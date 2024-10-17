Regulatory authorities never release their Vaccine Endotoxin testing results for fear that independent scientists could evaluate deficiencies and inconsistencies in their methods.

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals applied for a patent in 2014 in which they do not mince words:

Pyrogen or endotoxin (LAL) testing is required for parenteral drugs. Classical endotoxin assays cannot be used to test the endotoxin content of Aluminium salts. The endotoxin control added to the product is not recovered due to its property of interacting with the aluminium salt. Assay validity criteria require recovery and the ability to measure the control endotoxin in bulk aluminium concentrations. Given this interaction it is generally considered that the standard endotoxin tests are unsuitable for endotoxin testing in aluminium salt adjuvants. The only test that is suitable for determining endotoxin is the rabbit pyrogen test which involves injection of the aluminium salt into rabbits. Improved methods are required.

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals still uses Rabbits for Endotoxin and Pyrogen testing of their jabs, but wants to phase them out. Their patent application cites many useful references and the clever Patent Examiner cited a paper by American scientists who measured the huge amount of Endotoxin that can be hidden by binding to Aluminium Hydroxide and Aluminium Phosphate. Here are their Absorption Isotherms. Note the vertical scale showing the Hydroxide absorbs about 100 times the amount of the poison than the Phosphate. Please click to expand.

Aluminium Hydroxide absorbs about 100 times as much Endotoxin than Aluminium Phosphate in Jabs. ref. Shi et al. 2001

Shi and coworkers found that the adsorbed Endotoxin, not detected in the Batch Release LAL testing, can be released once jabbed into a Human body.

New subscribers might like other articles covering Aluminium as “adjuvant” in Jabs.

I hope some of our good Politicians can force re-analysis of all Aluminium containing Jab samples held by the TGA using proper methods to show the true Endotoxin content.