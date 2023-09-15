I had not paid much attention to Corbevax jabs contents until I starting looking at Peter Hotez and his obsession with Endotoxin and Aluminium Adjuvants and connections with US Military labs.

The Corbevax jab uses a modified Covid19 Receptor Binding Domain protein made with Pichia pastoris yeast, renamed Komagataella pastoris.

The finest minds in the US Military worked on making soluble RBD protein for Covid19 jabs using E. coli and ended up with massively contaminated product with Endotoxin measured by Horseshoe Crab LAL test in the range of 0.4 to 4 EU/μg of protein despite applying a number of purification technologies.

However despite their failure to remove Endotoxin they still remained optimistic:

Our data warrants further exploration of E. coli expression system for producing low-cost viral vaccines in resource-poor countries.

Other Corbevax ingredients are:

Aluminium Hydroxide gel as Al+++ 750 μg

CpG 1018 750 μg

Tromethamine (Tris) - amount not specified?

Sodium Chloride - amount not specified?

What are the Corbevax Adverse Reactions and how are they explained?

Limited Clinical trial results were reported.

A very small scale comparative study was done of Corbevax versus AstraZeneca.

Solicited systemic AEs were fever, headache, chills, Myalgia, arthralgia, fatigue, nausea, urticaria, rhinorrhoea, irritability, Hypotonic- hyporesponsive episodes, Somnolence, seizure and acute allergic reaction.

Corbevax demonstrated substantially less Serious Adverse Events.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome from Corbevax

A 13-year-old girl suffered Guillain-Barré Syndrome after her Corbevax jab.

Retinal venous occlusion in a child

A 13-year-old boy developed central retinal vein occlusion in one eye following his Corbevax jab.

CpG 1018 adjuvant is (TLR9) agonist

Corbevax contains CpG 1018 Adjuvant, designed to cause massive Cytokine Storm as a systemic attack on the body by activating Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR9), just like Endotoxin.

It is one of a number of synthetic oligodeoxynucleotides (ODNs) containing unmethylated CpG (Cytosine phosphodiester Guanine) motifs.

Inflammatory signaling pathway proceeds through the stimulation of MyD88, IRAK and TRAF-6. Subsequently, the recruitment of various MAP kinases and transcription factors (including NF-κB, AP1 and IRF-7). Molecules released include IFN-α, IL-1, IL-6, IL-12, IL-18 and the CXCR3 chemokines IP-10, Mig and I-TAC. B cells activated by CpG DNA upregulate expression of their Fc receptor (FcR) and costimulatory molecules including MHC class II, CD40, CD80 and CD86.

TLR9 Diseases

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database produces a slightly duplicated list of 278 Diseases associated with the attack on TLR9.

