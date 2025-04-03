Thanks to my Endotoxin Expert friend Jonathan Gilthorpe who sent a 2022 paper by researchers in Austria and US interested in Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Cancer that inspired Kevin McKernan to do some diving into a recent post-jab disease paper from a DNA perspective.

There is substantial literature showing Adult Onset Still’s Disease is linked to Endotoxin, so I will look to select some of the best papers that examine Differentially Expressed Genes (DEGs) and measurements of circulating Cytokines in patients versus controls.

The Knabl et al. paper, funded by the US NIH and a private company TyrolPath, Obrist-Brunhuber GmbH has extensive supplementary tables of data, but reading the body of the paper they were interested in 194 DEGs, only a few of which were highlighted in figures and discussion.

A strong IFN response in the AOSD patient was observed within 1 day following the second vaccination and expression of 194 genes was induced at least 2-fold. Transcriptome comparison with healthy individuals at the time of the mild disease flare showed that the Still’s patient exhibited several greater fold-induction of JAK-STAT regulated immune genes as well as higher levels of IFN-gamma pathway genes. These include STAT1, ISG15, ETV7 and BATF2. Absolute higher levels were seen for DDX60 and GBP4, genes controlling the immune response to viral infection, and CIITA, which controls class II histocompatibility genes. Of note, expression of the TNFRSF14 gene, which encodes the herpesvirus entry protein and has been linked to autoimmune diseases, was induced only in the AOSD patient.

The CTD lists a whopping 3,072 DEGs associated with Still’s Disease, which is to be expected due to the known effects of Endotoxin and its Lipid A, patented by Pfizer as its preferred free “adjuvant” from E. coli Bacteria essential to cheap production.

Let’s look at the few genes mentioned in the Knable et al paper.

Please click to enlarge and see synonyms and further details in the charts below.

BATF2 Gene at CTD

Basic leucine zipper ATF-like transcription factor 2 Gene.

Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) comes second in the list in the chart summary of Top Interacting Chemicals.

CIITA Gene at CTD

This has 150 Chemical interactions that are consistent with TLR4 interactions, including Endotoxin, Nickel, Cannabinoids & Tobacco Smoke (that contain varable amounts of Endotoxin).

DDX60 Gene at CTD

This has 109 Chemical interactions that are also consistent with TLR4 interactions with a similar profile to CIITA.

Here is the CTD entry for ISG15 Gene.

Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) tops the list in the chart summary of Top Interacting Chemicals.

Many Subscribers will be familiar with STAT1 Gene on CTD.

Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) tops the list in the chart summary of Top Interacting Chemicals for STAT1 and also runs second place with a focus on E. coli.

Here is the CTD entry for GBP4 (synonym GBP1 among the collection).

Note that Endotoxin is second on the list of Top Interacting Chemicals.

ETV7 Gene at CTD

ETS variant transcription factor 7 gene shows Endotoxin running second in the list of Top Interacting Chemicals.

TNFRSF1B Gene from CTD, just one of a large family of genes that are associated with inducible inflammatory proteins.

Once again has Endotoxin at top of list.

The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) describes Adult Onset Still’s Disease as:

Systemic-onset rheumatoid arthritis in adults. It differs from classical rheumatoid arthritis in that it is more often marked by acute Febrile onset, and generalized Lymphadenopathy and Hepatosplenomegaly are more prominent.

I have written earlier about Endotoxin in Pfizer Process 2 Poojabs causing

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lymphadenopathy

Hepatosplenomegaly

I might build this article, already over the email limit, in the future, but thought it should be on the agenda given recent posts suggesting DNA in Jabs might be solely responsible, ignoring the fact that cGAS-STING Positive Feedback Loop Amplification of Harm is caused by Endotoxin as well as foreign DNA as outlined by my friend Christie Laura Grace.

Here is another interesting gene associated with Adult Still Disease, not listed in the Knabl et al. paper.

Placenta specific 8 (PLAC8) Gene

A nice pre-pandemic 2018 paper from Japan is well worth a look.

Join the research team

Readers are encouraged to delve. Choose a Gene - any Gene!