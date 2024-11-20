Thanks to one of my very generous supporters, Damon Mcclure for prompting me to look at the work of Maurice Ralph Hilleman by pointing out a video on X.

It could not have come at a more useful time as I help write a major submission with eminent scientist Jonathan Gilthorpe.

We know about the species of Bacteria used in filthy toxic soups in the production mRNA Jabs, but it appears some people are confused about the extremely high risk of Bacterial DNA contamination in the vile vials and how that varies Lot to Lot.

Imagine you are swimming inside a vat when they add Sodium Hydroxide to make the live bacteria spill their guts to yield the desired circular Plasmid double stranded DNA. You need to think of the Bacterial DNA which is rolled up into a tight little Nucleoid ball creating delight for topologists plus all the other toxins liberated.

How effective is the filtration? We know Bacterial DNA is “nicked” by the alkali ad even mechanical handling. What tests have been done by Regulatory Authorities.

Have all test results been redacted?

How much Bacterial DNA has been found by indepedent labs?

Artwork reference, thanks to Moriarty for finding it.

Maurice Hilleman, Chief of Merck Pharmaceuticals Division, who was working on E. coli Supertoxin Lipid A (Pfizer/BioNTech preferred “adjuvant”) in 1962, was also very worried about the foreign DNA influence on the Human Genome in relation to Cancer induction at the cellular level as he was the one who found SV40 contamination in Polio vaccines.

He stated:

The principal concern for safety lies with retention of residual DNA in the vaccine, especially since induction of cancer is a single-cell phenomenon, and a single functional unit of foreign DNA integrated into the host cell genome might serve to induce cell transformation as a single event or part of a series of multifactorial events. Current proposed standards for vaccines would permit contamination with up to 100 pg of heterologous DNA per dose. This is equivalent to about 100 million ”functional lengths“ of DNA. Total safety would seem to require complete absence of DNA from the product.

At the time Hilleman thought that vaccines produced in bacterial cells or in yeast might be safer than those produced in mammalian cells. However more recent research has shown that is not the case.

I will add more references later, but we are in a hurry.

Assays for Bacterial DNA Contamination

In 1997, researchers at Biopharmaceutical Product Development, Lilly Research Laboratories, reported a sensitive assay for this dangerous contaminant.

In 2006 researchers at the Department of Medical Genetics, Second Military Medical University, Shanghai, China pushed the limit for Bacterial DNA contamination to new limit of detection to 10 picogram through use of dot-blot hybridization assay with E. coli 16S rRNA gene probe.

However this detection limit was not considered adequate.

In 2016, clever scientists in Iran, aware of the danger of Bacterial Host Cell DNA, were able to detect as low as 0.0002 picogram in recombinant protein-based drugs. They devised a specific primer pair designed to amplify a sequence inside the E. coli 16S rRNA gene using RT-PCR. Their experiments used E. coli W3110 strain.

Those who want to use the toxic shells of lysed Bacteria (called Bacterial Ghosts) try to eliminate the Bacterial DNA by use of Staphylococcal Nuclease A and/or the treatment with β-propiolactone.

Recently I pointed out that 100 Attograms of foreign DNA are recognized as dangerous.

Please forward further references if you have looked at this dangerous residue in jabs.