I started looking at Manganese Toxicity many years ago when working for the Alumina Widows and Workers Action Group, looking at known exposures at Alumina refineries and Bauxite mines. This included welders and workers around them exposed to inhaled Manganese.

A recent thread on X prompted me to outline a few facts here to discourage people from taking Manganese supplements based on false claims of need or benefit.

Found a nice illustration of Manganism. This disease was identified in 1837.

No evidence of Manganese Deficiency

Experts in the field state quite clearly "No Case of Manganese Deficiency in Humans has been identified."

The lungs and gastrointestinal tract absorb some manganese, but the relative amounts absorbed from each site are not known. Homeostatic mechanisms limit the absorption of manganese from the gastrointestinal tract. Elimination of manganese occurs primarily by excretion into the bile. Animal studies indicate that manganese is an essential co-factor for enzymes, such as hexokinase, superoxide dismutase, and xanthine oxidase. However, no case of manganese deficiency in humans has been identified.

Manganese Hazard from Tea

Japanese researchers measured Manganese content of dry Tea leaves and brewed Tea.

Manganese Enhances Coronavirus Infection

Researchers in Texas reported that Manganese is the preferred element used by The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Nonstructural protein 15 (Nsp15) Protein as a cofactor.

Nsp15 is a uridylate-specific endoribonuclease. The researchers used Escherichia coli bacteria to express it so they could study how useful it is in Bioweapon development.

Manganese is a proven Neurotoxin

You might like to read 2,450 papers found by searching PubMed for “Manganese Neurotoxicity”.

Or perhaps 1,960 papers found on PubMed by searching Manganism.

Manganese and Amyloid Prion Disease

Searching PubMed for “Manganese Prion” finds 118 peer-reviewed papers.

Nice 2019 article looked at mechanism.

In cultured dopaminergic neuronal cells stably expressing wild-type human αSyn, misfolded αSyn was secreted through exosomes into the extracellular medium upon Mn2+ exposure. These exosomes were endocytosed through caveolae into primary microglial cells, thereby mounting neuroinflammatory responses. Furthermore, Mn2+-elicited exosomes exerted a neurotoxic effect in a human dopaminergic neuronal model (LUHMES cells). Moreover, bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) analysis revealed that Mn2+ accelerated the cell-to-cell transmission of αSyn, resulting in dopaminergic neurotoxicity in a mouse model of Mn2+ exposure.

Manganese in my other articles

Mentioned in passing Manganese involved as promoter of Endotoxin changes in expression of HMOX1.

Research at Mitochondrial level links Pulmonary Hypertension to Manganese Superoxide Dismutase (SOD2).

Disruption of SOD2 is involved in Jab Narcolepsy.

Manganese Synergy with Endotoxin Poisoning

Nice article by Gu and coworkers presented this scheme.

Enhancement of lipopolysaccharide-induced innate immune gene expression by Mn2+ varies between 10 % and 900 %. Mn2+ exerted its ability to potentiate LPS-induced innate immune gene expression regardless of slight pH changes. Importantly, we found that Mn2+ potentiates lipopolysaccharide-induced immune responses independent of TLR4 but partially relies on cGAS-STING pathway. Further in vivo study showed that colloidal Mn2+ salt (Mn jelly [MnJ]) pretreatment exacerbated lipopolysaccharide-induced septic shock and mice death.

Manganese Poisoning via TLR2, TLR5 and TLR9.

Manganese with Copper and Zinc

A 2007 review.

I had more about Manganese on Facebook before the evil Zuckerberg and his wife locked me out for money. Might expand later if there is subscriber interest.