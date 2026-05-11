Geoff Pain PhD

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Cartooning by the Dog Whistler Works

GetUp! is a community organization that dresses in Orange almost identical to the shade adopted by Gina Rinehart's One Nation Party that is planning for retirement of founder ex-Liberal Pauline Hanson
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
May 11, 2026

GetUp! decided to lend a hand to local Independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe1 in her second attempt to win the seat of Farrer.

Michelle Milthorpe achieved an increase of +8.43% to 28.39% of the primary votes and 42.56% of the two-party-preferred votes counted to 3pm today.2

Did GetUp! support help Michelle Milthorpe?

Informal vote was quite high at 6.72%.

Gina does not like GetUp! because they share pictures of her, as in this snap taken at the Great Gatsby Halloween Party at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

I love static cartoons, and I appreciate the creativity of the One Nation clips, but think they might not keep the attention span of the target audience until the credits appear.

I guess they use AI.

Thanks to Rob the Psephologist for grabbing this one to share.

GetUp! is active on Facebook, but I only found old posts on Elon Musk’s X.3

They have their own website.4

1

https://michellemilthorpe.com.au/about-michelle

2

https://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-31633-118.htm

3

https://x.com/GetUp

4

https://www.getup.org.au/

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