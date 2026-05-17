Ebola Virus Bioterror Research in USA

Thanks to Rob for grabbing a copy of this video that shows tragic reality in a poor country that announced the 17th recorded outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.

Note the low level of Personal Protective Equipment availability and even stretchers.

PubMed has 13,098 peer-reviewed papers on Ebola, and 4,787 papers searching Ebolavirus.

Today I will briefly look at the Nebraska born Ebola expert, Alan Lee Schmaljohn, husband of Connie (Née Hrdlicka) the Hantavirus expert mentioned recently.

Alan Schmaljohn publishes an impressive c.v. and he was Working Group Leader for Filovirus vaccines at U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), located on Fort Detrick, Maryland, until his voluntary retirement from government service in 2007.

Thanks to former US Bioweapons Lab Inspector Meryl Nass, who pointed me toward him as she knows the couple.

Alan Schmaljohn has 52 papers listed on PubMed from 1982 to 2019.

He also has a number of patents for Ebola that could take you quite a long time to read and fully appreciate. I have only just begun.

Alan Schmaljohn outlines his work and here is a snip:

His laboratory interests and published works have spanned several viral genera (filoviruses, orthopoxviruses, alphaviruses, hantaviruses, bunyaviruses, arenaviruses); immunologic niches (cytotoxic T lymphocytes, humoral immunity including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, anti-idiotypes, dendritic cells); virologic topics (isolation and characterization of new viruses, receptors, antibody escape mutants, epitope mapping, reassortants, envelope structure/function, pathogenesis); and vaccine strategies (alphavirus replicons, DNA vaccines, adenovirus, baculovirus recombinants, vaccinia virus recombinants, classical live or killed vaccines, virus-like particles). Seminal scientific contributions have included a candidate vaccine for Marburg virus, isolation of an American Hantavirus now called Sin Nombre virus, and establishment of the importance of non-neutralizing antibodies in resistance to viral infections. Schmaljohn is an inventor on several patents, including new vaccines or treatments for poxviruses, Marburg, and Ebola viruses. After a period of translational research at UMB with an Ebola vaccine that evolved from his prior work, Dr. Schmaljohn has turned more recently to a part-time role that involves teaching, writing, advising, and service—while resigning from personally directed laboratory research.

Both Alan and Connie are interested in Virus Reassortment.

Alan Schmaljohn’s work includes discovery of how Ebola replicates in monocyte-derived dendritic cells without inducing the production of cytokines and full maturation. He knows a lot about Endotoxin.

He identifed Folate receptor-alpha as a cofactor for cellular entry by Ebola viruses.

He has patented creation of Virus-like particles for use in Jabs.

Please let me know your favourites among his papers and patents.

More about Ebola

I have mentioned Ebola as part of US Biowarfare effort before.

Trump and RFK Jr. appointment, Dr Steven Hatfill called Anthony Fauci a liar in 2021 as the mRNA Covid19 Jab Horror was becoming apparent. He investigated Lethal Blood Clotting and Haemorrhage and used various laboratory animals to investigate species variation in Virus Lethality while working at Fort Detrick.

Jeffrey Epstein former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was worried in 2003 that she might have caught Ebola or SARScov in her visit to India.

When a doctor exposed to Ebola arrived in Bethesda, Maryland, USA the question of Imported Ebola and need for Visa Restriction caused nationwide concern. I also briefly mentioned there are US patents for GMO Ebola Virus, and various Jabs and other proposed treatments.

Last time I looked at US VAERS database Ebola Jabs had 19,607 Deaths per Million reports, suggesting a combination of ineffectiveness and outright toxicity.

John Su identified risk of using Live Viruses in Ervebo Ebola Jabs.

Tromethamine is also used in the Ervebo (Ebola Zaire live virus) Jab.

Moncef Slaoui, who has a research centre in the heart of the US Bioweapons state of Maryland named after him at GSK Rockville, has worked, with special agreement with WHO, on development of Jabs including Ebola.

Mark Zuckerberg and his mates at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco (CZ Biohub SF) have a ceased patent application for Ebola Virus Jabs.

Ebola is one of numerous viruses that exploit our Furin to assist with cell entry.

Ebola has dozens of entries in the US report on BioWeapons “Confidence Building” that I mentioned before when discussing Israeli research into another Bioweapon.

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