Geoff Pain PhD

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Nuclear Payloads exploding on the Launchpad ?

About 500 tonnes of Liquified Methane with Liquid Oxygen assistance has set back the Florida Blue Origin Space program of Jeff Bezos
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
May 30, 2026

ABC TV was one of thousands of news services showing the explosion that spread rocket and other debris in seconds.

What were the toxic elements sent completely uncontrolled into the air?

How far did the plume spread?

The recent announcement that more Nuclear Reactors are to be launched in satellites, Mars transport and even the NASA Moon Colony, might get a few people wondering which radioactive materials might be spread in future rocket disasters.

The Wikipedia page for Blue Origin is very informative.1

“In partnership with Blue Origin, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, GE Research, Framatome and Materion, USNC-Tech won a $5 million contract from NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a long range Nuclear propulsion system called the Power Adjusted Demonstration Mars Engine, or PADME”.

What are your thoughts on Risk to Benefit Ratio ?

1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_Origin

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