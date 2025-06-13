In November 2023 I told my Substack readers that Robert Malone is an expert in Endotoxin.

So this is just a brief reminder pointing to how useful his knowledge is in relation to Sudden Death Anaphylaxis and other Jab Harms caused by the inevitable or deliberately added supertoxin.

Here is a snip from his October 2023 article that I cited.

The paper he wrote with Phillip Montbriand in 1995 on an improved method of Endotoxin (LPS) removal from DNA using Polymyxin B resin was of great interest to researchers wanting to investigate the confounding effects of residual contaminant.

It is still behind a paywall, cited in 28 other papers.

Here are a few quotes:

subnanogram quantities of LPS can alter the phenotype of various cell types (Gould, 1984). Affected cell types include mononuclear, endothelial, and smooth muscle cells as well as polymorphonuclear granulocytes and thrombocytes. Macrophages and monocyctes are known to be particularly responsive to LPS (Galanos et al., 1992), and responds to LPS stimulation by producing bioactive lipids, reactive oxygen species, and various peptide inflammatory mediators (Rietschel et al., 1994). In vivo administration of LPS during the course of acute inflammation is also known to result in elevated systemic levels of TNF-α, MIP-2, IL-lβ, and IL-6 (Xing et al., 1994). Therefore, treatment of animals or cultured cells with plasmid DNA which is contaminated with LPS may introduce artifacts which are a consequence of unintentional LPS treatment.

Robert Malone annd his colleague encountered problems using Polymixin, as shown in their Table 2.

Further attempts to remove LPS from solutions containing DNA after the initial purification were unsuccessful. A baseline reactivity of the LAL assay remained after four passages. We hypothesize that the baseline LAL reactivity whch was observed represents the cross-reactivity of DNA in the LAL test.

A 2024 paper citing Montbriand and Malone shows that Endotoxin is still a confounder in production of long single-stranded DNA. As the authors say:

Although we purify the ssDNA from the phage proteins using ethanol purification, endotoxins can be retained with DNA in alcohol-based DNA precipitation methods (Montbriand and Malone 1996). We suspect that additional residual endotoxins from bacterial production of the templates may cause cell death, contributing to the decreased knock-in efficiency.

Polymixin becomes a contaminant in Jabs when it is used, as I pointed out for Wyeth Dryvax Smallpox vaccine which caused huge numbers of Adverse Reactions in both Military and Civilian recipients, Monkey Pox and high lethality childhood Jabs Infanrix and Vaxelis.

It can also be involved in Kidney Dialysis and attempts to rescue people suffering Endotoxin Sepsis.

Profits are severely reduced by protein losses during passage through polymyxin B columns, so you will find few manufacturers using the Montbriand and Malone method. In addition the BioNTech patent made it absolutely clear that Endotoxin and its Lipid A are required in all Pfizer Jabs as “adjuvant”.