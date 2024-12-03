Wei and coworkers from China and Germany published in Nature in April 2024, a Mouse and Human cell study making an important contribution to understanding Brain, Artery, Vein and Capillary Damage caused by any type of Jab contaminated with Endotoxin, such as the Covid19 mRNA products.

Two of my friends were interested when I showed them the abstract and kindly arranged for me to have a copy because the main article is behind a paywall, but supplementary data is visible and free.

Here is part of their Figure 1.

I have modified some of the Figure caption to explain acronyms:

The Caspase 11- Gasdermin D (Casp11–Gsdmd) axis, but not Tlr4-induced cytokines, is required for Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS)-induced Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) breakdown that occurs in arteries, veins and capillaries. Evans blue assay of BBB disruption by circulating Endotoxin (LPS) in Wild-Type (WT), Toll Like Receptor 4 knockout (Tlr4−/−), Caspase 11 knockout (Casp11−/−) and Gasdermin knockout (Gsdmd−/−) mice (n = 6 mice each). Phosphate Buffer Saline (PBS), negative control. a,d, Experimental design for assays in unprimed or DNA Mimic Poly(I:C)-primed mice. Eight- to twelve-week-old mice of both sexes were used in all BBB-related assays in this work. Representative images (b,e) of Evans blue leakage in mouse brains.

Hope you forgive the deliberate Blue instead of Blew in the headline, just testing to see if more people take notice. More on Evans Blue stain.

The clever part of this work is the use of GMO knockout varieties of Mice.

The very useful conclusions are that:

Endotoxin is essential

DNA Mimic Poly(I:C) does not disrupt the Blood Brain Barrier and

Gasdermin D is part of the Endotoxin pathway to destruction.

They also used Human Brain Microvascular Endothelial Cells (hBMECs), after Endotoxin transfection

To cut a 32-page paper and attachments short:

bECs can directly sense Endotoxin (LPS) through Caspase-11, which cleaves and activates GSDMD to permeabilize the plasma membrane, possibly resulting in Pyroptosis.

Wei and coworkers also used a bEC-targeting Adeno-associated Virus system and Gram-negative Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection to disrupt the Blood Brain Barrier.

Readers will recall that Foster Coulson Jab company injected QBECO, the toxic product extracted from dead Escherichia coli and QBKPN from Klebsiella pneumoniae i their human trials.

More references on Gasdermin and Caspase 11.

