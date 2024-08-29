Lecanemab = Leqembi contains massive Endotoxin that accounts for Side Effects
Huge molecules are great hiding places for Endotoxin and supertoxic Lipid A. Alzheimer's patients receive about 700 Endotoxin Units per expensive hit.
Alzheimer's treatment Lecanemab = Leqembi causes more harm than good as recently posted.12
My friend James was optimistic in November 2022 that perhaps this monoclonal antibody would help Alzheimer’s victims. Please see his post3 for references and discussion of side effects, all of which I can attribute to Endotoxin.
Lecanemab side effects include Cerebral Edema, involving the breakdown of the tight endothelial junctions of the blood-brain barrier and subsequent accumulation of fluid that can cause Headache, changes in Mental State, Confusion, Vomiting, Nausea, Tremor and Gait Disturbances.
Cerebral Microhaemorrhages are also initiated.4
Readers will recall that Alzheimer’s Disease is caused by Endotoxin and its fragment Lipid A that goes into your brain within minutes of injection.5
Postmortem Brain tissue from patients with Alzheimer’s Disease found Endotoxin and Gram-negative bacterial DNA segments localized around amyloid plaques and blood vessels. Here is one of many interesting Figures from Zhan and coworkers.6
The caption reads:
Figure 4 Association of lipopolysaccharide (LPS = Endotoxin) and Escherichia coli K99 pili protein with amyloid plaques in Alzheimer disease (AD) brains
There were several different patterns of colocalization of LPS and Aβ1-40/42 in AD brains. There were clusters of predominantly LPS particles that colocalized with Aβ1-40/42 (A). There were Aβ1-40/42 deposits that colocalized with LPS and were surrounded by LPS (B, C). Finally, there were confluent Aβ1-40/42-stained amyloid plaques that had scattered LPS particles within them (D). These LPS results contrasted with E coli K99 pili protein, which often surrounded small Aβ1-40/42-stained amyloid plaques (E–G). For larger amyloid plaques (diameter >50 μm), E coli K99 was usually absent (H). Bar = 25 μm.
Inside your brain Endotoxin causes deposition of Amyloid Fibrin7 and Galectin expression is involved in the damage.8
Endotoxin content of Lecanemab is massive
The very large Lecanemab9 molecule C6544H10088N1744O2032S46
somehow gets into the brain and will carry Endotoxin with it.
The treatment mentioned a dose of 10 milligrams (mg)/kilograms (kg), once every two weeks or about 700 mg for an average adult male. I found multiple websites where the Endotoxin cotent was vague and stated < 1 EU/ml by the LAL test but no actual measurements.
So we can guess 700 Endotoxin Units per injection which is over 100 times the amount in a Pfizer jab.10
I would not be jabbed with Endotoxin contaminated monoclonal antibody - would you?
