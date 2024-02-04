Readers are aware that I always look at the Materials and Methods section of papers to see where the reagents were sourced, and this led me to write about Endotoxin invalidating many Covid19 “Spikeopathy” studies of the Coronavirus and Jabs that encode synthetic Spike.

Now I have discovered massive Endotoxin has been found in Polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid, Poly(I:C), used to mimic the effects of viral double stranded RNA.

Its structure borrowed from Wikipedia

Poly(I:C) interacts with toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3), which is expressed at the endosomal membrane of B-cells, Macrophages and Dendritic cells.

Katalin Karikó of BioNTech and Pfizer (and Nobel Prize fame) studied how the Human body responds to foreign dsRNA and mRNA and they deliberately targeted Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR3) in Dendritic cells in 2004.

Note that in the hands of the Pfizer BioNTech jab developer, Endotoxin from Escherichia coli 055:B5 (purchased from Sigma) was at least 10 times more toxic weight for weight than the dsRNA, but I wonder if her Poly(I:C) used in the experiments might have been contaminated with Endotoxin?

Sigma Poly(I:C) was shown by Kowash and coworkers in 2019 by to be heavily contaminated with Endotoxin between Batches and even within the same Batch number. Here is part of their Figure 2 showing results of IL-6 induced by the Endotoxin in commercial Poly(I:C) obtained from Sigma and Invivogen.

I recently pointed out that IL-6 generated by Endotoxin contamination of LNP chemicals used for Jabs is self-amplifying.

Mueller and coworkers independently studied Endotoxin contamination of Poly(I:C) in 2019 because they detected the problem in their experiments on mice.

Laboratory reagent Buyers Beware!