Names abound in the news, so I was interested to see a number of Substack articles mentioning recent publications by Philip C. Burcham of the Division of Pharmacology, School of Biomedical Science, The University of Western Australia.

Philip Burcham has published a very useful textbook in which he emphasizes Endotoxin poisoning. Here is one of his Figures showing Liver Damage.

On reaching the liver, endotoxin assembles a complex that includes the coreceptor CD14 that then binds to Toll-like receptor-4 (TLR4), a membrane embedded pattern recognition receptor that regulates cytokine production by Kupffer cells (Fig. 9.5 ). Cytokines facilitate communication between the many cell types within the immune system and form a broad family including tissue-damaging proinflammatory species such as Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF-α) and Interleukin (IL)-1β. With a strong ability to induce apoptosis in hepatocytes, TNF-α is a central mediator of alcoholic liver disease. Another arm of the innate immune system that is activated in heavy drinkers involves release of complement C3 and C5. These proteins also target Kupffer cells by binding to complement receptors on these cells, with resultant activation of the complement pathway further contributing to TNF α overproduction and the induction of liver cell death. Proinflammatory cytokines also activate hepatocyte production of other acute phase inflammatory mediators such as IL-6 and the chemoattractant IL-8 that attract other innate response cells such as neutrophils and natural killer (NK) cells. By activating these responses, Kupffer cells act as sentinels to recruit other immune cells to help the liver defend itself invading bacterial endotoxin during prolonged alcohol intoxication.

One of my criticisms of Burcham’s text is that he seems to be unaware that Endotoxin produces a dose-independent poisoning because Interleukin (IL)-1β and IL-6 are self-amplifying via Positive Feedback Loops.

Philip Burcham’s department claims major influence in teaching Pharmacology as this abstract from his pre-Covid19 2017 paper makes clear.

General levels of "pharmaceuticals literacy" are not high in contemporary societies. To address this educational need, in 2012 the University of Western Australia introduced an innovative multidisciplinary course for undergraduates within any degree program entitled PHAR1101: Drugs that Changed the World. Now ranking among the largest courses at the institution, PHAR1101 enrollments will likely approach 1000 students in 2017.

Philip Burcham deliberate induction of Mucous Metaplasia with Endotoxin

In 2016, Philip C. Burcham published a lovely article where he used Endotoxin to induce Mucous Metaplasia which is “a hallmark of several chronic airway diseases, including COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma, and Cystic Fibrosis.”

He was studying the effects of the carcinogen Acrolein found in Alumina Refinery airborne emissions and Cigarette and Joint Smoke compared with Adenosine 5’-TriPhosphate.

Please let me know if you have seen Philip Burcham anywhere discussing the Endotoxin deliberately added to Jabs as “adjuvant”.