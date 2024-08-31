In earlier articles I mentioned Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) caused by Endotoxin, frequently caused by induction of Leaky Gut. Once initiated, it defeats preconceptions that the effect is dose limited.

I suggested that people suffering ME/CFS might like to seek a test to find out if they have Leaky Gut if that can be covered by their health insurance.

I also reported that various forms of Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis are induced by Endotoxin and that Virus Brain Invasion caused by Endotoxin opening the Blood Brain Barrier was demonstrated by Israeli scientists in 1962 and resulted in 83% Encephalitis and Death, compared with <5% in controls.

Here I expand on mechanisms with extra references and circulate early because I have been invited to an X Space by Scott Daniska where we will join others to probe ME/CFS.

This is part of a Figure from Varesi and coworkers (2021) outlining the central role of Endotoxemia in ME/CFS.

Because I am not a medico, I cut the bottom off that picture that illustrates proposed treatments.