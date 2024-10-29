Confusing GSK Brand Names

Infanrix

The US CDC website does not return a result for Infanrix-Hexa, but does for plain old Infanrix:

Each 0.5-mL dose of Infanrix® (GlaxoSmithKline) contains 25 Lf of diphtheria toxoid, 10 Lf of tetanus toxoid, 25 µg of inactivated PT, 25 µg of FHA, and 8 µg of pertactin (69 kiloDalton outer membrane protein). Each 0.5-mL dose contains aluminum hydroxide as adjuvant (not more than 0.625 mg aluminum by assay) and 4.5 mg of sodium chloride. Each dose also contains ≤100 µg of residual formaldehyde and ≤100 µg of polysorbate 80 (Tween 80).

Note that CDC measures the deliberately added toxoids in Lf (limit of flocculation).

Toxoids are bacterial toxins that have been treated with Formaldehyde, a Class 1 carcinogen.

Limit of Flocculation is defined as the quantity of toxin that flocculates in the shortest time with a unit of antitoxin in the time it takes for floccules to appear.

Infanrix Hexa contents

Australia’s TGA does tell us the contents of Infanrix-Hexa.

DTPa-HepB-IPV-Hib — diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis-hepatitis B-inactivated poliovirus-Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine

The vaccine is a combination vaccine and consists of both a 0.5 mL monodose pre-filled syringe and a vial containing a lyophilised pellet.

The vaccine needs to be reconstituted by adding the entire contents of the pre-filled syringe containing the liquid component to the vial containing the lyophilised pellet.

Each 0.5 mL reconstituted dose contains:

≥30 IU Diphtheria toxoid 1

≥40 IU Tetanus toxoid 1

25 µg Pertussis toxoid (PT) 1

25 µg Filamentous Haemagglutinin (FHA) 1

8 µg Pertactin (PRN) 1

10 µg Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) 2,3

40 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 1 (Mahoney) 4

8 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 2 (MEF-1) 4

32 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 3 (Saukett) 4

10 µg Haemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide (Polyribosylribitol Phosphate) 3

20-40 µg Haemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide (conjugated to tetanus toxoid protein)

1 adsorbed onto aluminium hydroxide/phosphate

2 produced in yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) cells by recombinant DNA technology

3 adsorbed on aluminium phosphate

4 propagated in VERO cells

Also contains traces of:

polymyxin B sulfate

neomycin sulfate

Lactose

Notice that TGA uses a different unit for the toxoids, IU.

Endotoxin and Exotoxin Content ?

The presence of Polymyxin B Sulfate suggests some feable attempt has been made to capture an unknown amount of Endotoxin or Exotoxin.

Filamentous Haemagglutinin (FHA) loaded with Endotoxin

A recent paper stated:

endotoxin in FHA, which in some cases can exceed 40,000 EU/mL acts as a confounding factor when comparing antigen immunogenicity and efficacy (52). Studies determining whether vaccination with MCD-SpyVLP is superior or equivalent to vaccination with FHA would need to be performed with endotoxin-free FHA, which is currently unavailable and technically challenging to produce.

The reference 52 is to Romero et al who measured Endotoxin and suggested that FHA might also contain toxic lipoprotein contaminant.

Will the TGA come clean?

Maryanne Demasi is demanding, but not getting, answers via her Freedom Of Information requests.