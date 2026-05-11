Cartooning by the Dog Whistler Works

GetUp! decided to lend a hand to local Independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe1 in her second attempt to win the seat of Farrer.
Michelle Milthorpe achieved an increase of +8.43% to 28.39% of the primary votes and 42.56% of the two-party-preferred votes counted to 3pm today.2
Did GetUp! support help Michelle Milthorpe?
Informal vote was quite high at 6.72%.
Gina does not like GetUp! because they share pictures of her, as in this snap taken at the Great Gatsby Halloween Party at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.
I love static cartoons, and I appreciate the creativity of the One Nation clips, but think they might not keep the attention span of the target audience until the credits appear.
I guess they use AI.
Thanks to Rob the Psephologist for grabbing this one to share.
GetUp! is active on Facebook, but I only found old posts on Elon Musk’s X.3
They have their own website.4
https://michellemilthorpe.com.au/about-michelle
https://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-31633-118.htm
https://x.com/GetUp
https://www.getup.org.au/