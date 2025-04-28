Contradictions in the post-Covid19 “miracle cure” and “detox” industry are amazing and mostly missed, so I will mention another Big Pharma push of Generic, mass produced, high lethality product.

In 2023, Peter A McCullough was interviewed by Del Bigtree on The Highwire, and warned that Sudden Death during Sleep, or during vigorous sports could be related to Epinephrine (Adrenaline) increases as part of the hormone cycle.

Now the Big Pharma drug pushers from “The Wellness Company” are offering Generic Epinephrine in Self-Jab devices in adults and kids’ mail order “emergency” kits.

Note that TWC can’t spell the name of the poison correctly on some of its web pages, as in the example below, where they have it as “Epinepherine”. You will find this error multiplied by vendors in a simple search of the web, confirming that they are clueless.

Focus on the Yellow Jab device.

It looks like the TWC offerings are most likely made by Pfizer spin-off Viatris, formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn in November 2020 that saw the loss of about 9,000 jobs. Do you think they should identify their supplier?

The Epinephrine Auto-Injector story told by Wikipedia is fascinating as they review the patent disputes, recall of millions of Jabs, the marketing tactics, legislation to subsidize by US Senators with huge family financial interests, price gouging and other murky detail.

TWC are flogging Epinephrine for self-treatment of self-diagnosed Anaphylaxis and parent treatment of parent-diagnosed Anaphylaxis.

Unfortunately the US FAERS records 1,639 Epinephrine Deaths to 31 December 2024 from 11,890 Serious cases.

Note the peak of case reports occurred at the height of the Covid19 Jabbing Frenzy in 2021, where Anaphylaxis was a major cause of Death reported to VAERS and V-Safe.

Looking at Adverse Reactions and problems reported to FAERS, you can see Drug Ineffective, Device Failure, Accidental Exposure, Condition Aggravated, Drug Hypersensitivity and numerous Cardiac Harms.

Advocates for Epinephrine claim that when it fails to help the victim, it was not administered early enough. They tend to ignore the extensive science showing that this drug can tip people over the edge due to individual susceptibility.

I am not alone in trying to make people aware of the Lethal risk of Epinephrine, as I found with a quick search on X. Here is one lady pointing to the problems in UK.

She has interesting insights into financial incentives used at Warwick Univerity and the Israeli company TEVA selling Epinephrine.

I just found Kate here on Substack.

Epinephrine Deaths in Australia

A search of the TGA website reveals 44 Deaths from 203 case reports where Epinephrine was the “single suspected medicine”.

Have you purchased Mail Order Epinephrine for Self-Jab ? Would you Jab your Child ?

As distinct from suffering a known allergy and being prescribed it by a physician with full access to your family medical records and laboratory tests?

Has your school purchased bulk Epinephrine and given indemnity to anyone who administers it to a child?