Recently Dr Robert W Malone reminded his readers that in 1995 he and colleague Phillip M Montbriand developed a simple technique to remove most of the Endotoxin contamination from the DNA with which they were experimenting because it would ruin the chance of proper analysis of transfection and toxicology if left in.

Pfizer reported “Late Migrating Species (LMS)” in its mRNA made by the E. coli poisoned Process 2 and claimed to have found that large molecular weight contamination was just mRNA in another form. They used Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE), also called the Fragment Analyzer (FA) method, to separate components (following LNP disruption in detergent and ethanol) based on the differential migration of RNA of different molecular size in an applied electric field, to measure “RNA integrity” and found it was much lower in Process 2. CGE uses an intercalating dye that binds to RNA and associated fragments during migration allowing for fluorescence detection.

Here is the summary of Pfizer investigation of LMS.

An ion-pairing reversed phase-HPLC method was used as an orthogonal method to separate RNA after extraction from the drug product sample. The IP-RP-HPLC method elutes different RNA species using a gradient of methanol containing hexafluoroisopropanol (HFIP) and triethylamine (TEA), followed by a “strip” elution using 50% methanol/30% isopropanol, with UV detection at 260 nm. To facilitate further characterization of the IP-RP-HPLC peaks, peaks 1-5 were collected from multiple injections of extracted DP lots, partially dried down, pooled, and dried down further to a volume of suitable concentration. Peak 4, which is only present at a very low level, was not individually collected but collected in a group with the other late-eluting peaks, 3 and 5. The collected fractions were reinjected onto IP-RP-HPLC to verify purity.

In my recent presentation for the Australian Medical Professionals Society in Canberra, I demonstrated that Endotoxin attachment is far more likely to be the cause. Due to space limitations I could not expand on the topiic in my book chapter.

In February 2023, when I had a more limited following, I pointed out that Pfizer and Moderna GMO Spike Protein has a special relationship with Endotoxin.

Here we see the work of Petruk and coworkers demonstrating tight binding of Endotoxin to Covid19 Spike protein.

In their figure:

Endotoxin (LPS) sticks tight to Spike Protein even during attempted purification by gel electrophoresis (A). Spike protein has a predicted molecular weight of 134.6 kDa but is Glycosylated in culture HEK293 cells giving a major band of ∼180- 200 kDa.

Very large Molecular Mass combinations of Endotoxin and Spike produced “Late Migrating Species”, as found in analysis of Jab samples. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI) Mass Spectrometry was used to identify fragments (B).

Microscale Thermophoresis (MST) demonstrated interactions of Fluorescence-labelled Spike protein with E. coli LPS (C). Endotoxin sticks to Spike as strongly as it does to the CD14 cell receptor that facilitates cell entry (D).

Add Detergent to study chunks of Endotoxin

Endotoxin exists in chunks - fragments of bacterial cell wall. So it varies in size and mobility. Here is an example where Endotoxin (LPS) was compared side by side under indentical conditions for various types of bacteria by polyacylamide gel electrophoresis. Note they added Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate (Lauryl, SDS) to help break up micelles. Then they applied MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry to analyze molecular weight.

Caroff et al. also studied variations in the molecular structure of the Supertoxin Lipid A fragment in different bacteria.

We know the TGA does not do such analysis to help detect Endotoxin in jabs given in Australia. I know lots of people who want them to be forced to do so.

PolyA tail interferes with the LAL Endotoxin test

Robert Malone reminds us in his 1996 article that earlier work, still behind a paywall, found that PolyA and PolyU strands and other biological proteins interfere with the Horseshoe Crab LAL test.

This is of interest because a PolyA tail is very important in Coronavirus mRNA interactions as shown in 2013 by researchers in Taiwan and Canada.

