Thanks to Rob for grabbing this short Reuters video that mentions The Netherlands as possibly the only place where victims of the Hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hontius might seek compensation.

See article by Jack Queen published 13 May 2026.

Taxpayers in Australia are paying for 3 weeks Quarantine in Bullsbrook of Australians airlifted after leaving in the ship. They arrive on Friday 15 May 2026.

More on Bullsbrook and RAAF Pearce.

More on Hantavirus that has been proven by Autopsies to replicate in your Parotid glands, enter your Saliva resulting in Human-to-Human transmission.

Masks are effective in capturing your exhaled aerosol spittle.