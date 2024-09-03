Many have written about a recent paper in Nature here on Substack.

The paper by Jae Kyu Ryu et al. claims to show that Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19.

I found that quite interesting until I downloaded the article, quickly skimmed through and spotted major problems. For example, I responded to my friend Moriarty thus:

As I said with some relevant references I have subsequently tagged,

the paper by Ryu et al. should not have been published in its present form because it fails to reference, in relation to Blood Clots, endotoxin, lps or lipopolysaccharide and the effects that would have if present. They say "Recombinant spike was produced by transient transfection in CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) cells by Celltheon. Spike was purified by Ni2+-NTA affinity chromatography, eluted in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) containing imidazole, buffer exchanged into 1× PBS and purified by size-exclusion chromatography (Superdex 200 column)." Resia Pretorius only gets a passing mention at reference 23. The authors also fail to mention the work of Ganna Petruk.

Nickel contamination a possibility

Ni2+-NTA affinity chromatography runs the risk of Nickel contamination of the Recombinant spike.

Readers will recall that Nickel attacks the same receptors as Endotoxin, causing thromboinflammation and neuropathology including Stroke.

Apart from the Nickel problem, affinity chromatography tends to be non-specific, allowing other macromolecules through.

Jae Kyu Ryu the Endotoxin Expert

Back to lead author of what is now being called the “California Study” in some circles, especially devotees of “Spikeopathy”.

In 2002, while working in Canada, he investigated Endotoxin damage to Human Microglia and worked on drugs that might ameliorate the effects and clarified some of the pathways involved.

In 2007 he was looking at Endotoxin induced Microglial Activation and Neuronal Damage in Inflamed Brain in Rats.

In 2012, while working in Canada, he demonstrated that microglial activation with chronic peripheral Endotoxin challenge “was paralleled with vascular remodeling including dilatation, increased vessel wall thickness, increased Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) permeability and Fibrinogen deposition in YAC128 Mice. He used a dose of 1 mg/kg once per week from 8 months of age until the mice were sacrificed at 12 months of age one week post Endotoxin (LPS) injection.

In 2014 he was investigating Neuroinflammation after Tibia Fracture and Endotoxemia in Mice.

Of course this list is not exhaustive.

Declared Interests

The “California Study” quite properly includes this section.

K.A. is listed as an inventor on US patents 7,807,645, 8,569,242, 8,877,195and 8,980,836, covering fibrin antibodies, submitted by the University of California. K.A. and J.K.R. are listed as co-inventors on US patent 9,669,112 covering fibrin in vivo models, and US patents 10,451,611 and 11,573,222 covering in vitro fibrin assays submitted by Gladstone Institutes. K.A., J.K.R., M.M. and W.C.G. are listed as co-inventors on US patent 12,016,934 covering the COVID-induced thromboinflammation model and US patent application 18/267,710 for use of fibrin immunotherapy in COVID-19 submitted by Gladstone Institutes. K.A. is a co-founder and scientific advisor of Therini Bio. K.A. has served as a consultant for F. Hoffman-La Roche not related to this study. W.C.G. is a co-founder and shareholder in InvisiShield Technologies, but work in this company has no overlap with the topic or findings presented in this paper. M.O. is a founder of DirectBio and is on the scientific advisory board of InvisiShield, but both are scientifically unrelated to this study. The Krogan Laboratory has received research support from Vir Biotechnology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Rezo Therapeutics unrelated to this study. N.J.K. has a financially compensated consulting agreement with Maze Therapeutics, is the president and is on the board of directors of Rezo Therapeutics, and is a shareholder in Tenaya Therapeutics, Maze Therapeutics, Rezo Therapeutics, GEn1E Lifesciences and Interline Therapeutics, but all are unrelated to this study. Their interests are managed in accordance with their respective institutions’ conflict of interest policies. The other authors declare no competing interests.

See also the interesting coverage by an anonymous Substacker.

Conclusion

Jae Kyu Ryu the Endotoxin Expert has demonstrated over 20 years of research related to various Brain Diseases and I stand by my comments re serious omissions and probable confounders in this latest paper.

