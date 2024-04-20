My good friend Moriarty introduced me to Galectins that play important roles in numerous biological processes and he recently wrote about Galection-9.

Experiments in Mice show the importance of Galectin-9 in Brain Damage.

Moriarty pointed to a key paper on Endotoxin upregulation of Galectin-9 by Alexandra Brooks and coworkers.

Their Figure caption reads:

Figure 10. Proposed model for Kynurenine Pathway activation in the brain. Multiple studies have shown that in vivo administration of LPS or pI:C to mice increased peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines (including IFNγ, TNFα, and IL-1β). These circulating cytokines, as well as immune cells that produce them, can enter the brain, to stimulate brain parenchymal production of additional immunomodulatory agents (cytokines and galectins). Gal-9 (produced within the brain or from the circulation) and IFNγ (from the circulation or infiltrating immune cells) synergize to increase expression of DO transcripts in the brain. Ex vivo, IFNγ is added [since brain parenchyma (i.e., OHSCs) does not express this cytokine], Gal-9 is also added to directly test its activity (but Gal-9 is expressed by cells resident to the brain). Independent of the source, IFNγ and Gal-9 increase DO expression in a DO- and transcript-specific manner, modeling in vivo responses. DO induction would increase flux down the Kynurenine Pathway to serve two purposes: supplying NAD+ for the brain, but with consequences (metabolites Kyn, KynA, and QuinA, modulate behavior and immune activity).

Here DO = Dioxygenase, LPS = Endotoxin, pI:C = Polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (commonly used to mimic viral double stranded RNA, see my article showing it is commonly contaminated with Endotoxin ), Kyn = Kynurenine, KynA = Kynurenic Acid, QuinA = Quinolinic Acid (The Universal Neurotoxin ), OHSCs = Organotypic Hippocampal Slice Cultures, IFNγ = Interferon Gamma, TNFα = Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha, IL-1β = Interleukin 1 Beta also known as the Apical Cytokine, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide = NAD+

Fatigue linked to Galectin-9

Endotoxin causes Fatigue and Headache.

A recent paper reported:

the severity of fatigue (total FAS score) significantly correlated with increases of intermediate and non-classical monocytes, upregulated gene levels of CCL2, CCL7, and SERPINB2 in monocytes, increases in serum Galectin-9, and higher CD8+ T-lymphocyte counts.

Alzheimer’s Amyloid Protein stimulates Galection-9

Previously I wrote about Endotoxin and Alzheimer’s Disease.

A recent paper showed that injection of Amyloid Protein into the Brain stimulates Galectin-9 causing reduced cognitive function.

Brain Fog linked to Galectin-9

In adolescents exposed perinatally to HIV, reduced cognitive ability is associated with Galectin-9 levels.

Pre-eclampsia linked to Galectin-9

A recent study from China found “CD11chigh dMφ activated by increased galectin-9 from trophoblasts suppresses uterine spiral artery remodeling, contributing to preeclampsia. Increased circulating galectin-9 may be a biomarker for preeclampsia prediction and intervention.”

Breast Cancer Driven by Galectin-9

Galectin-9 increases the invasiveness of Breast Cancer.

Good news for Liver Transplant Recipients?

Higher levels of Galectin-9 were associated with improved Liver Transplant Tolerance after withdrawal of immunosuppressive treatments.

Galectin-9 and Autoimmune Disease

Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) have high levels of serum Galectin-9. This is not surprising because many disease proceed via Endotoxin induced IFNγ.

Reached the email length limit, so I will add more references later.