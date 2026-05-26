Australia will have a radically different Federal Opposition in 2028 - Liberal Leader to lose his seat

Thanks to Rob for grabbing and editing this copy of Sarah Ferguson of ABC TV 7.30 discussing the latest RedBridge opinon poll with former Labor strategist Kos Samaras on 25 May 2026.

Full segment here.

The ground has shifted since Pauline Hanson said she did not want any Shadow Ministers in a proposed Coalition with the Liberal and National parties after the Liberals lost the Farrer by-election in a landslide.

Now Gina Rinehart’s One Nation will be the major player in Federal parliament forming the British colonial offshoot known as His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

Read details of the RedBridge poll.

The two-party system is dead.