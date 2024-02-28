Gardasil Deaths and Injuries caused by Endotoxin
The HPV proteins in Gardasil jabs contain large amounts of Endotoxin. Please help me locate actual measurements of the supertoxin in the vials.
There are many articles here on Substack covering the tragic damage to Gardasil jabbees, including young girls and boys, many of whom have died.
I won’t try to list them all because some are published in languages I can’t immediately search. So here are just a few of the most immediate interest with a bias toward reports from Australia and those recounting dodgy trial practices, lack of efficacy and symptoms before Death.123456
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I was amazed to find no mention at all of Endotoxin in the Product Inserts for Gardasil.
Please help locate any Endotoxin measurements reported, perhaps as discovery in legal cases?
Ingredients
From the Australian Immunization Handbook:
I have found a research paper on measurement of Endotoxin through the various production steps in making one of the HPV proteins that estimated Endotoxin would be about 1.1 EU/50μg of protein. So we can estimate Gardasil 9 would be at least 5 EU/dose.
Narcolepsy due to Endotoxin
I have previously shown that Narcolepsy with suicidal inclination is an expected outcome of Endotoxin in jabs due to its known impact on Orexin.7
A recent article covered a court decision linking Narcolepsy directly to Gardasil where an expert witness suggested “molecular mimicry” affected Orexin.8
US Law firm lists Symptoms that match Endotoxin
Wisner Baum is curently evaluating Gardasil claims involving the following side effects and injuries many of which lead to Death:
Auto-immune disorders
Chronic fatigue syndromes
Chronic pain syndromes, including Chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS)
Death
Dysautonomia
Fibromyalgia
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lupus
Movement disorders
Neurological disorders
Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS)
Reproductive disorders, including premature ovarian failure (POF)
Small fiber neuropathy
All on their list are expected from Endotoxin, as readers of my articles already know.
Interestingly a search of the Wisner Baum website for Endotoxin returned Zero finds, so I have asked them via X, if perhaps measurements have been obtained during Discovery.9
Gardasil reducing Fertility is not surprising
My friend and Deep Data Diver Fabian Spieker investigated VAERS reports with a focus on Hormone levels, producing interesting results.10
I have outlined the devastating impact that Endotoxin has on Female reproductive capacity.1112
May 2024 Update
Lucija Tomljenovic, and Leemon B. McHenry published a paper13 showing how volunteers in the Gardasil clinical trial were duped and given a harmful “placebo” to make the Adverse Events of the actual product appear less devastating.
Their paper is available for free download.
Looking forward to comments and contributions.
Brenda Baletti. 4 October 2023. Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Teen’s Narcolepsy, Federal Vaccine Court Rules. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/merck-gardasil-hpv-vaccine-teens-narcolepsy/
https://www.wisnerbaum.com/prescription-drugs/gardasil-lawsuit/gardasil-deaths/
Lucija Tomljenovica, and Leemon B. McHenry. 2024. A reactogenic “placebo” and the ethics of informed consent in Gardasil HPV vaccine clinical trials: A case study from Denmark. https://content.iospress.com/articles/international-journal-of-risk-and-safety-in-medicine/jrs230032
a few links below to add to your collection Geoff. I am certain I read about a group of girls in Belgium being affected by the HPV jab, from memory it was something around 20 of them. But I can't find it at the moment.
A young person I know well had one dose of Gardisil and then a few hours later had an asthma atack. It took several phone calls and some effort to stop them giving the second shot. A request was made to the GP to log it on yellow card system but I doubt it was.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/almost-650-girls-needed-medical-intervention-after-hpv-vaccine-1.3217346
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28730271/
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/teenage-girls-dies-hpv-vaccine-11308240
https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/gardasil-lawsuit
In my view it’s all part of the same deal as COVID vaccinations, an attempt to put an end to human fertility in a misguided and criminal attempt to reduce human population. In fact considering everything this seems to have been a thing for a while and probably explains all vaccinations. Jenner supposedly invented it but Lady Montagu bought the idea back from Istanbul which of course was once Constantinople the last capital of the Roman Empire and a capital for as long as Rome was the capital. So it’s perfectly likely a Roman idea but how it was implemented before needles I have no idea. Pasteur was also part of it and left a confession of maliciousness and a motivation of riches to his family telling them never to release it.
Time to put a stop to it.