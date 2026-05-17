Transgender Albo !?! Will the Australian High Court Hear an Appeal ? Artificial Intelligence is to blame.

In 2013 the Labor Government (with bipartisan support) passed the Sex Discrimination Amendment (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Intersex Status) Act 2013.

The Liberal/National Coalition Government that followed made no attempt to repeal it.

Roxanne Tickle, a biological man who identifies as a transgendered woman, was apparently assessed by Artificial Intelligence as qualified to join a female-only social media app launched by Sall Grover.

When he was later removed from the group, he launched legal action.

Sall Grover might take the case to the High Court of Australia, that rarely overrules Full Federal Court decisions.

Meanwhile I look at the biochemical mechanisms behind Gender Dysphoria and ask whether Foetal exposures to associated toxins have increased in the last 50 years.

What are your thoughts?