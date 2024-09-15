Why would manufacturers add “trace amounts” of Neomycin and Polymyxin B to ACAM2000 ?

Instructions are to Jab 15 times through a small droplet of the diluted Live Virus until Blood appears.

Polymyxin B

Polymyxin B is composed of Polymyxins B1, B1-I, B2, B3, and B6, one of which looks like this:

Endotoxin expert Kevin McKernan used Polymyxin B attached to magnetic beads to reduce the Endotoxin content of DNA samples and so did Pfizer for its Process 1 Jab used in trials. Polymyxin B binds to the supertoxic Endotoxin fragment Lipid A.

Polymyx has been used immobilized on Polystyrene to reduce patient Endotoxin levels using an external filter.

Unfortunately this is not very effective.

Polymyxin B is also used in Vaxelis Jabs.

Neomycin

Neomycin is also a mixture of compounds and known to cause Tinnitus among numerous adverse reactions. It was named “Allergen of the Year” in 2010.

Live Vaccinia Virus

Pfizer subsidiary Wyeth cultured the Live and Deadly Vaccinia Virus derived from plaque purification cloning from Dryvax Calf Lymph and grown in African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells.

It most definitely sheds from the Jabbee to other people, which can lead to their Death.

HEPES

Lack of quality control adding this chemical is exemplified by a wide range in concentration of 6-8 mM HEPES and pH 6.5-7.5.

Human Albumin

I would not want to risk being injected with biological fluids from an unkown number of people. ACAM2000 contains 2% Human Serum Albumin.

Mannitol

The sugar Mannitol makes up 5% of the undiluted product.

Diluent nasties

The Live Virus suspension has to be diluted before jabbing with 50% (v/v) Glycerin and 0.25% (v/v) Phenol, known for its flesh corrosion, in Water for Injection.

Adverse Reactions

Instead of using a Placebo for ACAM2000, it was compared with the DryVax Jab resulting in this Table from reference 1 showing only common reactions suffered by >5% of Jabbees. Please click to expand.

Note the fine print at the bottom “In addition to events listed above the following were also included as part of the checklist: Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations”.

In other words the Jabbers expected these indications of Heart Damage.

As readers well know, all of the Adverse Events can be caused by the unknown Endotoxin content of ACAM2000.

Best Guess on Neomycin and Polymyxin

It looks to me that the manufacturer worries about Bacterial Contamination and hopes a “trace amount” of Neomycin will kill bacteria, then hopes a “trace amount” of Polymyxin will bind to the Endotoxin Lipid A released from dead bacterial walls.

Please let me know if you find another explanation for this toxic cocktail.