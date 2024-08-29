Alzheimer's treatment Lecanemab = Leqembi causes more harm than good as recently posted.

My friend James was optimistic in November 2022 that perhaps this monoclonal antibody would help Alzheimer’s victims. Please see his post for references and discussion of side effects, all of which I can attribute to Endotoxin.

Lecanemab side effects include Cerebral Edema, involving the breakdown of the tight endothelial junctions of the blood-brain barrier and subsequent accumulation of fluid that can cause Headache, changes in Mental State, Confusion, Vomiting, Nausea, Tremor and Gait Disturbances.

Cerebral Microhaemorrhages are also initiated.

Readers will recall that Alzheimer’s Disease is caused by Endotoxin and its fragment Lipid A that goes into your brain within minutes of injection.

Postmortem Brain tissue from patients with Alzheimer’s Disease found Endotoxin and Gram-negative bacterial DNA segments localized around amyloid plaques and blood vessels. Here is one of many interesting Figures from Zhan and coworkers.

The caption reads:

Figure 4 Association of lipopolysaccharide (LPS = Endotoxin) and Escherichia coli K99 pili protein with amyloid plaques in Alzheimer disease (AD) brains There were several different patterns of colocalization of LPS and Aβ 1-40/42 in AD brains. There were clusters of predominantly LPS particles that colocalized with Aβ 1-40/42 (A). There were Aβ 1-40/42 deposits that colocalized with LPS and were surrounded by LPS (B, C). Finally, there were confluent Aβ 1-40/42 -stained amyloid plaques that had scattered LPS particles within them (D). These LPS results contrasted with E coli K99 pili protein, which often surrounded small Aβ 1-40/42 -stained amyloid plaques (E–G). For larger amyloid plaques (diameter >50 μm), E coli K99 was usually absent (H). Bar = 25 μm.

Inside your brain Endotoxin causes deposition of Amyloid Fibrin and Galectin expression is involved in the damage.

Endotoxin content of Lecanemab is massive

The very large Lecanemab molecule C 6544 H 10088 N 1744 O 2032 S 46

somehow gets into the brain and will carry Endotoxin with it.

The treatment mentioned a dose of 10 milligrams (mg)/kilograms (kg), once every two weeks or about 700 mg for an average adult male. I found multiple websites where the Endotoxin cotent was vague and stated < 1 EU/ml by the LAL test but no actual measurements.

So we can guess 700 Endotoxin Units per injection which is over 100 times the amount in a Pfizer jab.

I would not be jabbed with Endotoxin contaminated monoclonal antibody - would you?