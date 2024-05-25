In earlier articles I covered various aspects of Influenza Jabs while my main focus had been Covid19 Jabs.

Now is time to add to what I have found from recent dives into the literature.

We know Flu Jabs make it more likely you will be infected with Covid19.

Flu Jabs cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome and this has been related to their Endotoxin content.

Other Autoimmune Diseases including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) are caused by Flu Jabs.

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) is also linked to Flu Jabs.

Australian GMO Covid Jab makers are also heavily involved in Flu Jab development and marketing.

Narcolepsy and Suicidal Ideation is caused by Flu Jabs.

GSK Quietly Reduced their Flu Jab Endotoxin

In 2014 GSK told the TGA that it had reduced their Endotoxin Fluarix Tetra Influenza Jab:

Specifications for the Final bulk and final container are given below; The specifications are in line with the EP or represent an increase in-line with what be expected from an additional strain. The total protein and residuals (formaldehyde and ovalbumin) remain the same as the trivalent vaccine. The detergent specifications have increased due to the additional strain for both Polysorbate 80 and Octoxinol 10 (Triton-X100) from 1000 μg/mL to 1330 μg/mL total detergent content. The endotoxin content has decreased to from ≤200 to ≤10 EU/mL.

Septic Shock after Flu Jab

Case reports often contain a wealth of information, as in Septic Shock following a Flu Jab in Italy.

In November 2009, the seasonal adjuvanted influenza vaccine was administered. Two weeks later, the patient had an acute febrile arthritis flare-up with severe joint pain, malaise, sore throat, and dysphagia with a palate ulcer. One week later, the patient was hospitalized. We considered an autoimmune disorder following the influenza vaccination the primum movens of the patient's clinical deterioration, so at day 21 of admission, a plasma exchange was performed. The following day, the patient's clinical condition rapidly worsened. She became obtunded and confused, with a Glasgow coma score of 9. Bilateral pulmonary consolidations with pleural effusions and acute oligo-anuria were reported, and a diagnosis of adult respiratory distress syndrome with acute renal failure was made. Blood test values were as follows: a prothrombin time of 49%, a partial thromboplastin time of 40.3 s, a D-dimer concentration of 49,480 IU/ml, a platelet count of 14,000/mm3, and an antithrombin III level of 55% (Table 1). Consequently, the patient was intubated, mechanically ventilated, and transferred to the intensive care unit, where a first cycle of hemodialysis was performed. A diagnosis of disseminated intravascular coagulopathy and multiorgan failure secondary to septic shock was made.

Nasal Flu treatment Endotoxin Limit

In 2020 the EUROPEAN PHARMACOPOEIA specified a Limit of less than 6 IU Bacterial Endotoxins per single human dose. I wrote earlier about Endotoxin Inhalation Hazard.

AstraZeneca Nasal Flu Spray Endotoxin

In 2017 TGA stated for the AstraZeneca Flu spray FluMist:

All sterility, endotoxin and container safety issues have been resolved.

What were the Endotoxin issues and how much is in FluMist?

AstraZeneca Nasal Spray Fluenz Tetra

The live-attenuated, quadrivalent Influenza Spary Fluenz Tetra “contains four different influenza strains recommended by international public health agencies as most likely to provide protection against seasonal influenza in any given year.”

This spray up the nose does not report any information re Endotoxin levels in its Product Information.

However a most peculiar experiment was performed with Human volunteers where some had Endotoxin squirted up their nose to see if they became “Tolerant” to Endotoxin being squirted a second time, followed by squirting the Fluenz Tetra.

Adverse reactions during the Clinical Trial of this spray are typical of Endotoxin:

Anaphylaxis

Severe Allergic reaction

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the face or tongue

Reduced Appetite

Weakness

Fever

Muscle Aches

Headache

Rash

Nose Bleed

Looks to me like the spray symptoms and risks are at least as bad as getting the Flu! Failure to publish the Endotoxin content of the spray makes the discussion in the paper rather useless, in my humble opinion. What do you think?

Conclusion

The Jab Industry knows that Endotoxin is the key driver of Death and Disease caused by Flu Jabs and the reduced levels over recent years is still claiming victims.