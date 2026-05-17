Geoff Pain PhD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Ebola Virus Bioterror Research in USA

Listed among Select Agents and Toxins by US Health and Human Services, because it has "the potential to pose a severe threat to public health and safety".
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
May 17, 2026

Thanks to Rob for grabbing a copy of this video that shows tragic reality in a poor country that announced the 17th recorded outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus.

Note the low level of Personal Protective Equipment availability and even stretchers.

PubMed has 13,098 peer-reviewed papers on Ebola, and 4,787 papers searching Ebolavirus.

Today I will briefly look at the Nebraska born Ebola expert, Alan Lee Schmaljohn,1 husband of Connie (Née Hrdlicka) the Hantavirus expert mentioned recently.2

Alan Schmaljohn publishes an impressive c.v. and he was Working Group Leader for Filovirus vaccines at U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), located on Fort Detrick, Maryland, until his voluntary retirement from government service in 2007.

Thanks to former US Bioweapons Lab Inspector Meryl Nass, who pointed me toward him as she knows the couple.

Alan Schmaljohn has 52 papers listed on PubMed from 1982 to 2019.

He also has a number of patents for Ebola that could take you quite a long time to read and fully appreciate. I have only just begun.

Alan Schmaljohn outlines his work and here is a snip:

His laboratory interests and published works have spanned several viral genera (filoviruses, orthopoxviruses, alphaviruses, hantaviruses, bunyaviruses, arenaviruses); immunologic niches (cytotoxic T lymphocytes, humoral immunity including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, anti-idiotypes, dendritic cells); virologic topics (isolation and characterization of new viruses, receptors, antibody escape mutants, epitope mapping, reassortants, envelope structure/function, pathogenesis); and vaccine strategies (alphavirus replicons, DNA vaccines, adenovirus, baculovirus recombinants, vaccinia virus recombinants, classical live or killed vaccines, virus-like particles).

Seminal scientific contributions have included a candidate vaccine for Marburg virus, isolation of an American Hantavirus now called Sin Nombre virus, and establishment of the importance of non-neutralizing antibodies in resistance to viral infections.

Schmaljohn is an inventor on several patents, including new vaccines or treatments for poxviruses, Marburg, and Ebola viruses.

After a period of translational research at UMB with an Ebola vaccine that evolved from his prior work, Dr. Schmaljohn has turned more recently to a part-time role that involves teaching, writing, advising, and service—while resigning from personally directed laboratory research.

Both Alan and Connie are interested in Virus Reassortment.3

Alan Schmaljohn’s work includes discovery of how Ebola replicates in monocyte-derived dendritic cells without inducing the production of cytokines and full maturation. He knows a lot about Endotoxin.

He identifed Folate receptor-alpha as a cofactor for cellular entry by Ebola viruses.

He has patented creation of Virus-like particles for use in Jabs.

Please let me know your favourites among his papers and patents.

More about Ebola

I have mentioned Ebola as part of US Biowarfare effort before.

Trump and RFK Jr. appointment, Dr Steven Hatfill called Anthony Fauci a liar in 2021 as the mRNA Covid19 Jab Horror was becoming apparent. He investigated Lethal Blood Clotting and Haemorrhage and used various laboratory animals to investigate species variation in Virus Lethality while working at Fort Detrick.4

Jeffrey Epstein former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was worried in 2003 that she might have caught Ebola or SARScov in her visit to India.5

When a doctor exposed to Ebola arrived in Bethesda, Maryland, USA the question of Imported Ebola and need for Visa Restriction caused nationwide concern. I also briefly mentioned there are US patents for GMO Ebola Virus, and various Jabs and other proposed treatments.6

Last time I looked at US VAERS database Ebola Jabs had 19,607 Deaths per Million reports, suggesting a combination of ineffectiveness and outright toxicity.7

John Su identified risk of using Live Viruses in Ervebo Ebola Jabs.8

Tromethamine is also used in the Ervebo (Ebola Zaire live virus) Jab.9

Moncef Slaoui, who has a research centre in the heart of the US Bioweapons state of Maryland named after him at GSK Rockville, has worked, with special agreement with WHO, on development of Jabs including Ebola.10

Mark Zuckerberg and his mates at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco (CZ Biohub SF) have a ceased patent application for Ebola Virus Jabs.11

Ebola is one of numerous viruses that exploit our Furin to assist with cell entry.12

Ebola has dozens of entries in the US report on BioWeapons “Confidence Building” that I mentioned before when discussing Israeli research into another Bioweapon.13

Please share if you found this interesting.

