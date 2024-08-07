You might have heard about the Process 1 to Process 2 “Bait & Switch”, but it is useful to focus on one particular Lot EJ0553 to understand the impact it had on up to 980,000 people, mainly in UK. Here is a museum piece - the first vial used in Coventry to jab Margaret Keenan, the first person vaccinated in the UK's mass vaccination campaign on 8th December 2020.

I recall the reaction when I was the first person to inform Aseem Malhotra that he was jabbed with Pfizer Process 2 Poojab Lot EJ0553 after he showed me his Mandatory Jab certificate on his phone on 31 May 2023. He was deeply shocked.

I first wrote about Lot EJ0553 here on Substack in January 2023 while I was suspended from Twitter. There I mentioned the Drug Substance 20Y513C101 was manufactured by Pfizer at its Andover plant in 37.6 Litre vats, the LNPs were made at Polymun Austria and the Drug Product at Pfizer Puurs in Belgium. I also showed that it contained residual template DNA and dsRNA contamination from the bacterial production.

Pfizer stated to the European Medicines Agency that “as the cutoff date for the clinical Interim Analysis (IA) was changed, the IA doesn’t include data from subjects dosed with Process 2 material, and the Company does not expect to have Process 2 included in the Final Analysis dataset". This subsequently became known as Pfizer’s “Bait and Switch” because Josh Guetzkow found that only 17 Adolesecents were jabbed with EJ0553Z (note subscript “Z”) on or after 15 November 2020 at Trial site 1007 in Cincinnati.

Erika Delph discovery

One of my colleagues in the Daily Clout Team 3, Erika Delph, made a crucial discovery that allowed us to confirm that the subscript “Z” on Lots identified Pfizer trial subjects given the Process 2 poojab after the trial cutoff date.

Paula Jardine and Poojab Lot EJ0553

My friend and investigative journalist Paula Jardine wrote about Poojab Lot EJ0553 in July 2023 discussing information shared with my collagues Josh Guetzkow and Retsef Levi. Paula wrote a 2-part report again on Lot EJ0553 in October 2023.

Here I collect more information about Lot EJ0553 from the date of its manufacture, use in a small US trial, its extraordinary particle contamination and devastating Endotoxin harms with 22 known Deaths.

2 EJ0553 Versions with change in Lipid Supplier?

It now looks like EJ0553 was manufactured in Belgium and Germany with the latter source containing much more Endotoxin evidenced by huge increase in Late Migrating Species.

The fact that UK authorization for purchase of EJ0553 repeatedly stated that European Good Manufacturing Practice standards were required also points to more Endotoxin.

Does anyone have shipping information for the UK EJ0553 order to show where it was manufactured?

