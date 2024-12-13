My friend, Tony Nikolic, Sydney Lawyer, announced on the afternoon of Friday 13th December 2024 (Australian Time), a new initiative to seek Justice for dependents of people who died within 60 days of a Covid19 Jab.

I was pleased to see a number of my friends included in the alert.

Here are details for those not on X.

As I pointed out to Tony, so more people can learn:

All Key Conditions of Concern and Investigation (non-exhaustive) are caused by Endotoxin.

Trouble is many concomitant drugs, including Quack “Cures” and “Detoxes” Killed People including:

Budesonide

Paxlovid

Remdesivir

Teduglutide

Famotidine

Molnupiravir

Amoxicillin Clavulanate

Azithromycin

Fluconazole

Ashwagandha

So the investigation, which I have offered to assist with Science, will need to do a thorough job before launching a new case in 2025.

Albo and Dutton won’t give us a Royal Commission, but Class Actions might eventually break through.

Please share widely.