1

https://www.medschool.umaryland.edu/profiles/schmaljohn-alan/

2

Hantavirus is a Class A US Bioweapon and Dewormers won't protect you

GeoffPainPhD
·
May 10
Hantavirus is a Class A US Bioweapon and Dewormers won't protect you

In case you missed it, I covered an important fact re Hantavirus Lethality.

Read full story
3

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reassortment

4

Steven Hatfill - US Bioweapons Expert

GeoffPainPhD
·
May 13, 2025
Steven Hatfill - US Bioweapons Expert

Very interesting Trump and RFK Jr. appointment, Dr Steven Hatfill called Anthony Fauci a liar in 2021 as the mRNA Covid19 Jab Horror was becoming apparent.

Read full story
5

Epstein interest in Coronavirus since 2003 and his Connection to Walter Ian Lipkin and Ralph Baric

GeoffPainPhD
·
Feb 14
Epstein interest in Coronavirus since 2003 and his Connection to Walter Ian Lipkin and Ralph Baric

Many others have been mining the Files collection and I found one of my friends on X has a keen interest in Ian Lipkin.

Read full story
6

Centreville High School students worked with the Virus Leaking Lab at Silver Spring

GeoffPainPhD
·
January 10, 2025
Centreville High School students worked with the Virus Leaking Lab at Silver Spring

Please see Part 4 and preceding posts on this Military Bioweapon Community.

Read full story
7

Jab Endotoxin Deaths per Million Adverse Reaction Reports - Best Dose response we have

GeoffPainPhD
·
June 11, 2024
Jab Endotoxin Deaths per Million Adverse Reaction Reports - Best Dose response we have

Every Jab manufacturer and regulatory authority clamps down on Endotoxin levels as “Top Secret” information. Very few independent researchers get hold of vile vials and do their own analysis. Here are Endotoxin measurements from Geier in 1978.

Read full story
8

John R Su - Questions we might ask at ACIP on 18-19 September 2025

GeoffPainPhD
·
September 14, 2025
John R Su - Questions we might ask at ACIP on 18-19 September 2025

Will ACIP swallow all that he feeds them at the 2-day meeting?

Read full story
9

Tromethamine is a Hazardous Substance in Jabs that Must be Banned

GeoffPainPhD
·
December 26, 2022
Tromethamine is a Hazardous Substance in Jabs that Must be Banned

Tromethamine is an Endocrine Disruptor and causes Anaphylaxis.

Read full story
10

Moncef Slaoui - Arsenic, Endotoxin and Radiation Poisoning Expert

GeoffPainPhD
·
January 22, 2025
Moncef Slaoui - Arsenic, Endotoxin and Radiation Poisoning Expert

Thanks to Hedley Rees, who prompted me to write another in my series on Endotoxin Experts. He abandoned Cancer Vaccines to pursue Self-Amplifying Jabs in a swap with Novartis. He just loves jabbing Pregnant women in their third trimester and getting at live births by contaminating Breast Milk.

Read full story
11

Pseu-Spike Mystery Solved - Zuckerberg wants to inject You with Endotoxin and Alum because it is Cheaper

GeoffPainPhD
·
October 24, 2025
Pseu-Spike Mystery Solved - Zuckerberg wants to inject You with Endotoxin and Alum because it is Cheaper

Mark Zuckerberg was paid handsomely to throw me off Facebook.

Read full story
12

Pfizer used Synthetic Life derived from US Bioweapons research for its mRNA trials

GeoffPainPhD
·
January 14, 2023
Pfizer used Synthetic Life derived from US Bioweapons research for its mRNA trials

If you want to turn Coronavirus into a more lethal weapon, you need to make sure its entry into Human cells is enhanced.

Read full story
13

Epstein, Israel and Listeria Lethality

GeoffPainPhD
·
Feb 11
Epstein, Israel and Listeria Lethality

The US Government summarized Bioweapons in its “Confidence Building” submission to the UN in 2019.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture