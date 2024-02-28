There are many articles here on Substack covering the tragic damage to Gardasil jabbees, including young girls and boys, many of whom have died.

I won’t try to list them all because some are published in languages I can’t immediately search. So here are just a few of the most immediate interest with a bias toward reports from Australia and those recounting dodgy trial practices, lack of efficacy and symptoms before Death.

I was amazed to find no mention at all of Endotoxin in the Product Inserts for Gardasil.

Please help locate any Endotoxin measurements reported, perhaps as discovery in legal cases?

Ingredients

From the Australian Immunization Handbook:

I have found a research paper on measurement of Endotoxin through the various production steps in making one of the HPV proteins that estimated Endotoxin would be about 1.1 EU/50μg of protein. So we can estimate Gardasil 9 would be at least 5 EU/dose.

Narcolepsy due to Endotoxin

I have previously shown that Narcolepsy with suicidal inclination is an expected outcome of Endotoxin in jabs due to its known impact on Orexin.

A recent article covered a court decision linking Narcolepsy directly to Gardasil where an expert witness suggested “molecular mimicry” affected Orexin.

US Law firm lists Symptoms that match Endotoxin

Wisner Baum is curently evaluating Gardasil claims involving the following side effects and injuries many of which lead to Death:

Auto-immune disorders

Chronic fatigue syndromes

Chronic pain syndromes, including Chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS)

Death

Dysautonomia

Fibromyalgia

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Lupus

Movement disorders

Neurological disorders

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS)

Reproductive disorders, including premature ovarian failure (POF)

Small fiber neuropathy

All on their list are expected from Endotoxin, as readers of my articles already know.

Interestingly a search of the Wisner Baum website for Endotoxin returned Zero finds, so I have asked them via X, if perhaps measurements have been obtained during Discovery.

Gardasil reducing Fertility is not surprising

My friend and Deep Data Diver Fabian Spieker investigated VAERS reports with a focus on Hormone levels, producing interesting results.

I have outlined the devastating impact that Endotoxin has on Female reproductive capacity.

May 2024 Update

Lucija Tomljenovic, and Leemon B. McHenry published a paper showing how volunteers in the Gardasil clinical trial were duped and given a harmful “placebo” to make the Adverse Events of the actual product appear less devastating.

Their paper is available for free download.

Looking forward to comments and contributions.