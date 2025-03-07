First a big thanks to my friend Dr Sabine Stebel (Dr Bine) for alerting the news about a recent open access paper in Nature by Maatz and coworkers that compared Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, Myocarditis from causes other than Covid19, Myocarditis associated with Covid19 infection and Myocarditis from Covid19 Jabbing which found IL18 useful as a marker for the latter.

Here is the top of Maatz et al Extended Data Figure 1 that shows the Heart tissue biopsy samples. Note the Needle.

Part of the caption:

a) Images of Hematoxylin eosin- (HE), CD3-, and CD68-stained and b) of CD4- and CD8- stained EMB sections. Representative images from each group are shown. Stainings on EMB sections were performed for all patients (Non-COVID-19: n = 8, Post-COVID-19: n = 10, Post-Vaccination: n = 4, MISC: n = 2). c) Size of human left ventricular endomyocardial cardiac biopsies (EMBs) for snRNA-seq. The image shows different EMB tissue sizes and their weight before nuclei isolation in a 5 cm dish on ice.

Note the CD68 staining that is diagnostic for Endotoxin.

The Maatz paper also discusses CD4 to CD8 cell ratios.

The Maatz paper was written by authors from Germany, Canada, UK, USA.

The fundng and conflicts of interest were declared:

This project was made possible, in part, by the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation (2019-202666) to N.H., M.N., C.E.S., J.G.S. and S.A.T.; the Leducq Foundation (16CVD03) to N.H., C.E.S. and J.G.S.; the British Heart Foundation and Deutsches Zentrum für Herz-Kreislauf-Forschung (BHF/DZHK: SP/19/1/34461) to N.H., M.N. and S.A.T.; the German Center for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK) (Personify program) to C.T.; and German Research Foundation (DFG) SFB-1470 to N.H. (project B03), C.T. (project B02) and S.V.L. (project A07). N.H. was supported by a European Research Council advanced grant under the European Unionʼs Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program (AdG788970). S.K. received support from the DZHK, Partner Site Berlin. S.K. was supported by an unrestricted research grant by Philips Healthcare and partially funded by DFG SFB-1470-B06. G.O. was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Heart and Stroke Foundation and was a member of the Canadian Long COVID Web. C.E.S. received partial support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and J.G.S. received partial support from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (HL080494). Competing interests The following authors report competing interests. C.E.S. and J.G.S. (Maze, BridgeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb); board of directors: C.E.S. (Burroughs Wellcome Fund US and Merck). In the past 3 years, S.A.T. has consulted or been a member of scientific advisory boards at GlaxoSmithKline, Qiagen, ForeSite Labs and Element Biosciences and is an equity holder of Transition Bio and EnsoCell Therapeutics. All companies were not involved in any aspect of the study’s experimental design, execution and analyses or in the preparation of the manuscript. B.H. (together with Joshua M. Hare) is inventor on a granted patent application (application number EP2152916A1, European Patent Office) filed by the University of Miami that uses RNA for diagnosis of myocarditis. This patent application does not cover specific aspects of this paper.

The Patent is interesting reading, see for example the Zinc Finger Proteins.

Dr Bine’s reference 11 was to a 2025 paper by German researchers with close links to Novartis, Amgen and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) which provides this graphical abstract.

Kessel and coworkers state, warning of Endotoxin initiated Hyperinflammation during GMO CAR T cell therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy of solid cancer remains below expectations; adding cytokine help through IL-18 has shown remarkable efficacy in first clinical trials. As IL-18 is also a powerful driver of hyperinflammatory conditions, we discuss to what extent unleashing IL-18 is a double-edged sword in CAR T cell therapies.

That in turn took me to a 2019 paper from researchers in Germany and USA on Interleukin 18.

Verweyen et al. found that IL-18 expression from Human monocytes and animal models is “orchestrated by synergistic Toll-like receptor and type I IFN signaling”.

Their focus was on Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MACS).

Interleukin 18 caused by Endotoxin

The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) entry for Interleukin 18 shows the numerous synonyms. Please click to enlarge and see that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides) dominates the bar graph of interacting chemicals.

CTD provides 133 line entries with effects of Endotoxin (LPS) with references to the peer reviewed literature. Note 22 entries for E coli O55-B5.

2,375 Diseases linked to Interleukin 18

The CTD shows a neat summary of Disease linked to this Endotoxin induced protein and there has been a small amount of human curation marked in Blue.

Perhaps Robert F Kennedy Jr. can increase CTD staffing levels and not let Jab developer Elon Musk sack the people capable of joining the dots in Jab injury?

Would readers like me to add a list of 2,375 Diseases linked to Interleukin 18 ?