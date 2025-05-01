Endotoxin expert Anthony Fauci has been replaced by another - one of his mentors and co-authors, Jeffery K Taubenberger.

Those who have been following the US Bioweapon Covid19 Virus release around the world will be interested to see his extremely close working relationship with Sydney University, Australia.

My Readers will no doubt be aware of a number of Substack writers who also work at Sydney University.

Edward C Holmes was a key person involved in trying to deny the Wuhan Covid19 Virus, with inserted Furin Cleavage site, was made by evil fiends as part of the US military and Big Pharma plans.

Jeff Taubenberger single author Endotoxin Patent

In 2014 he filed a patent application using Virus Like Particles (VLPs), and used Endotoxin Monophosphoryl Lipid A as his experimental “adjuvant” when he used US Government Bioweapon mass produced resurrected Spanish Flu Virus stock to murder Mice.

He is especially fond of targeting all of your Toll-Like Receptors (TLRs).

Adjuvant: A substance or vehicle that non-specifically enhances the immune response to an antigen {e.g., influenza HA and/or NA). Adjuvants can be used with the VLPs disclosed herein, for example a part of a pharmaceutical influenza polyvalent VLP composition provided herein. Adjuvants can include a suspension of minerals (alum, aluminum hydroxide, or phosphate) on which antigen is adsorbed; or water-in-oil emulsion in which antigen solution is emulsified in mineral oil (for example, Freund's incomplete adjuvant), sometimes with the inclusion of killed mycobacteria (Freund' s complete adjuvant) to further enhance antigenicity. Immuno stimulatory oligonucleotides (such as those including a CpG motif) can also be used as adjuvants (for example, see U.S. Patent Nos. 6, 194,388; 6,207,646; 6,214,806; 6,218,371 ; 6,239,116; 6,339,068; 6,406,705; and 6,429, 199). Adjuvants also include biological molecules, such as costimulatory molecules. Exemplary biological adjuvants include IL-2, RANTES, GM- CSF, TNF- , IFN-γ, G-CSF, LFA-3, CD72, B7- 1, B7-2, OX-40L and 41 BBL. In one example the adjuvant is one or more a toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists, such as an agonist of TLR1/2 (which can be a synthetic ligand) {e.g., Pam3Cys), TLR2 {e.g., CFA, Pam2Cys), TLR3 {e.g., polyI:C, poly A:U), TLR4 {e.g., MPLA, Lipid A, and LPS), TLR5 {e.g., flagellin), TLR7 {e.g., gardiquimod, imiquimod, loxoribine, Resiquimod®), TLR7/8 {e.g., R0848), TLR8 {e.g., imidazoquionolines, ssPolyU, 3M-012), TLR9 {e.g., ODN 1826 (type B), ODN 2216 (type A), CpG oligonucleotides) and/or TLR11/12 {e.g., profilin). In one example the adjuvant is Lipid A, such as Lipid A Monophosphoryl (MPL) from Salmonella enterica serotype Minnesota Re 595 {e.g., Sigma Aldrich Catalog # L6895).

Note that Taubenberger, like Peter Hotez is a great fan of injecting you with Aluminium as “co-adjuvant”.

Proposed Human Flu Jab Trials

The patent includes much useful information and we see his preferred commercial Big Pharma vendors.

