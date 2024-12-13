Australian Lawyers, former Police Sergeants, Detectives with Coronial Office experience, and Prosecutors launch their own Inquiry into Covid19 Jab Deaths
If we don't get a Royal Commission, at least the bereaved families will be able to contribute to a collection of information that could result in a massive Class Action
My friend, Tony Nikolic, Sydney Lawyer, announced on the afternoon of Friday 13th December 2024 (Australian Time), a new initiative to seek Justice for dependents of people who died within 60 days of a Covid19 Jab.
I was pleased to see a number of my friends included in the alert.
Here are details for those not on X.
As I pointed out to Tony, so more people can learn:
All Key Conditions of Concern and Investigation (non-exhaustive) are caused by Endotoxin.
Trouble is many concomitant drugs, including Quack “Cures” and “Detoxes” Killed People1 including:
Budesonide
Paxlovid
Remdesivir
Teduglutide
Famotidine
Molnupiravir
Amoxicillin Clavulanate
Azithromycin
Fluconazole
Ashwagandha
So the investigation, which I have offered to assist with Science, will need to do a thorough job before launching a new case in 2025.
Albo and Dutton won’t give us a Royal Commission, but Class Actions might eventually break through.23
