Geoff Pain PhD

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Australia will have a radically different Federal Opposition in 2028 - Liberal Leader to lose his seat

Meanwhile Warmonger Albo Labor insults its target voters by calling them Aspirational.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
May 26, 2026

Thanks to Rob for grabbing and editing this copy of Sarah Ferguson of ABC TV 7.30 discussing the latest RedBridge opinon poll with former Labor strategist Kos Samaras on 25 May 2026.

Full segment here.

The ground has shifted since Pauline Hanson said she did not want any Shadow Ministers in a proposed Coalition with the Liberal and National parties after the Liberals lost the Farrer by-election in a landslide.1

Now Gina Rinehart’s One Nation will be the major player in Federal parliament forming the British colonial offshoot known as His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.2

Read details of the RedBridge poll.3

The two-party system is dead.

1
2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leader_of_the_Opposition_(Australia)

3
RedBridge’s latest Insights & Intel
A fragmented electorate - May 2026 RedBridge | Accent Research MRP
Our latest MRP models all 150 House of Representatives seats from a sample of 6,015 voters. If an election were held now, (Median result) Labor wins a majority on 31% of the primary vote and 76 seats. One Nation becomes the Official Opposition on 28% and 53 seats. The Coalition collapses to 21% and 12 seats, with zero seats in Queensland, Western Austra…
Read more
18 hours ago · 48 likes · Kos Samaras

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