Previously I wrote about Pfizer purchasing Wyeth in its decades long plan to become the dominant player in Jabbing the World.

I also wrote about Smallpox Jab ACAM2000 grown in Vero cells being used as a proxy Jab for Monkeypox.

ACAM2000 replaced the earlier stocks of Wyeth Dryvax Smallpox vaccine which caused huge numbers of Adverse Reactions in both Military and Civilian recipients.

Dryvax was made by scraping the crusty flanks of infected Calves and freeze drying the filth mixed with Polymixin B Sulfate, Chlortetracycline Hydrochloride and Neomycin. It was diluted with aqueous Glycerol containing 0.25% Phenol and Brilliant Green dye to make the skin pricks more visible.

Photo credit Smithsonian Institute.

Recently Jessica Rose wrote about a spike in Myocarditis cases in VAERS in 2003 which had a large number of US Military victims revealed in the text of the records she found. I have borrowed her chart. Click the link above to go to her article.

Below I will discuss the involvement of the US Bioweapons Labs in Manassas, Rockville, White Oaks together with famous Pfizer/FDA adviser Kathryn M Edwards and others in understanding the Dryvax disaster and how they thoroughly investigated individual variation in Cytokine Storm impact on various Human organs.