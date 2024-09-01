This subject came up on X during my discussion of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Clearly the two are interrelated.

Pfizer reports MCAS and CFS

To June 2022 Pfizer reported cases in its PSUR3 were:

Fatigue 234,052

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome 90

Mastocytosis 14

Post-anaphylaxis mast cell anergy 1

Mast cell degranulation present 2

Systemic mastocytosis 2

Diffuse cutaneous mastocytosis 2

Chronic fatigue syndrome 413

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis 151

Encephalomyelitis 30

Definitions vary

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome is “A clinically and genetically heterogeneous group of mast cell disorders in which there is aberrant release of mast cell mediators with little to no accompanying proliferation of MAST CELLS.”

Found a nice summary figure from “Dr T” on X.

Note the cause is shown as Mast Cell Mediator Release.

As readers know that means we need papers measuring Inflammatory Cytokines.

Dr T states that mast cells are a fundamental part of the pathology of ME/CFS and LongCovid. I would add it is very much a part of LongJab.

It appears not to have been adequately curated by the US Goverment CTD which tells us it is also known as:

Idiopathic Mast Cell Activation Disorder; nc MCAS; nc-MCAS; Non Clonal Mast Cell Activation Disorder; Non-Clonal Mast Cell Activation Disorder; Nonclonal Mast Cell Activation Syndrome; Non Clonal Mast Cell Activation Syndrome; Non-Clonal Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

CTD links it to Hereditary alpha-tryptasemia syndrome but inherited trats do not appear to play a major role, consistent with statements that it affects a large proportion of Humans. The number affected varies widely with diagnostic criteria from One in Six of the general population to less than 1 in 1000.

CTD gives better information under Mast Cell Activation Disorders.

Here we have better description.

A spectrum of primary, secondary, and idiopathic disorders involving MAST CELLS and characterized by an aberrant release of mast cell mediators which result in multiple and variable inflammatory and allergic symptoms. These disorders are associated with various mutations in tyrosine kinase KIT (PROTO-ONCOGENE PROTEINS C-KIT) and other genes, underlying conditions, and responses to allergic or non-allergic triggers of mast cell stimulation and degranulation such as local anesthetics, lactam antibiotics, muscle relaxants, specific foods, environmental toxins, physical conditions such as vibration, cold, pressure, and stress.

And we get a new set of synonyms showing CTD has problems with hyphens.

Clonal Mast Cell Proliferation Disorders; Mast Cell Activation Disease; Mast Cell Disease; Mast-Cell Disease; Mast Cell Diseases; Mast-Cell Diseases; Monoclonal Mast Cell Activation Syndrome; Primary Mast Cell Activation Disorders

CTD lists 1,978 chemicals associated with Mast Cell Activation Disorders or its descendants, many arising through drugs used to treat the symptoms.

Here I will show how Endotoxin is involved.