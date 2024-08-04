I enjoyed watching my friend Christie Laura Grace explaining the role of the cGAS-STING sequence of events or pathway which she calls the “Smoke Alarm” response to toxic molecules that can exacerbate rather than calm the Cytokine Storm that we evolved to deal with invading pathogens.

Watch the interview starting about the 15 minute mark on this link:

Christie has been studying cGAS-STING and will complete a paper to be submitted for peer review after her planned surgery. I like her use of props to help explain complex biochemistry in terms that most viewers can comprehend.

I know from her previous posts here on Substack and on X (formerly Twitter) that Christie will concentrate on the foreign DNA trigger, so I will concentrate here on the Endotoxin trigger that does not require DNA contamination in a Jab.

Endotoxin Lipid A, Pfizer’s preferred “adjuvant”, triggers cGAS.

A simple search of PubMed for “cGAS endotoxin” yields 48 peer-reviewed papers, “cGAS LPS” returns 74 and “cGAS lipopolysaccharide” finds 80 papers, so I will briefly discuss only a sample of studies covering Endotoxin and cGAS-STING in Death; Autoimmune Diseases including Lupus, Osteoarthritis; Liver, Heart, Kidney destruction; Anaphylaxis; and Loss of Consciousness due to collapsed Blood Pressure.

In an earlier article I wrote about common sensing mechanisms for DNA and RNA.

What is cGAS-STING ?

Please see Christie’s Newsletter for details.

cGAS stands for cyclic GMP-AMP synthase

STING stands for Stimulator of Interferon Genes, also known as Transmembrane Protein 173 (TMEM173) and MPYS/MITA/ERIS