Readers will recall that the Australian TGA decided to try to hose down the independent test lab results that measured DNA and Endotoxin levels in Covid19 Jab samples sent from Australia and elsewhere around the globe.

See our friend Kevin McKernan’s article from 15 October 2024 for the Science.

Click here for the Direct link to the TGA Statement, last edited on 11 November 2024.

One of the major concerns about the DNA and reverse transcribed RNA in the jabs is the Integration into the Jabbee Genome or that of their Descendants.

So the TGA does not mention Integration once.

And it does not use the word Integrase - an enzyme that promotes Integration.

If you search PubMed for Retroviral Integrase, you can wade through 4,569 peer-reviewed papers dating back 40 years.

Thanks to the work of Dr Melissa McCann, who forced the TGA to produce details of the editing of TGA statement using FOI demand.

Here is the Smoking Gun, found on page 192 of TGA FOI 25-0058 release.

Thanks, with regard to the integration issue, foreign DNA can integrate into chromosomal DNA in the absence of an integrase in mammalian cells. This comes from the DNA damage/repair literature where breaks in DNA are repaired through processes called non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination. Exogenous DNA can potentially be incorporated using these processes. Hope is helpful. Cheers This was in response to: From: < @health.gov.au> Sent: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 1:22 PM To: KERR, Lisa <Lisa.Kerr@health.gov.au> Cc: < @health.gov.au>; < @health.gov.au>; < @health.gov.au> Subject: RE: Web statement to address DNA contamination misinformation [SEC=OFFICIAL] Hi Lisa, Confirm BSS does evaluate residual host cell DNA as part of the premarket assessment of recombinant products. The accepted limit as mentioned is 10ng/dose and the method is usually qPCR via EP 2.6.35. Quantification and characterisation of residual host-cell DNA, see attached.

The sender of this truthful reply email is blanked out.

Other public servants involved in the collection of emails were, in surname alphabetical order, Blair Comley, Tracey Duffy, Nick Henderson, Lisa Kerr, Tony (Anthony) Lawler and George Vuckovic.

If we get a Royal Commission, we need a list of key witnesses.

Further Reading for new Subscribers

On the question of altering the Genome remember how GMO researchers produce offspring with exogenous DNA using a variety of tricks.

The Head of German PEI warned 30 years ago of Integration.

Short fragments of exogenous Baculovirus DNA were successfully integrated into the Chromosomes of Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells in 2001. Single-copy fragments ranging in size from 5 to 18 kb with random viral genome breakpoints.

The TGA suggested “safe” limit is not according to GMO specialist Maurice Ralph Hilleman.

Remember Jonathan Gilthorpe PhD on integration via Yin Yang transcription factor requiring Endotoxin.

Thanks to the TGA anonymous emailer, we can search for their preferred

Exogenous DNA Integration Risk mechanisms via

Non-homologous End joining - 7,175 papers at PubMed or

Homologous Recombination - 43,324 papers at PubMed.

Happy Christmas Reading!

