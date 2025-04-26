Thanks to William Makis in Canada for mentioning Sunil Sookram and providing this snapshot of a Jab Mandator, and interim Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health.

He has numerous research publications and I found one relating to Anaphylaxis, the major cause of Death within Minutes to Hours after Endotoxin Jabbing.

Endotoxin Complement Activation is one of the key pathways to sudden Death and Injury of Jabbees and this has been known since 1899.

In 2014 Sookram and coworkers examined Electronic Patient Care records (ePCRs), identifying allergy-related calls in the Edmonton-Zone for the year 2011, and retrospectively reviewed them to confirm anaphylaxis diagnosis and record treatments.

Sookram and friends are great fans of Epinephrine, but apparently not so keen on Corticosteroids, and Antihistamines as first response treatments.

None of Sookram’s publications, which include surveys of treatment of STEMI Heart Attack victims, mention Endotoxin because he appears to be largely ignorant of causes and instead looks at statistics.

Let’s hope the position of Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health can be filled with someone better qualified in mechanisms of Jab Harms.