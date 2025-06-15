Australian researchers beg to differ with the Jab manufacturer, as reported by Jab enthusiast Liam Mannix in the Fairfax news outlets.

The study is not yet published but was presented at the 2025 Communicable Diseases and Immunisation Conference in Adelaide. I downloaded the abstract.

Background Following the introduction of a funded recombinant shingles (RZV, Shingrix®) vaccination program in people aged 65 and older in Australia, reports emerged of shingles presentations shortly after vaccination. We investigated whether there was an increased risk of shingles occurring immediately post RZV vaccination. Methods Two independent datasets—a general practice dataset (Outcome Health’s Population Level Analysis and Reporting) and a statewide hospital and notifiable conditions linked dataset (Vaccine Safety Health Link)- were analysed using self-controlled case series (SCCS) with 21 days post-vaccination as the risk window. The pre-vaccination period only was used as a control to accommodate shingles being both an adverse event and an effectiveness outcome of vaccination. The observation period was 1 January 2023 to 15 September 2024. Adults ≥18 years old were included, with analyses stratified by age (<65 and ≥65 years) and sex. We calculated the rate of incident shingles in time periods relative to vaccination, along with attributable risk and the risk of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). Results We found a 15-fold increase (relative incidence [RI] 15·49, 95% CI 14·46, 16·58, p <0·0001) in presentations of shingles to GPs within 21 days post-dose 1 of RZV vaccination in adults aged 65 and over, with a smaller increase detected in hospital presentations (RI 1·53, 95% CI 1·17, 1·98, p<0·01). Despite this increase in risk in adults aged 65 and over, PHN risk did not increase. No increase was detected in younger adults. Following 21 days, the risk of shingles dramatically decreased in all age groups, reaching an overall 83% reduction following 2 doses. Conclusions Shingles presentations transiently increase shortly after dose 1 of RZV vaccination in adults ≥65 years of age, followed by clear evidence of excellent vaccine effectiveness thereafter. While not changing the positive benefit-risk of vaccination, informing recipients of this possibility may support vaccine confidence.

Liam Mannix stated in the article that he travelled to the Communicable Diseases and Immunisation Conference as a guest of the conference and unpaid speaker.

Readers will recall that I wrote about Shingles as an Adverse Event following Covid19 Jabs in April 2023.

Readers will recall that I wrote about Shingles as an Adverse Event following Covid19 Jabs in April 2023.

and I zeroed in on the likely cause - Endotoxin.

I also wrote about Shingrix, the Jab now shown to increase risk of you getting Shingles within 21 days of the Jab.

Epidemiologist Hypothesis

Australian lead researcher and Jab enthusiast Dr Aishwarya Shetty, an epidemiologist from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and Victoria’s Vaccine Safety Service, apparently led Liam Mannix to write:

Why would the vaccine cause reactivation? One possibility: the vaccine’s adjuvant may weaken cellular immunity for a small time period. In people who already have weakened immunity, that short period could allow the virus, in rare cases, to reactivate.

Shingrix contains among its ingredients the “adjuvant”

Bacterial Endotoxin extract 3-O-desacyl-4'-monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) (50 micrograms)

Could it be that Liam Mannix has read my previous communications with him via his account on X ?

At the CDIC in Adelaide, Dr Shetty also reported on her “signal detection” of increased risk of Adverse Events for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Jabs, by monitoring Hospital emergency department presentations.

Dr Shetty at the same conference reported on her Australian study of increased risk of Mastitis after Covid19 Jabs.

“It led to updates in product information documents for Comirnaty® and Spikevax® to include ‘mastitis’ as a potential vaccine-associated adverse event.” she stated.

In May 2023 I pointed to Mastitis caused by the Jabs and the mechanism involving Endotoxin.

Also at the Adelaide CDC conference, Dr Shetty confirmed that Women suffer more Jab Adverse Events than Men, as I mentioned in March 2023 and more recently.

But she found Men suffer higher rates of Serious Adverse Events.

The overall proportion of adult males self-reporting (10.9%) was two-thirds that of females, but conversely 25% more likely to be serious AE (20.2%, p<0.0001), suggesting surveillance captures only the tip of the iceberg of males' experiences. These findings were affirmed by social media analysis identifying similar female vaccine-associated concerns, but several notable ones for males: notably swollen testicles, persistent erections and prostate cancer.

It is a pity was not invited to speak at the conference, where I could have injected some science into the discussions.