labor seat of Chifley in New South Wales.

The sitting member is Ed Husic.

One Nation achieved 6.2% of the primary vote with another candidate in the 2022 Federal election. I expect Tony will do better due to his networking and reputation.

Watch ABC website for updates on Chifley.

I will update later, but thought you might like to share now.