Thanks to Chris Edwards who has the Patience of a Saint in his approach to seeking justice for Jab Victims and their grieving families, who again finds another Smoking Gun.

He posted this screen grab of the 51-minute mark in a damning video where the Endotoxin Heart Damage expert explains why she oversaw manipulation of the UK Yellow Card database by “pulling out” Covid19 Jab Injury reports.

Alison Cave Video

Have a look at her brief biography

Alison Cave knows exactly how the Endotoxin (LPS) in Jabs causes Heart Damage, as shown in this abstract from her paper published in 2009.

Alison Cave would no doubt have been behind the quiet notifications to Regulatory authorities around the world to measure Troponin I to confirm suspected Myocarditis and Pericarditis following the Process 2 Poojab Frenzy because she published on the subject in 2005.

More Alison Cave publications since 1993 will be of interest to my subscribers.

Many of her papers don’t refer directly to Endotoxin, such as her 2003 paper announcing Increased myocardial NADPH oxidase activity in human heart failure.

But some of my readers will know there is extensive literature on Endotoxin increasing NADPH oxidase activity, as shown in a small sample from the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

How you can Help

As my friend and generous paid subscriber Damon has recently pointed out to an anonymous Troll on X, PubMed currently has 137,727 papers on Endotoxin, and you would have to click your mouse 13,773 times to see the display and peruse titles of interest.

Note some popular papers involve Endotoxin Limits and ways of Removing Endotoxin from drugs and from the Blood of Humans.

You could help by making a list a list of all of Alison C Cave co-authors contributions to the field relating to the detailed biochemical pathways of Jab Harms and see who funded them.