Human Clinical Trials After the selection of optimal broadly cross-reactive VLP vaccines in experimental animals, studies will be conducted in human volunteers with polyvalent influenza VLPs (for example that are produced using the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) such as from Paragon Bioservice, Baltimore, MD). In some examples the VLPs will also contain M1 and M2. The polyvalent VLP composition in some examples will also contain MPL as the adjuvant. A polyvalent intranasal vaccine formulation that includes of mixture of HA VLPs separately expressing HI, H2, H3, H5, H7, and H9, and NA VLPs separately expressing Nl and N2 will be generated using GMP methods, and administered to humans intransally. One skilled in the art will appreciate that other polyvalent influenza VLP compositions provided herein can be similarly tested. Briefly, humans are vaccinated intranasally with a polyvalent mixture of VLPs (10 μg -20 μg, such as 15 μg each HA/NA). About 3-12 weeks later (such as 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12 weeks later), the humans are boosted with the same mixture. A second group of humans are mock vaccinated (for example with saline). Blood and nasal samples can be obtained and stored. Patients will be monitored for any adverse events (AEs) during the course of study. Since VLP vaccines are not infectious, they are expected to have an excellent safety profile. If the VLP composition is shown to be safe in Phase I trials, Phase II efficacy trials will be performed using a human volunteer influenza challenge model, as developed at the NIH Clinical Center (e.g., see Memoli et al. , Validation of a Wild-Type Influenza A Human Challenge Model: HIN1pdMIST, An A(H1N1)pdm09 Dose Finding IND Study). Subjects will be screened for health status and by HAI assay for low titers (<1 : 10) against the challenge 2009 pandemic H1N1 virus. Screened patients enrolled in the study will be intranasally vaccinated with the polyvalent mixture of VLPs (cohort 1) or given a mock vaccination with saline (cohort 2). They will be boosted at three weeks, and then at six weeks their serologic titers will be assessed by HAI or other assays, and the subjects will be challenged with a dose of virus validated to induce influenza illness and shedding in >60% subjects pre-challenge HAI titers <1 : 10. Vaccine efficacy will be assessed by development of serologic responses to vaccination, reduction in symptoms, reduction in viral titers, and/or reduction in duration of viral shedding.

Note that we should ask Taubenberg what he thinks of his US colleagues making Live, deliberately Human Infectious GMO Viruses for intranasal delivery.

Abandoned Cytokine Storm Melanoma Trial

An interesting aspect of Taubenberger’s work was his failed attempt to use Deliberate Systemic Cytokine Inflammation to induce selective cancer cell death in Melanoma patients.

In 1992 he pointed to the high toxicity in Mice.

In 1996 he published the results of Human trials of Deliberate Cytokine attack on Melanoma sufferers and concluded the approach should be abandoned due to Liver Toxicity at the dose that produced an effect.

Summary: The toxicity and clinical response to treatment with the combination of interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and interleukin-2 (IL-2) in patients with metastatic melanoma was evaluated. From May 1993 through February 1994, 20 patients were treated with 24 courses of IFN-γ with or without IL-2. A 7-day course of subcutaneous IFN-γ alone was administered to cohorts of two or three patients each at doses of 0.1, 0.2, or 0.3 mg/m2. Thirteen patients received escalating doses of IFN-γ between 0.2 and 0.5 mg/m2 followed by the intravenous (i.v.) administration of IL-2 (720,000 IU/kg) given three times a day. A treatment course consisted of two cycles (maximum of 15 doses of IL-2 per cycle) separated by a 10-day interval. Five additional patients were treated with five courses of IFN-γ, IL-2, and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). All patients treated had the diagnosis of metastatic melanoma. The maximal tolerated dose of subcutaneous IFN-γ was established at 0.3 mg/m2 with dose-limiting hepatotoxicity. Immunohistochemistry analyses showed detectable upregulation of MHC class I alleles in one (8%) of 12 patients. Two of 20 patients who received the combination of IFN-γ and IL-2 had responses, one partial and one complete response. The duration of response was 7 months for the partial response and 12 months for the complete response. IFN-γ was tolerated with minimal side effects of nausea, vomiting, malaise, and decreased hematopoiesis. No increased toxicities were found with the combination treatment, as compared with IL-2 alone. One death occurred on the third day of treatment with IFN-γ alone from hemorrhage into brain metastases. There were no responders in the five patients who received the combination treatment of TIL, IL-2, and IFN-γ. From these findings, we conclude that further studies looking at this combination treatment are not warranted. Key Words: Interferon-γ, Interleukin-2, Melanoma.

I wonder what Taubenberger would say about the Qu Biologics Self-Jab Human trial?

Further Reading

